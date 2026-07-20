The New MoonSwatch Is Literally Worth Its Weight in Gold

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The New MoonSwatch 1969 Is Literally Worth Its Weight in Gold

The limited-edition watch is slathered in Omega’s 18k Moonshine Gold, and priced accordingly, but you’ll have to jump through some hoops to get one

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
July 20, 2026 3:15 pm EDT
An up-close view of a golden watch face from the Omega x Swatch Moonswatch 1969
How much Moonshine Gold can you handle?
Swatch

The Gist

Swatch unveiled the limited-edition Mission to the Moon 1969 MoonSwatch, a gold-accented chronograph that pays homage to the Apollo 11 moon landing in design, availability and even pricing.

Key Takeaways

  • The new MoonSwatch incorporates 18k Moonshine Gold and numerous design elements honoring the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing.
  • Only 1,969 watches will be made, each priced at $570, a nod to the price of gold in 1969.
  • If you want a chance to buy one, you must apply through Swatch's Electronic Swatch Timepiece Application by July 21.

Swatch is no stranger to a viral moment. From sold-out Snoopy references to the (internet-breaking) pocket watch collaboration with Audemars Piguet, the Swiss watchmaker’s designs regularly inspire a frenzied response, especially when the launch comes from the ongoing MoonSwatch program with Omega. 

Still, there’s a difference between your run-of-the-mill Speedmaster-inspired MoonSwatch and a surprise 18K gold edition. For the latest in its lunar lineup, Swatch is dropping the Mission to the Moon 1969 MoonSwatch, an ultra-limited, gold-ornamented chronograph that pays homage to the Apollo 11 moon landing on July 20, 1969. 

Partly inspired by the golden Speedmasters made to commemorate that mission, the new MoonSwatch features a resplendent design: utilizing Omega’s 18k Moonshine Gold alloy, the timepiece sports a satin gold dial with recessed counters set in a matte black Bioceramic case with a matching bezel and rubber strap; the gold accents extend to the hands, pushers, crown and moon battery cover; also on the battery cover is a footprint graphic and date inscription commemorating the moon landing (since these are Swiss brands, the date is noted as July 21 instead of July 20). Notably, the metal alloy included in each piece adds up to a whopping 11 grams, a nod to the Apollo mission number.

There are more Easter eggs to be found. The watch is limited to an on-the-nose run of 1,969 pieces, with each individual number displayed in golden lacquer on the side of the case, while the dial typography and Omega logo are period correct to 1969. What’s more, Swatch says it priced this watch according to the value of 11 grams of 18k gold on July 21, 1969 — which comes out to $570.

a black watch caseback with a gold moon inscription.
The Mission to the Moon 1969 MoonSwatch is limited to 1,969 pieces.
Swatch

This makes the inclusion of Moonshine Gold notable for a few of reasons: the aesthetic value, of course, but also the sheer amount included, which is typically reserved for pricier references. (Hodinkee estimates that, at its current market value, the watch contains well over $1,000 worth of gold.) And that’s without considering the alloy’s origins — the gold was reportedly extracted from spare Omega parts dating back to the ‘60s. 

The Complete MoonSwatch Buying Guide
The Complete MoonSwatch Buying Guide
 The history and specs of the most collectible watch series of the 21st century

While this watch certainly offers a serious value proposition, acquiring one will most likely run you well over its retail price. Not only is the golden timepiece the brand’s most limited MoonSwatch release to date, but you’ll have to apply to get the chance to purchase via Swatch’s cleverly named, 32-question Electronic Swatch Timepiece Application, which is available to complete through July 21.

In other words, scoring one will be about as easy as landing on the moon.

Omega x Swatch Mission to the Moon 1969 MoonSwatch
Omega x Swatch Mission to the Moon 1969 MoonSwatch

Diameter: 42mm
Movement: Quartz
Water Resistance: 30m

SWATCH : $570

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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