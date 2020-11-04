The Best Corduroy Pants To Wear This Fall

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

There’s zero question about it: Corduroy is the unofficially official fabric of fall. This, in turn, makes corduroy pants the unofficially official pants of the season. While the ribbed cotton material is certainly an autumnal darling — rarely does the fabric make an appearance prior to the turn of the leaves (unless you happened to indulge in a pair of corduroy shorts recently) — its appeal as an in-season uniform is as sensible as it is widespread. After all, the best corduroy pants don’t just drape your thighs in ribbony cotton comfort, but are a whole look level-up for any guy who recognizes the significance of the phrase Take Ivy.

‘Tis the season for corded goodness. Maresa

It’s for this exact reason that we need corduroy pants now more than ever. Allow the supple (yes, supple) fabric to imbue not only your wardrobe but the entire season with that familiar feeling of warmth fall is meant to provide, especially when rendered in rich hues — your chestnuts, olives, mochas, you understand. With so many iterations and silhouettes of the cord pant now available, there’s zero reason not to wear them all season long.

What Is Corduroy?

Let’s backtrack for a second. While we’re sure you’ve seen the material around (you probably own some form of corded apparel), you might not know what exactly corduroy actually is. Tracing its modern origins — corduroy-esque material cropped up as early as ancient Egypt — to industrial England, corduroy is typically made up of woven cotton, with polyesters and wool blends increasingly common as well, and is specially denoted by its piled ridges, otherwise known as “wales”.

These wales, in turn, help to denote the texture and look of the corduroy: utilizing a gauge based on the number of wales in a single inch of fabric, the numerical gauge (typically, 8-16) offers insight into how thick the cord ribs are. In other words, a low-gauge wale means that classic thick cord texture, while a high-gauge indicates a finer structure.

How to Wear Corduroy Pants This Fall

The joys of corduroy pants present themselves when it comes to seasonal styling. Perfectly appropriate for the office, outdoors, bar and beyond, the multifarious nature of cords allows them to mix and match with nearly any pursuit. We’re opting for a straighter, wider-legged corduroy trouser this fall, much in line with the general (and literal) expansion of men’s pants in recent years, but a tapered fit is fine, too, as long as you remain conscious of your general silhouette.

The Best Corduroy Pants

Because we’re firm believers in the power of fall (and the power of corduroy) we’ve highlighted a good variety of waled styles to incorporate into your wardrobe. From Alex Mill to Buck Mason, the best corduroy pants for men are all you should be wearing this fall.

The Best Corduroy Pants For Men

Material: 100% cotton corduroy | Fit: relaxed | Size Range: 28-38 | Inseam: 30-32 | Colors: 5

Leave it to the creators of our favorite chinos to nail a perfect corduroy pant, too. Don’t fear Alex Mill’s acres of pleating, but embrace it with this pair of crsipy corduroys that might as well have been made for foliage hunting and steaming cups of cocoa. The rugged detailing makes for vintage-looking pants while also providing just the right amount of slouch for that instant casually cool look. They’re just the best, hands down.

Material: 100% cotton corduroy | Fit: oversized | Size Range: 29-42 | Inseam: 30-34 | Colors: andover cream

Sure, you might already have some relaxed-fit cords. Maybe they’re even pleated, a plus in our book, especially if you’re channeling some form of ivy style. But chances are, they not a replica of the massive PRL cords that arguably started it all. This should change ASAP.

Material: 100% cotton British corduroy | Fit: wide | Size Range: 30-34 | Inseam: 30-33 | Colors: 3

Hardpressed to give up your selvedge this autumn? Ease yourself into corduroy with Noah’s Wide-Wale Corduroy Jeans — despite being cut from substantial British cotton corduroy, these five-pocket jeans should feel just like the standard, touch-o-stretch, lived-in jeans you wear every day, plus or minus some skater swag.

Material: 100% cotton 6-wale corduroy | Fit: relaxed | Size Range: S-XXL | Colors: 3

Outdoor brand Kavu is a great place to snag rugged basics; don’t sleep on their belted cord pants, which are especially solid for being just $69. Between a stretch blend, internal belting system and deep pockets for all the gear you could possibly tote, consider them a real corduroy contender.

Material: 100% cotton corduroy | Fit: straight | Size Range: XS-XXL | Colors: 3

If you find yourself in need of a slightly dressier pant this fall, but you don’t want to go the typical (and expected) wool trouser route, consider these corduroy trousers from Todd Snyder. The corduroy lends them a casualness that will allow them to be worn in a range of situations, whether you want to don them during the day to feel slightly more put together or dress them up for a night out.

More Corduroy Pants We Love

Unaware of indie, New England-based Manresa? Get on TikTok, ASAP. These generously proportioned pants, dubbed the Louis, utilize a cotton corduroy developed and dyed exclusively for the brand. Size up and live in these guys.

Leave it to Buck Mason to turn a pair of vintage-inspired work chinos — their Full Saddle design riffs on classic styling from the 1950s — into a buttery pair of perfect fall pants. The 325 GSM cotton corduroy might be the softest on this list, and can be worn as part of a suit or with your favorite flannel.

The classic Brooks Bro wide-wale cords you remember from Dead Poets Society, now with a touch of stretch and killer beagle embroidery.

Gramicci’s calculus seems to boil down to one simple fact: double the knee, double the swag. We’re inclined to agree.

Is it really fall if you don’t bust out the wide-waled, plum-hued cords?