The Best Chinos for Men Are the Answer to All Your (Wardrobe) Problems

For all their practical charms, even the best chinos have suffered some serious reputation slander in recent years. The workhorse pant style — named for the material they’re historically crafted from, a cotton twill fabric — has come to denote “somewhat agreeable substitute teacher” or “somewhat poorly dressed first date,” to the point that it feels ludicrous to assume a descriptor like “cool” could be employed.

This is concerning to us, given that, while they are the same pants that undergird your geriatric coworker’s wardrobe, they’re also the final boss of handy, all-purpose pants and a general boon to well-dressed men everywhere. Entangled with sartorial subcultures like prep, workwear and business casual, chinos offer a rich history of menswear excellence; they’re genuinely versatile and the de facto trouser for everything from office work to physical labor, especially given that they don’t just go with everything from a proper blazer to a properly thrashed tee, but look great doing so.

Given the trend towards warmer, fuller styles, fall also happens to be the perfect time to shrug off the jeans propaganda (jopaganda?) currently inundating the menswear ethos and update your chino collection. With a comprehensive market of grail-level options to choose from brands like Todd Snyder, Buck Mason and Studio Nicholson, along with an expanse of fits that range from slim to behemoth, there’s an option for everyone, no matter what kind of vibe you’re going for.

This is where we come in. Based on years of research and months of real-time wear, we’ve identified a handful of our favorite chino pants for your pleasure. Find them below.

The Best Chino Pants, According to InsideHook

In This Guide

The Best Chino Out There: Buck Mason Ford Standard Chino

Fit: Straight | Material: 100% cotton | Sizes: 28-38 waist | Colors: 2 |



It’s not just that Buck Mason’s Ford Standard Chinos are good; they’re near perfect. This particular version, cut from a seasonally appropriate 9.5 oz. garment washed cotton twill, nails virtually every detail demanded from a do-all pair of pants — the cut, while trim, is still much more generous than some plastered-on athleisure styles and generally flattering, with enough structure to confidently tuck in a dress shirt or rock with a date night polo after hours.

Modeled after OG officer’s pants, the mid-rise fit, vitange finish and general utilitarian feel give them instant appeal while still presenting totally modern. They’re a touch expensive, but you get what you pay for — a pair of fall chinos to rock all season long.

The Office Upgrade: Norse Projects Norse Standard Slim Chino

Fit: Slim | Material: 97% organic cotton, 3% elastane | Sizes: 28-38 waist; 32-34 length | Colors: 8 |

For chinos that feel the distinctly “chino-y,” men have been turning to Scandi label Norse Projects for over a decade now, and for good reason. The brand’s Norse Standard Slim Chino is exactly what you get when you max out the stats on a pair of rugged-yet-dressy trousers, with a refined look that will keep your coworkers jealous without any pinching or smooshing. (You can thank the mid-rise, slim-leg cut and a lowkey ingenious design for that.)

The Italian stretch twill has a hint of elastane — just enough to get you through the work day — and, as if you needed more proof of quaility, the pants are crafted in Portugal.

The Best Bang-For-Your-Buck Chino: Uniqlo Wide Chino Pants

Fit: Relaxed | Material: 100% cotton | Sizes: 28-40 waist | Colors: 6 |

There may be (marginally) better chinos on this list…but none for $60. The sheer amount of value you’re getting from these 100% cotton joints is only surpassed by the sheer width of the cheeky Uniqlo trousers. Pro tip for the TikTok crowd — sizing up perfectly mimics an The Row-esque look, if that means anything to you.

The Dressier Chino Choice: Casatlantic Mogador Trousers

Fit: Straight | Material: 100% cotton | Sizes: 28-38 waist, 30-34 length | Colors: 4 |

Chinos are a near-universal staple of the modest business-casual look; Casatlanatic’s Mogador Trousers prove that they can be downright dressy, too. Designed with details typically reserved for dress pants — side adjusters, a full cut straight leg, and an immense pleat — the chinos are still deceptively durable thanks to a proprietary 8.9oz heavyweight cotton twill.

The Pleated Pick: Beams Plus 2 Pleat Chino

Fit: Straight | Material: 98% cotton, 2% polyurethane | Sizes: S-L | Colors: 4 |



Chino’s illustrious history is intimately intertwined with the collegiate craze of the ‘50s and ’60s, and no one does old school Americana better than…the Japanese? Specifically, Beams Plus, a sub-label of the massive Beams company and one of the preeminent champions of reissued prep staples. This extends to their 2 Pleat Chino, a honking, double-wide pant with tones of added texture and classic five-pocket construction. Pair with some penny loafers and a rugby shirt for a ‘fit right out of Take Ivy.

A Splurge-Worthy Chino: Studio Nicholson Sorte Pant

Fit: Relaxed | Material: 100% cotton | Sizes: S-L | Colors: 3 |



On paper, chinos and designerwear seem at odds, but Studio Nicholson has found a way to marry the two with their latest Sorte Trousers, a maxi-legged pant cut from a beautiful Italian peached cotton and speckled with maximalist elements typically reserved for runways, including gorge-level pleating and exaggerated belt loops. That being said, they are not entirely inexcessible (in fit, at least — the near-$500 price point is not for everyone) and, with a tucked-in tee, can make virtually anyone look like a certified capital-F fashion guy.

More Chinos We Love

J.Crew Giant-Fit Chino Pant Under Brendon Babenzien’s watchful eye, J.Crew has grown from an outdated menswear retailer to one of the cutting-edge design houses in a matter of a few short years. The new J.Crew Giant-Fit Chino — massive and ready to skate — is testament to the new era of menswear we’re entering. J.Crew : $118

Reigning Champ Cotton Chino Sophomore Relaxed Pant If your vibe skews more streetwear that serious, these ultra-relaxed Reigning Champ Sophmore Pants should interact with cropped jacket and lug-sole loafers just the way you wanted. Reigning Champ : $128

Alex Mill Standard Pleated Chino Pant A modern cut? Check. Detailed with cross-stitching and a coin pocket? Check. Pleated? Double check. What else could you need from a pair of pants? They go with anything, wear in nicely and will never let you down. Buy Here : $165

A.Presse Work Straight-Leg Chinos Japanese brand A.Presse has been making waves in the menswear community for a minute now. One look at the construction of their “work” chinos, and it’s easy to tell why. Mr Porter : $450

Polo Ralph Lauren Salinger Straight Fit Chino Pant If you’re going to lean into the prep side of things, you might as well fully commit with a pair of relaxed salmon chinos from Ralph Lauren himself. Ralph Lauren : $168

RRL Chino Field Pant While nominally a chino, these RRL Japanese cotton twill trousers are way more rugged than your average work pants. RRL : $245