The Official MoonSwatch Buying Guide

On March 26th, 2022, Swatch and Omega released a product that roughly no one in the watch world anticipated: The Bioceramic MoonSwatch. Functionally a plastic-cased, quartz-powered version of the Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch produced in different colors and priced below $300, it proceeded to enter the zeitgeist like a Tomahawk missile, incinerating any leftover notions that watches were “uncool” vestiges of a bygone, pre-digital era. Lines snaked around entire city blocks at Swatch stores the world over. Millennials, reminded of the 1990s Beanie Babies craze, cowered under the desks in fear of a repeat action. Wall Street traders stood flummoxed at their Bloomberg terminals. Somewhere, deep in Switzerland, Nick Hayek Jr. rubbed his hands together and guffawed.

TL;DR: The MoonSwatch was a resounding success. While some watch nerds clutched their pearls at the notion that Swatch’s IP — in the form of the actual metal-cased Speedmaster — would be cheapened by the presence of a plastic clone, millions of others were quick to recognize the ability of this (relatively) cheap collectible opening up the horological hobby to an entirely new generation. Spit out by the millions and riffed upon ad nauseum by Swatch, this was truly the Beanie Baby of the 21st century. Only this one tells the time.

Produced from Bioceramic — a mix of “two-thirds zirconium oxide ceramic powder and one third biosourced material derived from castor oil” — the effectively plastic-cased Speedy is cheap to produce, light on the wrist and, frankly, pretty darn good looking. Sure, the endless stream of them has become somewhat tiring and predictable, but we’d bet that any watch guy or gal worth their salt could find five different references they would genuinely love to own and wear.

Plus, their functionality, as powered by a quartz movement, is genuinely compelling. Unlike most mechanical equivalents, this one features a nifty lap indicator function. By pressing what would be the “reset” pusher on a typical chronograph, the central seconds hand stops, but the chronograph continues counting. This allows the user to register a discrete lap time. Then, by pushing this pusher again, the central seconds hand “catches up,” and time measurement continues. Neato!

A History of the Omega Chronostop Long undervalued, this quirky, affordable entry into the Omega chronograph catalog is an overlooked gem

Designed with colored cases and dials and two-piece Velcro straps in coordinating hues, MoonSwatches practically beg to be properly collected. Swatch, for that matter, played the marketing game well: Initially, none of the watches were available online, forcing the consumer to enter a Swatch boutique and shop around, where quantities were incredibly limited. Forced scarcity and news coverage did the trick, and MoonSwatch fever ensued, even though Swatch has produced well over a million of these simple plastic timepieces since the spring of ‘22.

The core collection includes 11 references (four of which are now available for purchase directly from Swatch’s website) and features things like a Mission to Moonphase series equipped with a moonphase complication; a Mission on Earth series dedicated to the Blue Planet; a Mission to Moonshine Gold series of limited-edition watches using Omega’s proprietary Moonshine gold; and several one-off watches honoring various vintage models or equipped with unique complications. The Bioceramic MoonSwatch collection is vast, growing and shows no signs of slowing down.

Below is a MoonSwatch guide, featuring every single reference produced as of August 2025. While certain of these are limited-editions available for just a day or so at a time, many of them are core collection watches that can be found at your local Swatch store. With so many on offer, there’s little doubt you’ll find one you love.

MoonSwatch Core Collection

These non-limited MoonSwatch watches are all priced at $270 and feature a simple chronograph with 1/10th-seconds counter, a running seconds counter, a 60-minute counter, a central chronograph seconds hand and a lap indicator function. Four of them are available on Swatch’s website, while the rest must be purchased in-store.

MoonSwatch Mission to the Sun With a bright yellow case and sunbrushed dial, white Velcro strap, white bezel insert and red accents throughout, the Mission to the Sun is the perfect MoonSwatch for someone who prefers a bit of glitz in their timepiece — without dropping a ton of coin, that is. Case Color: Yellow

Dial Color: Yellow with white subdials

Strap Color: White

Special Features: Chronograph

Limited: No Buy Here : $270

MoonSwatch Mission to Mercury Vaguely reminiscent of the Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, this tribute to Mercury features a metallic gray case, a matching gray Velcro strap and a matte gray dial with darker subdials and white hands and text throughout. It’s perfect for someone who prefers a subdued watch. Case Color: Gray

Dial Color: Gray

Strap Color: Gray

Special Features: Chronograph

Limited: No Buy Here : $270

MoonSwatch Mission to Venus With its powdery pink case, white Velcro strap, two-tone pink and white bezel and light pink dial with oval-shaped subdials with diamond-like decoration and pink hands, the Speedmaster Mission to Venus is ideal for someone who prefers a more feminine take on the Speedy. Case Color: Pink

Dial Color: Light pink

Strap Color: White

Special Features: Diamond-like decoration on chronograph subregisters; two-tone bezel

Limited: No Buy Here : $270

MoonSwatch Mission on Earth It’s tough not to love a watch honoring our home planet. With its light green case, dark blue bezel and dial, white chronograph registers and rust-colored handset, this is a handsome and distinctive version of the MoonSwatch. And the dark blue Velcro strap is super cool on its own. Case Color: Light green

Dial Color: Blue

Strap Color: Blue

Special Features: Chronograph

Limited: No Buy Here : $270

MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon This is the MoonSwatch to buy if what you’re after is effectively an affordable plastic Speedmaster. With its steel-effect gray case, black dial and tachymeter bezel, white scales and typography, and greenish lume, it’s a dead ringer for the “real” (and much pricier) thing. Case Color: Gray

Dial Color: Black

Strap Color: Black

Special Features: Looks just like a Moonwatch

Limited: No Buy Here : $270

MoonSwatch Mission to Mars If you’re a fan of the obscure Alaska Project Speedmaster, then the MoonSwatch Mission to Mars is for you. With its red case, white tachymeter bezel, strap and dial, and spacecraft-shaped chronograph hands, it’s a striking (and familiar) nod to the Red Planet. Case Color: Red

Dial Color: White

Strap Color: White

Special Features: Alaska Project-like colorway and handset

Limited: No Buy Here : $270

MoonSwatch Mission to Jupiter This Jupiter-themed MoonSwatch — with its beige case, tachymeter bezel and dial — contains another nod to a famous Speedmaster. The orange chronograph hands reference the “Ultraman” take on the Moonwatch that has become so collectible over the past few years. Case Color: Beige

Dial Color: Beige

Strap Color: Black

Special Features: Ultraman-themed orange chronograph hands

Limited: No Buy Here : $270

MoonSwatch Mission to Saturn Similarly to the Mission to Jupiter, the Mission to Saturn is designed with brown tones. Here, the sand-colored case and dial are paired to a dark brown bezel and strap, while the subdials are dark brown. The 6 o’clock subdial, made to look like ringed Saturn, is a cool touch. Case Color: Sand

Dial Color: Sand

Strap Color: Brown

Special Features: Saturn-themed subdial at 6 o’clock

Limited: No Buy Here : $270

MoonSwatch Mission to Uranus The Mission to Uranus — tee hee — may be the most summery of the original MoonSwatch lineup. Done up in light blue with a matching dial and a white tachymeter bezel and Velcro strap, it features white typography and a matching handset. It’s a perfect watch for the Greek islands. Case Color: Light blue

Dial Color: Light blue

Strap Color: White

Special Features: Chronograph

Limited: No Buy Here : $270

MoonSwatch Mission to Neptune This is undoubtedly one of the best looking of the O.G. MoonSwatches. The monochromatic, deep blue theme of the case, dial, bezel and chronograph totalizers, offset with white printing and a black Velcro strap, just looks cool. (Imagine a Moonwatch in this color scheme!) Case Color: Blue

Dial Color: Blue

Strap Color: Black

Special Features: Chronograph

Limited: No Buy Here : $270

MoonSwatch Mission to Pluto Though it might’ve been voted out of the solar system, Pluto still managed to influence this neat take on the MoonSwatch. Featuring a gray case, eggshell dial and burgundy tachymeter bezel with matching burgundy subdials, it’s a bit odd — and we mean that as a compliment. Case Color: Light gray

Dial Color: Eggshell

Strap Color: Dark gray

Special Features: Chronograph

Limited: No Buy Here : $270

MoonSwatch Mission to Moonphase

These special MoonSwatch executions feature a neat double-moonphase indicator in place of the 1/10th-seconds indicator at 2 o’clock. Each is subtly adorned with the figure of Snoopy, the cuddly cartoon dog that began its association with NASA in the ‘60s.

MoonSwatch Mission to the Moonphase – New Moon This cool, blacked-out MoonSwatch features a monochromatic color palette with white printing, plus a neat double-moonphase indicator showing Snoopy fast asleep within the figure of the Moon. (For those disinclined to wear a cartoon on their wrist, don’t worry: The Snoopy branding is subtle.) Case Color: Black

Dial Color: Black

Strap Color: Black

Special Features: Double-moonphase indicator; all-black construction

Limited: No Buy Here : $310

MoonSwatch Mission to the Moonphase – Full Moon The aesthetic foil to the aforementioned New Moon, the Full Moon was the first Swatch in history to feature a moonphase indicator. Done up in all white with a matching case, dial, strap and bezel, it features black printing and, once again, Snoopy within the moonphase at 2 o’clock. Case Color: White

Dial Color: White

Strap Color: White

Special Features: Double-moonphase indicator; all-white construction

Limited: No Buy Here : $310

MoonSwatch Mission on Earth

Currently consisting of three references, the MoonSwatch Mission on Earth watches nod to different phenomena that make our home planet so special. The Lava, Polar Lights and Desert versions each feature a striking colorway and associated accents.

MoonSwatch Mission on Earth – Lava This neat MoonSwatch features a few Easter eggs. While the bright orange housing against a black dial references lava, the radially-arranged subdial text and orange handset also pay homage to the Ultraman Speedmaster, based on the beloved Japanese cartoon. Case Color: Orange

Dial Color: Black

Strap Color: Black

Special Features: Ultraman-themed subdials and handset

Limited: No Buy Here : $270

MoonSwatch Mission on Earth – Polar Lights The MoonSwatch Mission on Earth Polar Lights is one of the more visually-arresting MoonSwatches. Featuring a turquoise case, dark blue strap and matching tachymeter bezel, it boasts a dial speckled with white that looks like aventurine and calls to mind the polar lights. Case Color: Turquoise

Dial Color: Dark blue with white flecks

Strap Color: Dark blue

Special Features: Aventurine-esque dial; radial chronograph indications

Limited: No Buy Here : $270

MoonSwatch Mission on Earth – Desert This sand-toned MoonSwatch is a nod to to the desert, which covers roughly 1/5th of the Earth’s surface. It boasts a sand-colored case paired to a slightly darker strap, tachymeter bezel and dial with sand-colored accents and radial subdial printing. Case Color: Sand

Dial Color: Taupe

Strap Color: Taupe

Special Features: Chronograph with radial indications

Limited: No Buy Here : $270

MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase

In addition to a double-moonphase indicator, the MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase watches feature a unique “Earthphase” indicator displaying our home planet as seen from the Moon. A creation of Swatch, the Earthphase is the first complication of its kind in the watch world.

MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase There’s a lot to cover here: Light gray Bioceramic case, black Velcro strap and tachymeter bezel, gray dial with grainy texture, double moonphase indicator with white-emission Super-LumiNova, Earthphase indicator with colorful Earth, and running seconds subdial at 6 o’clock. Case Color: Gray

Dial Color: Gray with grain effect

Strap Color: Black

Special Features: Earthphase indicator and double-moonphase indicator

Limited: No Buy Here : $325

MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase – Moonshine Gold This cool Moonshine Gold edition of the Mission to Earthphase features a navy case and bezel, a white and blue dial featuring Snoopy and Woodstock, a secret phrase, references to the sturgeon moon, and more. Case Color: Blue

Dial Color: White and blue

Strap Color: Blue

Special Features: Earthphase indicator and double-moonphase indicator; Snoopy illustration

Limited: Yes Buy Here : $400

Miscellaneous MoonSwatches

This grouping includes watches that don’t slot in perfectly into any other MoonSwatch category but will no doubt be joined by other entrants in the future.

MoonSwatch 1965 A tribute to 1965 — the year that the Speedmaster passed NASA’s flight qualification trails — this reserved MoonSwatch features a gray case, black tachymeter bezel and white dial. Look carefully at the subdials, however, and you’ll notice they’re calibrated for 19 hours and 65 minutes, respectively. Case Color: Light gray

Dial Color: White

Strap Color: Light gray

Special Features: 19-hour chronograph counter; 65-minute chronograph counter

Limited: No Buy Here : $270

MoonSwatch Mission to the Pink Moonphase Though it’s a double-moonphase MoonSwatch, this pink-cased, pink-strapped version with a silver and black dial has another unusual feature. Rather than featuring the familiar Speedy tachymeter, the bezel boasts a pulsations scale used for taking someone’s pulse. Case Color: Pink

Dial Color: Silver and black

Strap Color: Pink

Special Features: Double-moonphase indicator; pulsations scale

Limited: Yes Buy Here : $310

MoonSwatch Mission to Moonshine Gold

This sub-series, launched in 2023, consists of references with a central seconds hand that’s covered in Omega’s proprietary Moonshine gold in various patterns and configurations. Released for a single day on the corresponding full moon of each month, they’re extremely limited by nature.

MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon – March The very first Mission to Moonshine Gold watch, this MoonSwatch features a central seconds hand in Omega’s Moonshine gold. The remainder of the watch is largely the same as a standard MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon. Case Color: Gray

Dial Color: Black

Strap Color: Black

Special Features: Moonshine gold seconds hand

Limited: Yes Learn More

MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon – April This watch is functionally identical to the MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon “March” but was released a month later. Case Color: Gray

Dial Color: Black

Strap Color: Black

Special Features: Moonshine gold seconds hand

Limited: Yes Learn More

MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon – May At this point in the Mission to Moonshine Gold production, Swatch began changing up the details in the central seconds hands. The “May” version features a pink Super-LumiNova-filled tip. Case Color: Gray

Dial Color: Black

Strap Color: Black

Special Features: Moonshine gold seconds hand

Limited: Yes Learn More

MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon – June You’ll have to look closely for what differentiates the “June” watch from “March” or “April” — namely, the central seconds hand in Moonshine gold features a faint pattern inspired by night-blooming flowers. Case Color: Gray

Dial Color: Black

Strap Color: Black

Special Features: Moonshine gold seconds hand

Limited: Yes Learn More

MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon – July Things start getting more interesting with the “July” version of the Mission to Moonshine Gold watch. The Moonshine gold central seconds hand features tiny strawberries in reference to the Strawberry Full Moon of June. Case Color: Gray

Dial Color: Black

Strap Color: Black

Special Features: Moonshine gold seconds hand

Limited: Yes Learn More

MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon – August The “August” edition celebrates Swiss National Day (August 1st) via a Swiss lantern pattern on its Moonshine gold central seconds hand. Case Color: Gray

Dial Color: Black

Strap Color: Black

Special Features: Moonshine gold seconds hand

Limited: Yes Learn More

MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon – August (Blue Moon) A secondary “August” release, this watch features a blue case (rather than gray) in the mode of the MoonSwatch Mission to Neptune and is fitted with a Moonshine gold central seconds hand. Case Color: Blue

Dial Color: Black

Strap Color: Black

Special Features: Moonshine gold seconds hand

Limited: Yes Learn More

MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon – September The “September” edition features a Moonshine gold central seconds hand in a barley grain pattern in homage to the Harvest Moon. Case Color: Gray

Dial Color: Black

Strap Color: Black

Special Features: Moonshine gold seconds hand

Limited: Yes Learn More

MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon – October The “October” edition calls back to the vintage Speedmaster ref. CK 2998-3 FAP via a “lollipop” central seconds hand in Moonshine gold with a secret signature. Case Color: Gray

Dial Color: Black

Strap Color: Black

Special Features: Moonshine gold seconds hand

Limited: Yes Learn More

MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon – November Celebrating the Beaver Moon, the Mission to Moonshine “November” edition features a Moonshine gold central seconds hand with a unique counterweight and a secret signature that glows in the dark. Case Color: Gray

Dial Color: Black

Strap Color: Black

Special Features: Moonshine gold seconds hand

Limited: Yes Learn More

MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon – December Like the “October” and “November” editions, the “December” watch features a secret, glow-in-dark signature and a Moonshine gold central seconds hand, this time with a snowflake pattern referencing the Cold Moon. Case Color: Gray

Dial Color: Black

Strap Color: Black

Special Features: Moonshine gold seconds hand

Limited: Yes Learn More