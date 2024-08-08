Leisure > Style

Load Up on Staples During the Brooks Brothers Sitewide Sale

Loads of marked down staples? Sign us up.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
August 8, 2024 11:00 am
Brooks Brothers
The Brooks Brothers Summer Sale features mix-and-match shorts and shirts.
Brooks Brothers

Remember Brooks Brothers? You know, the menswear retailer and white-collar bastion that’s been outfitting working men in classic style — think hopsack jackets with patches on the elbows and crispy corduroy shorts — for a century? Yeah, those guys. Given their current ability to totally reinvent your late summer wardrobe, you might want to check out the variety of promotions they’re underway. They are currently hosting a sitewide sale with select styles up to 50% off. If we did the math correctly, those savings equate to…you totally revamping your wardrobe? We thought so.

If you need more than a site-wide sale (we endorse the spending) the brand is still offering red hot deals as part of their regular sale section, with loads of items seriously marked down and ready to work their way into your bar-boardroom-backyard rotation. From seersucker shorts to buttoned-up oxfords, these are the best deals from the Brooks Brothers site-wide sale.

Shop the Brooks Brothers Sitewide Sale

Brooks Brothers Stretch Non-Iron Oxford Sport Shirt
Brooks Brothers : $108$50
Brooks Brothers : $108$50
Brooks Brothers Cotton Terrycloth Polo Shirt
Brooks Brothers : $118$60
Brooks Brothers : $118$60
Brooks Brothers 6″ Stretch Cotton Seersucker Friday Shorts
Brooks Brothers : $118$40
Brooks Brothers : $118$40
Brooks Brothers x Thomas Mason Cotton Twill Checked Dress Shirt
Brooks Brothers : $198$99
Brooks Brothers : $198$99
Brooks Brothers 7″ Cotton Madras Shorts
Brooks Brothers : $128$60
Brooks Brothers : $128$60
Brooks Brothers Vintage Oxford-Collar Supima Polo Shirt
Brooks Brothers : $108$50
Brooks Brothers : $108$50
Brooks Brothers Stretch Cotton Drawstring Friday Corduroy Shorts
Brooks Brothers : $118$50
Brooks Brothers : $118$50
Brooks Brothers Irish Linen Archive Striped Sport Shirt
Brooks Brothers : $148$70
Brooks Brothers : $148$70
Brooks Brothers Sconset Suede Camp Moc
Brooks Brothers : $198$100
Brooks Brothers : $198$100
Brooks Brothers Regent Classic-Fit Wool-Silk-Linen Hopsack Sport Coat
Brooks Brothers : $598$300
Brooks Brothers : $598$300
Brooks Brothers 5″ Stretch Montauk Nautical Flag Swim Trunks
Brooks Brothers : $99$50
Brooks Brothers : $99$50
Brooks Brothers Embroidered Leather Tab D-Ring Belt
Brooks Brothers : $98$50
Brooks Brothers : $98$50

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

