I Finally Took a Cruise. Here’s Why I Don’t Regret It.

“Unfortunately, we will not be seeing any gray whales.”
Humpbacks, fin whales and minkes are all possible, expedition leader John Mitchell tells us, and we will almost certainly see those. But they aren’t the stated stars of this $6,500 cruise.
When he stands before all 100 guests aboard the 239-foot National Geographic Venture and delivers this news on the first morning of our eight-day voyage through Baja California, the reaction in the lounge is unnervingly calm. On most cruises, this would constitute a misfortune. On a National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions itinerary called “Among the Great Whales,” it feels like it should be a full-on calamity.
And yet I look around — every booth and swivel seat occupied — and don’t see so much as a headshake. Nobody complains. It’s my first cruise of any kind, and this becomes the first confirmation that I have chosen the right one.
I’d spent most of my adult life avoiding cruises, unconvinced that “eco-friendly” and “cruise ship” could share a sentence in good faith. This was my attempt to find out.
For decades, expedition cruising has distinguished itself from the broader cruise industry by selling something closer to ecological immersion than escapism. The ships are smaller, the itineraries flexible, and casino floors and Broadway revues are replaced with naturalists and marine biologists. The goal is not simply to observe wild places but to better understand the fragile systems that sustain them.
But in Baja California, where gray whales are experiencing one of the most alarming population declines in recent memory, National Geographic-Lindblad’s central promise faces a particularly difficult test: can tourism built around intimate wildlife encounters genuinely function as a force for conservation, or has stewardship become just another buzzword that the travel industry has found a way to profit from?
The place where whales come to recover
For millennia, eastern North Pacific gray whales have migrated thousands of miles between Arctic feeding grounds and the shallow lagoons of Baja California, where pregnant females give birth and nurse their calves in relatively protected waters. The migration — roughly 10,000 to 14,000 miles round trip — is believed to be among the longest by any mammal on Earth.
Until recently, gray whales were widely considered one of conservation’s success stories. Following the end of commercial whaling in 1986, the eastern North Pacific population rebounded dramatically, eventually reaching an estimated peak of around 27,000 whales. In 1994, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration removed the species from Endangered Species Act protection.
That optimism has drastically eroded since. In 2025, a coalition of gray whale researchers warned that the population had fallen to roughly half its historic peak, citing severe malnutrition tied to ecosystem disruption in the Arctic. As sea ice retreats, the nutrient-rich feeding grounds these whales have long depended on are vanishing with it. Females are arriving in Baja already depleted, calf production has collapsed — down 95%, from roughly 1,600 births in 2016 to just 85 in recent years — and strandings along Baja California Sur have surged, with 92 whales washing ashore in 2025 alone.
As a policy, Lindblad does not follow after whales if they’re spotted, not wanting to disrupt them further. “Do we want to be chasing them?” Mitchell asks me later. “If we’re operating in an area where our presence could potentially impact the whale population, we’re not going to make that decision unilaterally. We’re weighing what’s genuinely responsible.”
Selling restraint
Unlike traditional cruising, where itineraries operate with near-mechanical precision, expedition voyages are built around the idea that nature dictates the schedule. Onboard the Venture, that flexibility becomes obvious quickly. After the first full day, it’s clear that much of the ship is eager to snorkel whenever conditions allow, and Mitchell and the expedition staff begin adjusting the itinerary accordingly.
On the first night aboard, I settle into the lounge next to a woman with cropped gray hair and a loose aquamarine T-shirt who introduces herself as Jan. I ask how many Lindblad expeditions she’s been on. “All of them,” she laughs. She’s only slightly exaggerating.
Many passengers aboard expedition cruises are repeat travelers — retirees like Jan, birders, photographers, amateur naturalists — who view environmental awareness as part of the experience they’re paying for. They arrive understanding that wildlife sightings can never be guaranteed, which also helps explain why no one revolts over the missing gray whales.
Still, there remains an unavoidable tension embedded within the model. Expedition cruising may present itself as more conscientious than mainstream cruising, but it is still dependent on access to delicate ecosystems now under growing pressure from climate change and the very industries built around showcasing them. The contradiction is difficult to ignore while sipping Mezcalitas in a swimsuit as our ship travels through warming waters in search of endangered whales.
Can sustainable cruising actually exist?
Large cruise ships remain environmentally destructive by almost any metric. Expedition cruising attempts to position itself as something fundamentally different, but even the industry’s best-case version still exists inside the broader contradictions of what it means to travel in 2026. Passengers fly internationally to reach remote embarkation points, expedition ships still burn fuel (80-95% less than the largest commercial vessels, but still) and at-risk ecosystems still become products travelers pay to access.
The more useful question may be whether certain forms of tourism can create enough ecological knowledge, conservation funding and political support to justify their footprint. In Baja California, there is at least some evidence the answer may be yes. Whale tourism has become economically vital to portions of the region, creating financial incentives for protecting marine ecosystems. Baja’s lagoons remain among the most tightly regulated whale tourism environments in the world, in part because the animals themselves have become central to local economies.
The case for proximity
A few days into the voyage, I slip into the middle of the (sharper and colder than I bargained for) Sea of Cortez alongside a colony of hundreds of California sea lions and Guadalupe fur seals on the small, uninhabited island of Isla Las Animas. Within minutes, several juveniles begin circling our group in tight spirals, darting past us and tugging curiously at fins with something resembling puppy-like enthusiasm.
A day later, I’m in a panga, a 26-foot open skiff, in Cabo Pulmo National Park, watching a humpback whale calf mimic its mother’s movements mere yards from the boat. For several minutes, the mother repeatedly lobtails — forcefully slapping her tail against the surface — while the calf attempts clumsy imitations nearby. Our guide suggests it may be a teaching moment.
Soon after, we awkwardly clamber over the sides of the panga, fins first, into a technicolor reef so alive and vivid it’s impossible to know where to look first. The waters teem with long, slender trumpetfish, iridescent blue-barred parrotfish and wide-eyed porcupine fish, alongside wahoos, groupers and grunts in disorienting abundance. Then a manhole-sized green sea turtle drifts into view, grazing peacefully below us.
This is the argument that expedition cruising makes better than any marketing campaign could: proximity creates the kind of emotional investment that can genuinely alter how people think about conservation. Awe produces advocates.
What the passengers understood
I realize now that nobody protested the missing gray whales because their absence validated the premise of the experience. The whales — stressed, starving and vulnerable — were not there to satisfy customer expectations. Their well-being superseded the itinerary.
On the last evening, Mitchell announces a pod of dolphins approaching the Venture. Moments later, we’re surrounded on all sides by an estimated 400 of them. They circle the ship for nearly an hour, cutting well into our normal dinner hour, but no one moves. The mountains go golden and hazy in the fading light, the water shimmering beneath them.
Then, seconds before the sun drops behind the ridge, one final humpback whale breaches almost directly in the middle of the megapod as if to say “and…scene.”
Finally, everyone retreats to the dining room.