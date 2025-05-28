The Best Premium Sexual Wellness Items at Lovehoney Are Worth the Splurge

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

My first-ever vibrator lasted me about three months until it completely crapped out. This wasn’t too surprising, considering I had purchased it from Amazon for about $20 — though, as a broke college student working three jobs at the time, $20 wasn’t nothing and I was still quite bummed I’d have to purchase a new one so soon. A cheap device from Amazon wasn’t going to cut it, I learned, and instead, I decided to invest in my next vibrator in the hopes it could handle regular use for at least a year. I went with the Crave Vesper — a $106 vibrator necklace. It was an extremely sleek, travel-friendly and, despite its discreet size, surprisingly powerful vibrator. The device had lasted me a couple of years, until I started to accumulate more vibrators and sex toys, courtesy of this job. I recently found it in my bedside table, and while I haven’t used it in years, I’m confident I could power it up and it would still get the job done.

All of this is to say, investing in high-quality sexual wellness items, like vibrators, couples toys and lubricants, is always a good idea. These products come into contact with the most intimate areas of your and your partner’s bodies — you want those items to be made of high-quality, body-safe materials, deliver strong vibrations and pulsations and be able to withstand years of regular, rigorous use. That’s why, when friends or partners ask where to purchase a good, long-lasting sex toy, I steer them towards Lovehoney.

The premier sex retailer offers a large range of toys and vibrators from our favorite brands, along with a variety of sexy pleasure essentials, including bondage accessories, lingerie sets, lubricants and more.

Lovehoney also offers a selection of premium items that would make for an extremely sexy gift, whether it’s for you or your partner. I scoured the expansive site for some of the most interesting, top-rated and high-end sexual wellness offerings and found a treasure trove of products, many of which are still considerably affordable. Below are a few of my recommendations. And don’t miss Lovehoney’s ongoing Memorial Day Weekend sale, where you can take up to 70% off hundreds of items and an extra 20% off sale items with code WEEKEND.

Two of my all-time favorite sexual wellness devices are conveniently bundled in one set. The top-rated Womanizer is an advanced clitoral suction device that uses pleasure air technology to achieve pulsating orgasms, while the We-Vibe Chorus is one of the best couples devices we’ve tried.

Enhance sexual positions with Liberator’s supportive and machine-washable cushion.

This luxury, wearable egg vibrator from Lovense is a fun, high-tech plaything designed to be enjoyed from any distance. You or your partner can control the Bluetooth-enabled device via the Lovense app, where you can customize vibration patterns and even sync to music, in-app message and video chat from wherever you are.

Wearable devices are the easiest way for both partners to enjoy the unique sensations of vibration. This hands-free, remote-controlled wearable vibrator provides G-spot and clitoral stimulation for her, and external rumblings for you.

It’s the 21st century. Wand vibrators should no longer have cords. With a flexible head to hit all the sweet spots and 60 minutes of run time, this hefty vibrator will be the last vibe you purchase.

The easiest way to ensure your sex room is sufficiently stocked is with Lovehoney’s 20-piece bondage kit.

…and if you want your bondage essentials to have some pizzazz, you can pick up this extremely cool 6-piece kit.

To hit “the male G-spot,” this premium, sleek wand will do the job.

This luxe piece of furniture features a moisture-proof, machine-washable cover to help keep everything fresh and clean.

Maybe you and your partner are too advanced for sex pillows and swings. Fine. Ball out on the iconic Cowgirl sex machine that boasts some crazy specs, including 1200 RPM vibrations and a handcrafted saddle with 360° swivel rotation. The machine also includes two interchangeable silicone riding attachments for dual stimulation and can be controlled via remote or smartphone app.