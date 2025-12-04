Should You Be Fighting With Your Girlfriend More?

Travis Kelce commented on yesterday’s episode of his podcast New Heights, hosted by him and his brother Jason, that has sparked quite a bit of a stir online — and I’m sure you can guess why. Yes, he brought up his fiancée, Taylor Swift, but what he said is now causing a wider debate.

On the episode, the Kelce brothers had George Clooney on as a guest to promote his new movie, Jay Kelly, that debuted last month. Toward the end of the episode, Travis makes an interesting statement to Clooney. “You claim you and your wife haven’t got in a fight in 10 years,” he says.

Immediately, Clooney nods. “That’s right,” he says.

“Are you lying?” Travis says.

“No, I’m not lying,” Clooney says, which makes Jason and Travis laugh. “Travis, shall we ask you the same question?”

“Well, it’s only been two and a half years, and you’re right, I haven’t gotten into an argument,” Travis said. “Never once.”

A lot of viewers have shared their opinions on this. In some ways, the feedback has been quite positive.

pretty cool when you can bring something up that hurt you and your partner just apologizes and asks how they can do better instead of it turning into an argument.



never arguing ≠ absence of conflict https://t.co/F3Xe4I9c5f — emily may (@emilykmay) December 3, 2025

lowkey i feel like i also wouldn't argue with my partner if our combined net worth was $1.67 billion and her half of that was $1.6 billion https://t.co/LH4PaKAhRY — flynn ⚞•⚟ (@amazingphlynn) December 3, 2025

guys what do you think theyd have to argue about??? everyones like “this isnt realistic” ya of course its not. They arent doing the maintenance buerocracy required to live. do you think they fight over directions? running late? Taking out the trash? https://t.co/LVDWI3AiCD — Liz Harvey (@_lizharvey) December 3, 2025

And negative in other ways.

So question for the people out there….how do you feel about this? Not about them specifically but how do you feel about couples that have never argued? I have my thoughts, but I see some comments saying this is a red flag. https://t.co/F0k6OFsL3G — Certified Hoodie Thief 🏁 (@KryssyLaReina) December 3, 2025

If your girlfriend doesn't go a little fuckin psycho on you from time to time then she's not in love with you sweetie😭😭😭 https://t.co/z1kk525SlD — 💗 (@ma1ybe) December 3, 2025

as a woman it’s very dangerous to marry a man, and having zero idea of how he handles conflict… good luck to her https://t.co/l7pdCXZWDr — ✭ valarie ✭ I know dada (@westsidemanii) December 3, 2025

So, what does it even mean to “fight” with your girlfriend? Are you doing it happening a healthy amount or not nearly enough? Is it a flex to say you don’t fight at all, or is it a red flag?

In an article from Today on the topic, Dr. Sarah Hensley, founder of a relationship coaching service called The Love Doc, told the publication that conflict is normal — it’s how you respond that makes it healthy or unhealthy: If one partner is more avoidant in conflict, they could shut down during conflict and alternatively create a resentful dynamic, she explains.

“I think the healthiest types of responses are ones in which we can stay calm and respectful, but if we do have some arguing, where people do get a little bit heated, as long as there’s proper repair, the relationship can still stay relatively healthy, and we can still build more trust and safety over time,” she told Today.

I say: I think Travis probably decided to say they “never once” fought, knowing what the public response would be, no matter what he said. This way, he keeps it lighthearted and vague, and everyone can laugh it off, just as they did in the podcast. Every couple experiences disagreements. I just wish mine were more in the realm of Swifts, like if I wanted to go to Minetta Tavern or Waverly Inn for a last-minute dinner.

Perhaps we can even focus on the wonderful answer from Clooney, who’s been married to his wife Amal since 2014.

“Honestly, you know, neither of us are gonna win the argument, so what’s the point? Why get in it?” He says. When Jason asks what the secret is, he continues with, “Dude. I’m 64 years old, and what am I gonna argue about at this point? I met this incredible woman that is beautiful and smart and she stands for all the most important things that I believe in the world, and I can’t believe how lucky I am. So what am I going to fight about?”

