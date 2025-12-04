Culture > Internet

Should You Be Fighting With Your Girlfriend More?

Travis Kelce’s relationship statement on a recent "New Heights" episode is begging an important question

By Joanna Sommer @josommersaid
December 4, 2025 2:32 pm EST
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in NoHo on November 06, 2025 in New York City
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in NoHo on November 06, 2025 in New York City
GC Images

Travis Kelce commented on yesterday’s episode of his podcast New Heights, hosted by him and his brother Jason, that has sparked quite a bit of a stir online — and I’m sure you can guess why. Yes, he brought up his fiancée, Taylor Swift, but what he said is now causing a wider debate.

On the episode, the Kelce brothers had George Clooney on as a guest to promote his new movie, Jay Kelly, that debuted last month. Toward the end of the episode, Travis makes an interesting statement to Clooney. “You claim you and your wife haven’t got in a fight in 10 years,” he says.  

Immediately, Clooney nods. “That’s right,” he says. 

“Are you lying?” Travis says. 

“No, I’m not lying,” Clooney says, which makes Jason and Travis laugh. “Travis, shall we ask you the same question?”

“Well, it’s only been two and a half years, and you’re right, I haven’t gotten into an argument,” Travis said. “Never once.” 

A lot of viewers have shared their opinions on this. In some ways, the feedback has been quite positive.

And negative in other ways.

So, what does it even mean to “fight” with your girlfriend? Are you doing it happening a healthy amount or not nearly enough? Is it a flex to say you don’t fight at all, or is it a red flag? 

In an article from Today on the topic, Dr. Sarah Hensley, founder of a relationship coaching service called The Love Doc, told the publication that conflict is normal — it’s how you respond that makes it healthy or unhealthy: If one partner is more avoidant in conflict, they could shut down during conflict and alternatively create a resentful dynamic, she explains. 

“I think the healthiest types of responses are ones in which we can stay calm and respectful, but if we do have some arguing, where people do get a little bit heated, as long as there’s proper repair, the relationship can still stay relatively healthy, and we can still build more trust and safety over time,” she told Today.

I say: I think Travis probably decided to say they “never once” fought, knowing what the public response would be, no matter what he said. This way, he keeps it lighthearted and vague, and everyone can laugh it off, just as they did in the podcast. Every couple experiences disagreements. I just wish mine were more in the realm of Swifts, like if I wanted to go to Minetta Tavern or Waverly Inn for a last-minute dinner. 

Perhaps we can even focus on the wonderful answer from Clooney, who’s been married to his wife Amal since 2014. 

“Honestly, you know, neither of us are gonna win the argument, so what’s the point? Why get in it?” He says. When Jason asks what the secret is, he continues with, “Dude. I’m 64 years old, and what am I gonna argue about at this point? I met this incredible woman that is beautiful and smart and she stands for all the most important things that I believe in the world, and I can’t believe how lucky I am. So what am I going to fight about?”

