The Official MoonSwatch Buying Guide

On March 26th, 2022, Swatch and Omega released a product that roughly no one in the watch world anticipated: The Bioceramic MoonSwatch. Functionally a plastic-cased, quartz-powered version of the Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch produced in different colors and priced below $300, it proceeded to enter the zeitgeist like a Tomahawk missile, incinerating any leftover notions that watches were “uncool” vestiges of a bygone, pre-digital era. Lines snaked around entire city blocks at Swatch stores the world over. Millennials, reminded of the 1990s Beanie Babies craze, cowered under the desks in fear of a repeat action. Wall Street traders stood flummoxed at their Bloomberg terminals. Somewhere, deep in Switzerland, Nick Hayek Jr. rubbed his hands together and guffawed.
TL;DR: The MoonSwatch was a resounding success. While some watch nerds clutched their pearls at the notion that Swatch’s IP — in the form of the actual metal-cased Speedmaster — would be cheapened by the presence of a plastic clone, millions of others were quick to recognize the ability of this (relatively) cheap collectible opening up the horological hobby to an entirely new generation. Spit out by the millions and riffed upon ad nauseum by Swatch, this was truly the Beanie Baby of the 21st century. Only this one tells the time.
Produced from Bioceramic — a mix of “two-thirds zirconium oxide ceramic powder and one third biosourced material derived from castor oil” — the effectively plastic-cased Speedy is cheap to produce, light on the wrist and, frankly, pretty darn good looking. Sure, the endless stream of them has become somewhat tiring and predictable, but we’d bet that any watch guy or gal worth their salt could find five different references they would genuinely love to own and wear.
Plus, their functionality, as powered by a quartz movement, is genuinely compelling. Unlike most mechanical equivalents, this one features a nifty lap indicator function. By pressing what would be the “reset” pusher on a typical chronograph, the central seconds hand stops, but the chronograph continues counting. This allows the user to register a discrete lap time. Then, by pushing this pusher again, the central seconds hand “catches up,” and time measurement continues. Neato!
A History of the Omega ChronostopLong undervalued, this quirky, affordable entry into the Omega chronograph catalog is an overlooked gem
Designed with colored cases and dials and two-piece Velcro straps in coordinating hues, MoonSwatches practically beg to be properly collected. Swatch, for that matter, played the marketing game well: Initially, none of the watches were available online, forcing the consumer to enter a Swatch boutique and shop around, where quantities were incredibly limited. Forced scarcity and news coverage did the trick, and MoonSwatch fever ensued, even though Swatch has produced well over a million of these simple plastic timepieces since the spring of ‘22.
The core collection includes 11 references (four of which are now available for purchase directly from Swatch’s website) and features things like a Mission to Moonphase series equipped with a moonphase complication; a Mission on Earth series dedicated to the Blue Planet; a Mission to Moonshine Gold series of limited-edition watches using Omega’s proprietary Moonshine gold; and several one-off watches honoring various vintage models or equipped with unique complications. The Bioceramic MoonSwatch collection is vast, growing and shows no signs of slowing down.
Below is a MoonSwatch guide, featuring every single reference produced as of August 2025. While certain of these are limited-editions available for just a day or so at a time, many of them are core collection watches that can be found at your local Swatch store. With so many on offer, there’s little doubt you’ll find one you love.
MoonSwatch Core Collection
These non-limited MoonSwatch watches are all priced at $270 and feature a simple chronograph with 1/10th-seconds counter, a running seconds counter, a 60-minute counter, a central chronograph seconds hand and a lap indicator function. Four of them are available on Swatch’s website, while the rest must be purchased in-store.
MoonSwatch Mission to the Sun
With a bright yellow case and sunbrushed dial, white Velcro strap, white bezel insert and red accents throughout, the Mission to the Sun is the perfect MoonSwatch for someone who prefers a bit of glitz in their timepiece — without dropping a ton of coin, that is.
Case Color: Yellow
Dial Color: Yellow with white subdials
Strap Color: White
Special Features: Chronograph
Limited: No
MoonSwatch Mission to Mercury
Vaguely reminiscent of the Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, this tribute to Mercury features a metallic gray case, a matching gray Velcro strap and a matte gray dial with darker subdials and white hands and text throughout. It’s perfect for someone who prefers a subdued watch.
Case Color: Gray
Dial Color: Gray
Strap Color: Gray
Special Features: Chronograph
Limited: No
MoonSwatch Mission to Venus
With its powdery pink case, white Velcro strap, two-tone pink and white bezel and light pink dial with oval-shaped subdials with diamond-like decoration and pink hands, the Speedmaster Mission to Venus is ideal for someone who prefers a more feminine take on the Speedy.
Case Color: Pink
Dial Color: Light pink
Strap Color: White
Special Features: Diamond-like decoration on chronograph subregisters; two-tone bezel
Limited: No
MoonSwatch Mission on Earth
It’s tough not to love a watch honoring our home planet. With its light green case, dark blue bezel and dial, white chronograph registers and rust-colored handset, this is a handsome and distinctive version of the MoonSwatch. And the dark blue Velcro strap is super cool on its own.
Case Color: Light green
Dial Color: Blue
Strap Color: Blue
Special Features: Chronograph
Limited: No
MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon
This is the MoonSwatch to buy if what you’re after is effectively an affordable plastic Speedmaster. With its steel-effect gray case, black dial and tachymeter bezel, white scales and typography, and greenish lume, it’s a dead ringer for the “real” (and much pricier) thing.
Case Color: Gray
Dial Color: Black
Strap Color: Black
Special Features: Looks just like a Moonwatch
Limited: No
MoonSwatch Mission to Mars
If you’re a fan of the obscure Alaska Project Speedmaster, then the MoonSwatch Mission to Mars is for you. With its red case, white tachymeter bezel, strap and dial, and spacecraft-shaped chronograph hands, it’s a striking (and familiar) nod to the Red Planet.
Case Color: Red
Dial Color: White
Strap Color: White
Special Features: Alaska Project-like colorway and handset
Limited: No
MoonSwatch Mission to Jupiter
This Jupiter-themed MoonSwatch — with its beige case, tachymeter bezel and dial — contains another nod to a famous Speedmaster. The orange chronograph hands reference the “Ultraman” take on the Moonwatch that has become so collectible over the past few years.
Case Color: Beige
Dial Color: Beige
Strap Color: Black
Special Features: Ultraman-themed orange chronograph hands
Limited: No
MoonSwatch Mission to Saturn
Similarly to the Mission to Jupiter, the Mission to Saturn is designed with brown tones. Here, the sand-colored case and dial are paired to a dark brown bezel and strap, while the subdials are dark brown. The 6 o’clock subdial, made to look like ringed Saturn, is a cool touch.
Case Color: Sand
Dial Color: Sand
Strap Color: Brown
Special Features: Saturn-themed subdial at 6 o’clock
Limited: No
MoonSwatch Mission to Uranus
The Mission to Uranus — tee hee — may be the most summery of the original MoonSwatch lineup. Done up in light blue with a matching dial and a white tachymeter bezel and Velcro strap, it features white typography and a matching handset. It’s a perfect watch for the Greek islands.
Case Color: Light blue
Dial Color: Light blue
Strap Color: White
Special Features: Chronograph
Limited: No
MoonSwatch Mission to Neptune
This is undoubtedly one of the best looking of the O.G. MoonSwatches. The monochromatic, deep blue theme of the case, dial, bezel and chronograph totalizers, offset with white printing and a black Velcro strap, just looks cool. (Imagine a Moonwatch in this color scheme!)
Case Color: Blue
Dial Color: Blue
Strap Color: Black
Special Features: Chronograph
Limited: No
MoonSwatch Mission to Pluto
Though it might’ve been voted out of the solar system, Pluto still managed to influence this neat take on the MoonSwatch. Featuring a gray case, eggshell dial and burgundy tachymeter bezel with matching burgundy subdials, it’s a bit odd — and we mean that as a compliment.
Case Color: Light gray
Dial Color: Eggshell
Strap Color: Dark gray
Special Features: Chronograph
Limited: No
MoonSwatch Mission to Moonphase
These special MoonSwatch executions feature a neat double-moonphase indicator in place of the 1/10th-seconds indicator at 2 o’clock. Each is subtly adorned with the figure of Snoopy, the cuddly cartoon dog that began its association with NASA in the ‘60s.
MoonSwatch Mission to the Moonphase – New Moon
This cool, blacked-out MoonSwatch features a monochromatic color palette with white printing, plus a neat double-moonphase indicator showing Snoopy fast asleep within the figure of the Moon. (For those disinclined to wear a cartoon on their wrist, don’t worry: The Snoopy branding is subtle.)
Case Color: Black
Dial Color: Black
Strap Color: Black
Special Features: Double-moonphase indicator; all-black construction
Limited: No
MoonSwatch Mission to the Moonphase – Full Moon
The aesthetic foil to the aforementioned New Moon, the Full Moon was the first Swatch in history to feature a moonphase indicator. Done up in all white with a matching case, dial, strap and bezel, it features black printing and, once again, Snoopy within the moonphase at 2 o’clock.
Case Color: White
Dial Color: White
Strap Color: White
Special Features: Double-moonphase indicator; all-white construction
Limited: No
MoonSwatch Mission on Earth
Currently consisting of three references, the MoonSwatch Mission on Earth watches nod to different phenomena that make our home planet so special. The Lava, Polar Lights and Desert versions each feature a striking colorway and associated accents.
MoonSwatch Mission on Earth – Lava
This neat MoonSwatch features a few Easter eggs. While the bright orange housing against a black dial references lava, the radially-arranged subdial text and orange handset also pay homage to the Ultraman Speedmaster, based on the beloved Japanese cartoon.
Case Color: Orange
Dial Color: Black
Strap Color: Black
Special Features: Ultraman-themed subdials and handset
Limited: No
MoonSwatch Mission on Earth – Polar Lights
The MoonSwatch Mission on Earth Polar Lights is one of the more visually-arresting MoonSwatches. Featuring a turquoise case, dark blue strap and matching tachymeter bezel, it boasts a dial speckled with white that looks like aventurine and calls to mind the polar lights.
Case Color: Turquoise
Dial Color: Dark blue with white flecks
Strap Color: Dark blue
Special Features: Aventurine-esque dial; radial chronograph indications
Limited: No
MoonSwatch Mission on Earth – Desert
This sand-toned MoonSwatch is a nod to to the desert, which covers roughly 1/5th of the Earth’s surface. It boasts a sand-colored case paired to a slightly darker strap, tachymeter bezel and dial with sand-colored accents and radial subdial printing.
Case Color: Sand
Dial Color: Taupe
Strap Color: Taupe
Special Features: Chronograph with radial indications
Limited: No
MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase
In addition to a double-moonphase indicator, the MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase watches feature a unique “Earthphase” indicator displaying our home planet as seen from the Moon. A creation of Swatch, the Earthphase is the first complication of its kind in the watch world.
MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase
There’s a lot to cover here: Light gray Bioceramic case, black Velcro strap and tachymeter bezel, gray dial with grainy texture, double moonphase indicator with white-emission Super-LumiNova, Earthphase indicator with colorful Earth, and running seconds subdial at 6 o’clock.
Case Color: Gray
Dial Color: Gray with grain effect
Strap Color: Black
Special Features: Earthphase indicator and double-moonphase indicator
Limited: No
MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase – Moonshine Gold
This cool Moonshine Gold edition of the Mission to Earthphase features a navy case and bezel, a white and blue dial featuring Snoopy and Woodstock, a secret phrase, references to the sturgeon moon, and more.
Case Color: Blue
Dial Color: White and blue
Strap Color: Blue
Special Features: Earthphase indicator and double-moonphase indicator; Snoopy illustration
Limited: Yes
Miscellaneous MoonSwatches
This grouping includes watches that don’t slot in perfectly into any other MoonSwatch category but will no doubt be joined by other entrants in the future.
MoonSwatch 1965
A tribute to 1965 — the year that the Speedmaster passed NASA’s flight qualification trails — this reserved MoonSwatch features a gray case, black tachymeter bezel and white dial. Look carefully at the subdials, however, and you’ll notice they’re calibrated for 19 hours and 65 minutes, respectively.
Case Color: Light gray
Dial Color: White
Strap Color: Light gray
Special Features: 19-hour chronograph counter; 65-minute chronograph counter
Limited: No
MoonSwatch Mission to the Pink Moonphase
Though it’s a double-moonphase MoonSwatch, this pink-cased, pink-strapped version with a silver and black dial has another unusual feature. Rather than featuring the familiar Speedy tachymeter, the bezel boasts a pulsations scale used for taking someone’s pulse.
Case Color: Pink
Dial Color: Silver and black
Strap Color: Pink
Special Features: Double-moonphase indicator; pulsations scale
Limited: Yes
MoonSwatch Mission to Moonshine Gold
This sub-series, launched in 2023, consists of references with a central seconds hand that’s covered in Omega’s proprietary Moonshine gold in various patterns and configurations. Released for a single day on the corresponding full moon of each month, they’re extremely limited by nature.
MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon – March
The very first Mission to Moonshine Gold watch, this MoonSwatch features a central seconds hand in Omega’s Moonshine gold. The remainder of the watch is largely the same as a standard MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon.
Case Color: Gray
Dial Color: Black
Strap Color: Black
Special Features: Moonshine gold seconds hand
Limited: Yes
MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon – April
This watch is functionally identical to the MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon “March” but was released a month later.
Case Color: Gray
Dial Color: Black
Strap Color: Black
Special Features: Moonshine gold seconds hand
Limited: Yes
MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon – May
At this point in the Mission to Moonshine Gold production, Swatch began changing up the details in the central seconds hands. The “May” version features a pink Super-LumiNova-filled tip.
Case Color: Gray
Dial Color: Black
Strap Color: Black
Special Features: Moonshine gold seconds hand
Limited: Yes
MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon – June
You’ll have to look closely for what differentiates the “June” watch from “March” or “April” — namely, the central seconds hand in Moonshine gold features a faint pattern inspired by night-blooming flowers.
Case Color: Gray
Dial Color: Black
Strap Color: Black
Special Features: Moonshine gold seconds hand
Limited: Yes
MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon – July
Things start getting more interesting with the “July” version of the Mission to Moonshine Gold watch. The Moonshine gold central seconds hand features tiny strawberries in reference to the Strawberry Full Moon of June.
Case Color: Gray
Dial Color: Black
Strap Color: Black
Special Features: Moonshine gold seconds hand
Limited: Yes
MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon – August
The “August” edition celebrates Swiss National Day (August 1st) via a Swiss lantern pattern on its Moonshine gold central seconds hand.
Case Color: Gray
Dial Color: Black
Strap Color: Black
Special Features: Moonshine gold seconds hand
Limited: Yes
MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon – August (Blue Moon)
A secondary “August” release, this watch features a blue case (rather than gray) in the mode of the MoonSwatch Mission to Neptune and is fitted with a Moonshine gold central seconds hand.
Case Color: Blue
Dial Color: Black
Strap Color: Black
Special Features: Moonshine gold seconds hand
Limited: Yes
MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon – September
The “September” edition features a Moonshine gold central seconds hand in a barley grain pattern in homage to the Harvest Moon.
Case Color: Gray
Dial Color: Black
Strap Color: Black
Special Features: Moonshine gold seconds hand
Limited: Yes
MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon – October
The “October” edition calls back to the vintage Speedmaster ref. CK 2998-3 FAP via a “lollipop” central seconds hand in Moonshine gold with a secret signature.
Case Color: Gray
Dial Color: Black
Strap Color: Black
Special Features: Moonshine gold seconds hand
Limited: Yes
MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon – November
Celebrating the Beaver Moon, the Mission to Moonshine “November” edition features a Moonshine gold central seconds hand with a unique counterweight and a secret signature that glows in the dark.
Case Color: Gray
Dial Color: Black
Strap Color: Black
Special Features: Moonshine gold seconds hand
Limited: Yes
MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon – December
Like the “October” and “November” editions, the “December” watch features a secret, glow-in-dark signature and a Moonshine gold central seconds hand, this time with a snowflake pattern referencing the Cold Moon.
Case Color: Gray
Dial Color: Black
Strap Color: Black
Special Features: Moonshine gold seconds hand
Limited: Yes
This article appeared in an InsideHook newsletter. Sign up for free to get more on travel, wellness, style, drinking, and culture.