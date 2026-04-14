After years of disliking hardshell luggage, one traveler finally found their perfect short-trip solution in the Carl Friedrik Hybrid Carry-On, a sleek and sturdy bag that effortlessly glides through airports and holds more than expected.

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True confession: Until this year, I hated hardshell carry-ons. I understand the convenience. But given the rush for limited overhead space, I felt like passengers with this inflexible type of luggage were taking up too much room and often delaying other people while they were trying to shove bags in the bins that certainly didn’t seem like they’d fit (and oftentimes didn’t).

But after years of using an oversized Eagle Creek backpack, I was ready for an upgrade. While I pretty much never had to check my EC pack — it’s soft and malleable, with a surprising amount of space — it’s uncomfortable to wear and frustrating to handle. It’s a bag built more for camping, car trips and maybe college students with few packing options or organizational skills. Plus, as an adult with a bit of airline status and some general flight savvy, it was time to buy an actual in-cabin case that I could wheel around.

I found my packing solution via the Carl Friedrik Hybrid Carry-On. I’m already a big fan of the brand, now having a backpack (which has been usurped by my partner as, ironically, a carry-on bag) and a large check-in trunk that’s ideal for longer trips. The London-based brand, which launched in 2013, offers premium travel goods that I’d describe as elevated minimalism. You won’t find 17,000 pockets here or a bunch of rarely-used features. These are aesthetically pleasing and highly functional bags that you may have seen used by characters on HBO’s Succession and The White Lotus (the fancy luggage being much nicer than the fancy people).

The specs:

Available in seven colors

Space for up to five days of travel

Polycarbonate shell

Aluminium lock frame

Premium vegetable-tanned leather detailing Brushed 100% recycled polyester lining

22” (h) x 14.6” (w) x 9.1” (d)

9.5 lbs

41 L capacity

360° Hinomoto silent spinner wheels

Below, a few things we liked about the bag.

The Carry-On is available in seven colors Carl Friedrik

It’s a stunning-looking piece of luggage

If you know Carl Friedrik, the designs here won’t surprise. The company offers seven colors, and each one features vegetable-tanned leather detailing; it’s just enough contrast that it stands out both as you’re rolling the pack to your gate and as it’s coming down the luggage carousel — more on that in a minute. I have the grey/cognac version and it’s the best-looking carry-on (maybe best-looking bag, period) I’ve ever owned.

You can travel for (almost) a week with just this bag

Some caveats here: I was juuuuust able to fit five days’ worth of clothing, toiletries and footwear into the Carry-On after using the included compression straps and compression pad. However, I’m a big fan of packing cubes — Carl Friedrik makes some and offers them as an add-on purchase — as well as compression bags (I use Ekster). Once you incorporate those accessories into your life, and I highly recommend you do, you can fit up to seven days’ worth of daily wares into your luggage.

The bag offers two compression straps and a compression pad Carl Friedrik

It’s incredibly easy to transport

Under 10 pounds when empty, the Carry-On isn’t necessarily lightweight on its own (I thought so, but it depends on how you define “lightweight”), but certainly not heavy, either. And the 360-degree spinner wheels easily helped glide the bag along both indoor and outdoor (well, sidewalk) terrain. There are two grippable handles (top and side), and the trolley system adjusts to the user’s height.

The bag’s size isn’t a hindrance to other people

Remember my complaint about airline passengers and their oversized totes? Outside of short trips in smaller planes (like my Embraer flights from NYC to Louisville), these bags shouldn’t cause you any headache to store and will allow ample room for other passengers to store their reasonably-sized luggage. The dimensions of the bag pretty much match the maximum size allowed on normal flights; that said and based solely on my travels, the bag feels more compact than the usual passenger carry-on. Note: The brand says the Hybrid is “compliant with most European, U.S. and RoW airline cabin size restrictions.”

A few things to consider

The wheels don’t retract, which probably isn’t a big deal for most people. The bag’s interior has two narrow pockets that I have yet to find much use for (they’re too narrow for, say, socks. Maybe keys or snacks?).

The biggest issue might be what to do if you end up having to check your bag. It happens! Carl Friedrik touts its Makrolon polycarbonate shell and aluminum clasp lock frame as offering “high impact resistance with lasting durability.” I believe the durability claim; I’m also pretty sure the bag will, like all luggage, get a few scuffs in its travels. Talk to me in a year (the bag looks pristine for now, but I’m a newer user). User reviews seem to indicate a sturdy bag that undergoes expected minor wear and tear.

That said, the bag does come with a lifetime guarantee.

A quick note

Carl Friedrik offers an aluminum version of the Hybrid that is (slightly) larger, heavier and a bit more expensive, as well as the Carry-On X, which features an integrated front pocket (which is good for people who throw their travel documents into their bags) and a smaller, less-expensive “Core” carry-on.

Overall

If you’re not obsessed with organizational storage (aka an abundance of pockets) and rarely have to check your bag, the Hybrid Carry-On is sleek, sturdy and a no-fuss transport. On trips under or near five days, it might now be the only piece of luggage I bring along.

Meet your guide Kirk Miller Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence. More from Kirk Miller »