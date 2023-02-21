InsideHook
Menswear | Updated February 21, 2023 11:12 am

The Best Chinos to Keep Things Sharp This Spring

The lowly chino is your secret weapon for a well-dressed spring

News flash: the best chinos for men aren't boring anymore.
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Let’s face it: in the past, chinos haven’t exactly telegraphed elegance and glamour. The oft-forgotten office workhorse might bring to mind “somewhat cool substitute teacher” or “somewhat poorly dressed first date,” but until recently, it felt ludicrous to assume that a descriptor like “cool” would be employed, and seemed nigh impossible for chinos, even the best chinos for men, to make a comeback as a statement style.

That’s not to suggest that the pant, which traces its origin well back into the twentieth century, doesn’t have practical appliqué; as previously mentioned, it’s become the de facto semi-formal trouser. Often crafted with a heavy twill or drapey cotton, the chino is sturdy enough to dress up with a blazer but casual enough that a light jacket (or tee, if you get the right cut) doesn’t look out of place. The chino is genuinely versatile, a frustrating realization given its second-hand pants status.

But wait a minute! Prep is back (or did it never leave?), and has dragged the lowly chino back into the fashionable fray. From Land’s End to Thom Browne, everyday retailers and high fashion designers alike are tackling the style in 2023, to varying degrees of success. Maybe you saw J.Crew’s Giant-Fit Chino make a splash? Or perhaps you’d be interested to imagine the reintroduction of pleats as common practice. The new wave of chinos is officially here, buddy — hop on or beat it.

Basically, there’s never been a better time to update your chino collection, what with spring virtually upon us; after all, a handsome chino is your secret weapon for beating fickle weather without looking like a sweatpant sucker. Below, we’ve identified some of our favorite pairs for your pleasure. Ditch the lounge pants and get back into some chinos this spring — you won’t regret it.

The Best Chinos for Men in 2023:

a pair of green Alex Mill chinos on a grey background
Alex Mill Standard Pleated Chino Pants
The Best Overall: Alex Mill Standard Pleated Pant in Chino

A modern cut? Check. The classic Khaki Chino color? Check. Detailed with cross-stitching and a coin pocket? Check. Pleated? Double check. What else could you need from a pair of pants? They go with anything, wear in nicely and will never let you down.

Buy Here: $135
a pair of tan J.Crew chinos on a grey background
J.Crew Giant-Fit Chinos
The Updated Classic: J.Crew Giant-Fit Chino Pant

Under Brendon Babenzien’s watchful eye, J.Crew has grown from an outdated menswear retailer to one of the cutting-edge design houses in a matter of a few short years. The new J.Crew Giant-Fit Chino — massive, pleated and ready to skate — is testament to the new era of menswear we’re entering.

BUy Here: $98
a pair of navy Officine Generale chinos on a grey background
Officine Générale Hugo Belted Pleated Cotton Trousers
The Modern Masterpiece: Officine Générale Hugo Belted Pleated Cotton Trousers

French label Officine Générale is all about re-inventing iconic styles, but their Hugo Trousers, complete with luxury-esque features such as the built-in belt and heavy-drop fit, are a new example of what chinos can and should be.

Buy Here: $395
a pair of chinos on a grey background
The Luxury Choice: Tom Ford Straight-Leg Cotton Chinos

Tom Ford’s chinos are the epitome of what the style should be: straight-legged for an elevated (but not slouchy) fit, and cut from premium Japanese cotton, they’re luxury incarnate.

Buy Here: $790
a pair of chinos on a grey background
The Fashion-Forward Selection: Thom Browne Slim-Fit Tapered Striped Cotton-Twill Chinos

If you’re not familiar with the second Thom on our list, you should be. Mr. Browne is well known for his shrunken suits and white-striped branding, but his excellent chinos (with that bit of TB flair) are equally as quality. Woven from a pure cotton-twill blend akin to wearing clouds, they’re style-conscious and comfortable.

BuY Here: $690
a pair of chinos on a grey background
The Old Faithful: Flint and Tinder 365 Pant

There’s no other way to say it: we love the Flint and Tinder 365 Pant. Maybe it’s the perfect slim cut. Maybe it’s the year-long warranty. Maybe it’s just the look of them.

Buy Here: $98
a pair of chinos on a grey background
The Performance Pick: Everlane The Performance Chino

A true performance pant —  sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and have 4-way stretch — sans that goofy tech pant sheen, the Everlane Performance Chino is made to stand up to daily wear and tear.

Buy Here: $88 $49
a pair of chinos on a grey background
The Selvedge Option: Todd Snyder Japanese Selvedge Chino Pant

Do you like bragging to other people about your selvedge jeans? Like, a lot? Well, now you can weave it into virtually any conversation.

BUy Here: $298
a pair of chinos on a grey background
The Ready-For-Anything Roamers: Taylor Stitch The Slim Foundation Pant

Need to chop some wood? Getting the spontaneous urge to climb a mountain? The Foundation Pant was originally a military issue, and with a lightweight 8oz weave, it perfectly straddles the line between durable and lightweight.

BUy Here: $125
a pair of chinos on a grey background
The WFH Warriors: Bonobos Stretch Washed Chino 2.0

WFH is a bit of a misnomer here: the Bonobos Stretch Washed Chino 2.0 looks right at home in the middle of the office hubbub, too. But with an elastic factor that rivals that of your rattiest sweatpants and an easy cotton blend to keep things cool and collected, it’s the pair we’d most prefer to wear in the comfort of our casa.

BUy Here: $99

More Chino Styles We Recommend:

a pair fo chinos on a grey background
A.P.C. Classic Chinos

buy Here: $295
a pair fo chinos on a grey background
Norse Projects Aros Heavy Straight-Leg Organic Cotton Chinos

Buy Here: $215
a pair fo chinos on a grey background
Outerknown Fort Chino Pants

buy Here: $138 $55
a pair of tan Uniqlo chinos on a grey background
Uniqlo Men’s Slim-Fit Chino Pants

Buy Here: $50
a pair fo chinos on a grey background
Land’s End Men’s Traditional Fit No Iron Chino Pants

BUy Here: $65 $33
a pair fo chinos on a grey background
Banana Republic Tapered Rapid Movement Chino

Buy Here: $100 $40
a pair fo chinos on a grey background
Mr P. Cotton and Linen-Blend Chinos

Buy Here: $210
a pair fo chinos on a grey background
OrSlow Slim Fit US Army Fatigue Chino

Buy Here: $235

