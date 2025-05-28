Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Wellness

The Best Premium Sexual Wellness Items at Lovehoney Are Worth the Splurge

No more cheap vibrators, please

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
May 28, 2025 1:08 pm EDT
Womanizer X We-Vibe Golden Moments Limited Edition Pleasure Collection
Womanizer X We-Vibe Golden Moments Limited Edition Pleasure Collection
Lovehoney

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

My first-ever vibrator lasted me about three months until it completely crapped out. This wasn’t too surprising, considering I had purchased it from Amazon for about $20 — though, as a broke college student working three jobs at the time, $20 wasn’t nothing and I was still quite bummed I’d have to purchase a new one so soon. A cheap device from Amazon wasn’t going to cut it, I learned, and instead, I decided to invest in my next vibrator in the hopes it could handle regular use for at least a year. I went with the Crave Vesper — a $106 vibrator necklace. It was an extremely sleek, travel-friendly and, despite its discreet size, surprisingly powerful vibrator. The device had lasted me a couple of years, until I started to accumulate more vibrators and sex toys, courtesy of this job. I recently found it in my bedside table, and while I haven’t used it in years, I’m confident I could power it up and it would still get the job done.

All of this is to say, investing in high-quality sexual wellness items, like vibrators, couples toys and lubricants, is always a good idea. These products come into contact with the most intimate areas of your and your partner’s bodies — you want those items to be made of high-quality, body-safe materials, deliver strong vibrations and pulsations and be able to withstand years of regular, rigorous use. That’s why, when friends or partners ask where to purchase a good, long-lasting sex toy, I steer them towards Lovehoney.

The premier sex retailer offers a large range of toys and vibrators from our favorite brands, along with a variety of sexy pleasure essentials, including bondage accessories, lingerie sets, lubricants and more.

Lovehoney also offers a selection of premium items that would make for an extremely sexy gift, whether it’s for you or your partner. I scoured the expansive site for some of the most interesting, top-rated and high-end sexual wellness offerings and found a treasure trove of products, many of which are still considerably affordable. Below are a few of my recommendations. And don’t miss Lovehoney’s ongoing Memorial Day Weekend sale, where you can take up to 70% off hundreds of items and an extra 20% off sale items with code WEEKEND.

Womanizer X We-Vibe Golden Moments Limited Edition Pleasure Collection
Womanizer X We-Vibe Golden Moments Limited Edition Pleasure Collection
Buy Here : $319 $274

Two of my all-time favorite sexual wellness devices are conveniently bundled in one set. The top-rated Womanizer is an advanced clitoral suction device that uses pleasure air technology to achieve pulsating orgasms, while the We-Vibe Chorus is one of the best couples devices we’ve tried.

Liberator Wedge & Ramp Sex Positioning Pillow Combo
Liberator Wedge & Ramp Sex Positioning Pillow Combo
Buy Here : $300

Enhance sexual positions with Liberator’s supportive and machine-washable cushion.

Lovense Lush 3
Lovense Lush 3
buy here: $140

This luxury, wearable egg vibrator from Lovense is a fun, high-tech plaything designed to be enjoyed from any distance. You or your partner can control the Bluetooth-enabled device via the Lovense app, where you can customize vibration patterns and even sync to music, in-app message and video chat from wherever you are.

We-Vibe Chorus Galaxy App and Remote Controlled Rechargeable Couple’s Vibrator
We-Vibe Chorus Galaxy App and Remote Controlled Rechargeable Couple’s Vibrator
Buy Here : $209

Wearable devices are the easiest way for both partners to enjoy the unique sensations of vibration. This hands-free, remote-controlled wearable vibrator provides G-spot and clitoral stimulation for her, and external rumblings for you.

Doxy Die Cast R Extra Powerful Rechargeable Wand Massager
Doxy Die Cast R Extra Powerful Rechargeable Wand Massager
Buy Here : $250

It’s the 21st century. Wand vibrators should no longer have cords. With a flexible head to hit all the sweet spots and 60 minutes of run time, this hefty vibrator will be the last vibe you purchase.

Lovehoney All You Need Bondage Kit (20 Piece)
Lovehoney All You Need Bondage Kit (20 Piece)
Buy Here : $180

The easiest way to ensure your sex room is sufficiently stocked is with Lovehoney’s 20-piece bondage kit.

Cosmo Bondage Holographic Restraints Kit (6 Piece)
Cosmo Bondage Holographic Restraints Kit (6 Piece)
Buy Here : $120

…and if you want your bondage essentials to have some pizzazz, you can pick up this extremely cool 6-piece kit.

TENGA Flip Zero EVR Vibrotation Rechargeable Vibrating Male Masturbator
TENGA Flip Zero EVR Vibrotation Rechargeable Vibrating Male Masturbator
Buy Here : $500 $450
Njoy Pure Wand
Njoy Pure Wand
buy here: $180

To hit “the male G-spot,” this premium, sleek wand will do the job.

Liberator Cello Sex Couch
Liberator Cello Sex Couch
buy here: $600

This luxe piece of furniture features a moisture-proof, machine-washable cover to help keep everything fresh and clean.

Cowgirl Riding Sex Machine
Cowgirl Riding Sex Machine
buy here: $1800

Maybe you and your partner are too advanced for sex pillows and swings. Fine. Ball out on the iconic Cowgirl sex machine that boasts some crazy specs, including 1200 RPM vibrations and a handcrafted saddle with 360° swivel rotation. The machine also includes two interchangeable silicone riding attachments for dual stimulation and can be controlled via remote or smartphone app. 

More Like This

It’s High Time We Talk About the Mile High Club
It’s High Time We Talk About the Mile High Club
The styles you should be wearing this summer according to cool women
Here’s What You Should Wear This Summer, According to Cool Women
To take the upgrade or to not take the upgrade? That is the question.
Love at 35,000 Feet: Would You Give Up a First-Class Upgrade for Your Partner?
Pedro Pascal in his Cannes cutoff.
Take It From a Woman: It’s Cutoff Season. Here’s How to Not Look Like a Douche. 

Wellness
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

PS5 Pro
This Is the First Sale We’ve Seen on a PS5 Pro

$700$650

Dyson V10
How to Grab This Dyson Vac for 65% Off

$600$210

Breville Infuser Espresso Machine
Breville’s Infuser Espresso Machine Is $200 Off

$600$400

Bose SoundLink
Save $70 on This Bose Portable Speaker

$399$329

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Tom Cruise and Glen Powell at "Top Gun: Maverick"
We Might Be Closer to a "Top Gun 3" Than You'd Think
Memorial Day Sale
Memorial Day Is Over. The Sales Are Very Much Not.
Harvey Weinstein appears for his retrial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 19, 2025.
Harvey Weinstein Is “Angry at the System”
Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988
Young Men Are Looking for “Manly Cities” to Live In
Nathan Fielder
Nathan Fielder Ended “The Rehearsal” With His Most Deranged Stunt Yet
Vitamin D pills
New Study Suggests Vitamin D Can Help With Aging

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

Keep Reading

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV in dark green

The G-Class Is a Blocky Status Symbol That Stands the Test of Time

Bill Neff, head of marketing at Yeti, holding a fish

Yeti’s Bill Neff Believes in the “Vulnerability of Being a Beginner”

Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988

Young Men Are Looking For “Manly Cities” to Live In

an illustration of a bottle of soda water with the text and bubbles behind it

The Homemade Bar: Yes, You Should Make Your Own Seltzer Water