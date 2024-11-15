Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Style

Tom Beckbe Introduces a Refined Breed of Waxed Jacket

The classic rugged outerwear gets a modern makeover

By Carl Caminetti
November 15, 2024 1:22 pm
Tom Beckbe waxed jacket
Tom Beckbe introduces a new kind of waxed jacket.
Tom Beckbe

There’s little denying the appeal of a good waxed jacket. One of our favorite styles of outerwear for the wet, uncertain weather of fall and winter, the coat provides maximum coverage while maintaining a sleeker, more outdoor-leaning design than traditional trucker jackets or transitional puffers.

Admittedly, the waxed jacket tends to conjure one of two distinct images: London High Street banker-types bundled up in corduroy-collared Barbours, or, in stark contrast, salt-of-the-earth outerwear built specifically for the roughest of sport shooting and hunting.

Both visions offer a correct usage of waxed outerwear. As far as crossover is concerned, however, there doesn’t seem to be much out there. Many waxed styles on the market lean heavily in one direction or the other, towards rugged functionality (often at the expense of fit) or over-manicured looks that sacrifice the classic grit the silo.

Enter Tom Beckbe. Born out of a desire for better, more versatile garb that could traverse field and city alike, the Alabama-born clothing company’s hallmark style, the waxed Tensaw Jacket, was built from the ground up to be a full-coverage layer made in the USA.

Tom Beckbe Tensaw Jacket, At a Glance

Tom Beckbe Tensaw Jacket
Tom Beckbe Tensaw Jacket

Shell Material: 8oz Waxed Shelter Cloth | Liner: Cotton | Size Range: S-XXL Tall | Fit: Roomy | Colors: 6 |

Pros
  • 8oz Waxed Shelter Cloth shell is high quality and built to last decades
  • Modernized gusseted design is more versatile and mobile than classic waxed jackets
  • Size range and color options are expansive
Cons
  • An investment piece, in every sense of the word
  • Hats required — hard to layer with hoodies and lightweight jackets
Tom Beckbe : $495

At its core, Tom Beckbe’s Tensaw Jacket is crafted with the same combination of rugged features and sharp style that classic wax jackets are known for — weatherproof protection, a long-lasting shell and a sauve finish — but the outerwear offers a variety of noticeable improvements on the waxed design. Despite offering the same protections, the Tensaw Jacket’s 8oz waxed shelter cloth is notably more pliable than other outers, and obtains a beautiful patina unique to each wearer.

With a sleeker — not to be confused with skinnier; the Tensaw Jacket is roomy enough to layer flannels or knitwear underneath — design than many of its bulky competitors and a revolutionary bi-swing back and gusseted underarms, the Tensaw Jacket moves much better than traditional styles, regardless of if you’re shouldering a firearm or stretching for a latte.

Similarly, a distinctive stand collar offers a dressier aesthetic than the country-bumpkin corded collars of typical waxed jackets. (Buyer beware — layering a hoodie is a challenge.) Other detailing on the Tensaw Jacket includes an abundance of pockets, with a whooping seven pockets to stash everyday carry and outdoor gear and cotton body lining for additional warmth.

The Tensaw Jacket is available in a variety of sizes (Tom Beckbe offers S-XXL, as well as tall sizing) in a half-dozen colors that range from “Tobacco” to “Marsh Camo”. For anyone searching for a modernized wax jacket upgrade, look no further. Shop the Tom Beckbe Tensaw Jacket below. Or, check out more of the brand’s styles here.

Tom Beckbe Tensaw Jacket
Tom Beckbe Tensaw Jacket

in Classic Camo Marsh

Tom Beckbe : $495
Tom Beckbe Tensaw Jacket
Tom Beckbe Tensaw Jacket

in Classic Camo Timber

Tom Beckbe : $495
Tom Beckbe Tensaw Jacket
Tom Beckbe Tensaw Jacket

in Wheat

Tom Beckbe : $495
Tom Beckbe Tensaw Jacket
Tom Beckbe Tensaw Jacket

in Hardwood

Tom Beckbe : $495
Tensaw Jacket
Tensaw Jacket

in Tobacco

Tom Beckbe : $495

