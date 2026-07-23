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New York can be a little gross and crowded, but I didn’t think I needed a commuter bag that could survive a war.

That’s essentially what I got from the Brown Buffalo Conceal Peak, a 21L backpack that promised to protect my belongings in any weather or environment — and comfortably, too.

The bag’s mission statement is pretty straightforward: “It needed to protect what mattered without drawing attention, carry like a travel bag, and perform like a technical pack,” as the BB website notes. But dig deeper, and this bag sounds less like a commuter pack and more like something you’d bring into hostile territory (which is not NYC, I say as a 31-year resident).

Apparently, the bag’s design took into account feedback from active duty service members, veterans, law enforcement professionals, EOD specialists, private sector security teams and “individuals with U.S. government and intelligence backgrounds.” The site goes on to talk about soft armor, concealed carry setups and quick access (I’m guessing not for laptops).

Was it a bit much? I took the pack out for a week in New York on my commute; while I sadly wasn’t able to use it on a flight, I think I found its ideal use case. And no, it’s not for concealed weaponry.

The specs:

Available in four colors (but mainly variations of black)

19.5″ H x 12″ W x 6″ D

2.9 lbs.

Lifetime warranty IPX4 rated

Integrated luggage sleeve

TSA compliant

Removable key fob

What works

Because it lies flat and offers a clamshell opening, the bag is both easy to pack and unpack.

The orange interior makes it easy to find and organize my stuff, even in dim light.

The mesh on the back and underside of the shoulder straps has antimicrobial and wicking properties. They work; on the hottest week I’ve ever experienced in the city, I wasn’t getting a sweaty back when lugging the pack around town.

The bag is built from military-grade ballistic nylon and has YKK zippers — it’s plenty tough and survived rain and a few rough commutes without a mark.

It’s so light! I carried around clothes, bottles and even my old backpack (which was filled) and barely felt the weight.

The organization is juuuuust right: The interior has a mesh pocket on top and two smaller open pockets, but is otherwise open to how you want to pack (there are separately sold laptop sleeves and other modular components).

The two concealed pockets on the front and rear are spacious but also inconspicuous.

The hidden pocket and the bright inside of the Conceal Pack The Brown Buffalo

What kind of works

While the flat design makes the bag easy to slide under chairs, the overall size means it may not be ideal on smaller planes with reduced leg room (at least, as a personal item. As a carry-on, you’ll probably be able to fit this in any overhead with ease.)

There are buckles and D-rings on the front that apparently have a semi-hidden purpose (“Those who need them know exactly what they’re for”). So IYKYK — I do not, but they don’t detract from the bag’s silhouette.

What needs work

It’s a small request, but I would have loved both a side handle and a way to tuck in the shoulder straps so I could use this more like a messenger bag or suitcase. There is a durable handle on top of the bag, however.

Overall thoughts

Durable, easy to unpack and surprisingly untroubling to carry on the hottest days of summer, the 21L pack may be overkill for a daily commute (unless you’re the type that packs, say, gym clothes every day). I think it’s ideal for a two-day getaway, as you can fit in a pair of shoes, a change of clothes, toiletries and all your laptop and professional necessities. Or whatever you want to conceal.

Meet your guide Kirk Miller Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence. More from Kirk Miller »