Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The sexual wellness market is predicted to grow 3.2 billion by 2025, and within that space is a crop of sexual wellness brands revolutionizing the industry with contemporary, approachable and inclusive pleasure products to promote intimacy and overall well-being.

But before the recent upheaval of the industry, sex toys and accessories had long been shrouded in shame and secrecy. Part of that, of course, has much to do with long-held puritanical beliefs surrounding sex and masturbation. But another big component is the simple fact that lots of pleasure devices are outdated, intimidating and, to be honest, kinda tacky looking.

No shade to the Fleshlights and Rabbit vibrators of the world (two effective products, no doubt) but you can imagine how they might turn off (or frankly scare the bejesus out of) the sex toy-hesitant.

Beyond aesthetics, legacy companies who’ve dominated the sexual wellness space until recently also didn’t always supply the most inclusive selection of products. Even vibrators and other pleasure devices made for women have been designed largely by men. (Possibly the closest we got to any indication women might want to feel pleasure during heternormative sex was the invention of ribbed condoms, and even they just cause irritation.)

But now there are myriad female-, BIPOC- and LGBTQ+-founded sexual wellness brands aiming to deliver orgasms to all ages, sexual orientations and body types. There are lubricants to help make sex more enjoyable for those with pelvic conditions, arousal oils to help your partner get in the mood and sprays to help you delay climax.

The number of modern, inclusive sexual wellness brands has grown dramatically within the past few years. Below, the 12 you should know.

The skinny: Launched in 2018 by Éva Goicochea, a former healthcare legislative aide and brand strategist, Maude was one of the first brands to put intimacy and inclusivity at the forefront of selling sex products. Maude’s catalog is filled with neutral-colored, genderless and reasonably priced devices, lubricants, condoms and bath/body essentials.

Who’s it for: Anyone looking for no-frills, affordable sexual wellness essentials that are tastefully designed.

We recommend: The Cone by Maude

The skinny: Hell-bent on closing the pleasure gap, the female-founded sexual wellness brand was launched back in 2014 by sexologist Alexandra Fine and MIT engineer Janet Lieberman — and the brand has broken some boundaries along the way. Dame’s best-selling wearable vibrator, Eva, was the most crowdfunded sex toy of all time, while its versatile finger vibe holds the title of the first sex toy allowed on Kickstarter. Thoughtfully engineered, Dame’s ergonomic toys and sex accessories are developed to help deepen pleasure and connection, solo or with a partner.

Who’s it for: People with vulvas or people who have sex with people with vulvas who want more connective, pleasurable sexual experiences.

We’d Recommend: Eva by Dame

The skinny: Butter Wellness is going where not many sexual wellness brands have gone before — vibrators for men. You, a man, might be wondering, how do I use (and receive pleasure from) a device that looks like it was designed for a vulva? Well, Butter’s sleek-looking personal massager targets the perineum (that’d be the area between the anus and the scrotum), in order to stimulate the male G-sport (the prostate). As the brand notes, “no insertion is required to experience the goods.” So far, Butter’s catalog only includes the silicone personal massager and a water-based lubricant, both sporting a sophisticated Grecian-inspired design. And you can use code BUTTER to get 10% off your first order.

Who’s it for: Men looking to broaden their horizons.

We’d Recommend: The Personal Massager

The skinny: A BIPOC- and sexologist-led wellness brand specializing in clean intimacy products, Bloomi utilizes non-toxic, plant-based formulas for all of its wellness essentials which range from dual-sided vibrators and pleasure oils to intimate washes and lightweight lubricants.

Who’s it for: Those looking for clean yet effective intimate care.

We’d Recommend: Bloomi Desire Sensual Pleasure Oil

The skinny: The CBD sexual wellness brand offers a collection of 100% plant-based and organic hemp products for intimacy and everyday well-being. They’ve been pioneers in their use of CBD for sexual wellness and praised for their sex and intimacy products that not only enhance pleasure and arousal, but help ease tension, pain and discomfort, particularly for those with pelvic and genital pain.

Who’s it for: Anyone who wants to have pain-free sex. (And/or are sick of using sticky drugstore lube.)

We’d Recommend: Foria Intimacy Sex Oil with CBD

The skinny: Champ is hoping to relieve some of those awkward trips to the drugstore with discreet condom and lube delivery right to your door. The brand is inspired by Champ Prophylactics, a one-time sexual wellness label that debuted on shelves in the 1950s. But the modern Champ here offers ultra-thin condoms, water- and silicone-based lubricant and soft cleansing wipes in some pretty cool old-school baseball-inspired packaging — play ball!

Who’s it for: Those who want to maximize pleasure for themselves and their partner while still staying responsible. And dudes who still hang those Oxford pennants in their rooms.

We recommend: The Starting Lineup by Champ

The skinny: When it comes to sex toys, Swedish lifestyle brand Lelo offers some of the most innovative, high-quality (and good-looking) devices on the market. Started in 2003, Lelo has won a multiple awards for its cutting-edge massagers, strokers, couples vibrators and other intimate lifestyle products.

Who’s it for: Those who don’t mind paying a premium price for premium pleasure devices.

We recommend: Lelo Tiani 3

The skinny: The Los Angeles-based startup offers a line of lubrication products tailored to every kind of sexual play (solo, vaginal, backdoor) as well as ingenious sex toys and other sexual hygiene products for both penis and vagina owners.

Who’s it for: Those looking to try something new in the bedroom

We recommend: The Cake Vibrating Stroker

The skinny: The telehealth company specializes in treatments for a multitude of men’s health issues including erectile dysfunction, hair loss, herpes and premature ejaculation. Seeking to address common health and sexual health concerns facing men, Roman offers virtual consultations with licensed professionals, treatment plans and medications (with discreet, contact-free delivery).

Who’s it for: For those who hate visiting the doctor IRL, the men’s health service might make care more accessible, convenient and discreet.

The skinny: The award-winning, luxury British sex toy brand is known for its smart and impressively flexible vibrators designed for men, women and couples. What’s notable about the female-founded company is that they’ve created pleasure devices to address sexual health issues like dryness and pain during sex and erectile dysfunction. MyteryVibe’s two vibrators hit multi-zone stimulation, while its first product for penises — the Tenuto — is a reinvented cock ring that increases blood flow for longer-lasting sex.

Who’s it for: Those looking to explore new erogenous zones.

We recommend: MysteryVibe Tenuto 2

The skinny: Safe sex can still be super sexy. Offering a variety of latex condoms (classic, ultra thin and “dotted”), after-sex wipes, water-based lubricant and even endurance wipes — in some seriously cool packaging — Sense is the latest modern sexual wellness brand to cross our radar, and so far we’re impressed.

Who’s it for: Anyone looking to embrace sex with safety and confidence.

We recommend: Sense Classic Latex Condoms

The skinny: A women’s health and vaginal wellness brand, Cheeky Bonsai makes preventing nightmarish UTIs and treating them awfully convenient. With fun, flirty packaging, the doctor-backed brand offers pain relief supplements, drink mixes to aid in urinary tract health and even UTI test strips that could save you a trip to the doctors.

Who’s it for: Anyone who suffers from hellish UTIs, or has partners prone to the infection, you should keep a few of these products stocked in your medicine cabinet.

We recommend: Cheeky Bonsai UTI Pain Relief

The Skinny: The fully online telehealth platform specializes in personalized, doctor-approved treatment plans for various sexual health issues. Like Roman, Hims offers consultations and prescriptions for ED and premature ejaculation, among other disorders and health problems. But they also sell sex toys, lube, condoms and other fun stuff.

Who’s it for: Those looking to mend sexual health worries with discreet, personalized services and products.

We recommend: Hims Delay Spray for Men

The Skinny: Hosting some of the most uniquely designed award-winning devices, the Netherlands-based, female-led brand offers an approachable, but almost futuristic approach to sexual wellness toys and accessories.

Who’s it for: Those who have to own the latest, and greatest, tech.

We recommend: The super squishy Evii

The skinny: While not exactly a sexual wellness brand itself, Contact Sports hopes to change how we shop for sex gear with its sporty-chic aesthetic and curated selection of modern sex toys and accessories. Via its online shop and a ’70s athletic-themed boutique store in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, Contact Sports sells items from all of our favorite brands, including many from this list. They also sell their own trademarked apparel, and we for one, will be shopping this crewneck.

Who’s it for: Anyone that’s ever been hesitant to enter a traditional sex shop.

We recommend: Contact Sports Sport Towel

Want more sexual wellness products? Check out these brands and retailers:

Adam & Eve

Babeland

Crave

Lovehoney

PinkCherry

Promescent

Selfmade

We-Vibe

Womanizer