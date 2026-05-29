I Finally Took a Cruise. Here’s Why I Don’t Regret It.

The more useful question may be whether certain forms of tourism can create enough ecological knowledge, conservation funding and political support to justify their footprint. In Baja California, there is at least some evidence the answer may be yes. Whale tourism has become economically vital to portions of the region, creating financial incentives for protecting marine ecosystems. Baja’s lagoons remain among the most tightly regulated whale tourism environments in the world, in part because the animals themselves have become central to local economies.