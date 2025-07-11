Whether it’s for work or fun, my fellow InsideHook editors and I travel a lot, which means we’ve learned firsthand how the wrong gear can derail a trip. We are also fortunate enough to be in a position where we’re able to try countless new travel products every day, from big-ticket luggage to small, smart accessories.
The truth is, travel gear can make or break a trip. The right stuff keeps things running smoothly, the wrong stuff just gets in the way. Over the years, we’ve narrowed things down to a tight edit of go-to essentials we actually use — the pieces we grab every single time we pack a bag. Some are splurges (yes, there’s a $1,750 carry-on in here), others cost less than a latte, but they’ve all proven their worth.
With that in mind, I tapped the whole team to help round out this list. The result? A curated lineup of the 100 best travel products across brands, categories and budgets — from packing cubes and power banks to sleep masks, universal adapters and some truly great luggage. Here’s hoping they make your travels a little easier, too.
— Lindsay Rogers, Travel Editor
Contributors: Hanna Agro, Zoe de Leon, Amanda Gabriele, Alex Lauer, Logan Mahan, Kirk Miller, Joanna Sommer
Suitcases
A pioneer of both the aluminum and the polycarbonate suitcase, Rimowa has been around for more than 120 years, and, as far as durability and timelessness go, it’s truly next-level. The Original Cabin Twist features the brand’s signature groove design but with handsome color-matched accents such as leather handles, locks and seals. — LR
Original Cabin Twist | $1,750 by Rimowa
Since my first trip with the Lojel Cubo Small, I haven’t traveled with anything else. It’s sturdy but lightweight, cleverly designed with a front-access main compartment, and has just the right amount of space (plus an expandable body for sweater-heavy trips). The built-in laptop sleeve, sleek design and duffel-style packing system make it both practical and polished — a rare combo in the carry-on world. — LR
Cubo Small Lite | $330 by Lojel
This suitcase changed the way I pack. It’s the bag I carry whether I’m traveling for two days or two weeks. The hardside case is still flexible, so it closes seamlessly, even when I have to sit on it with my full body weight to get it zipped after too much shopping. — AG
The Bigger Carry-On | $295 by Away
The Zipper Carry-On Max is sleek, sturdy and packed with thoughtful features: spinner wheels, a TSA lock, an antimicrobial interior and a built-in charger. It’s perfect for a five-day warm-weather trip, and the front laptop pocket makes getting through airport security a breeze. — LR
The Zipper Carry-On Max with Front Pocket | $395 by Arlo Skye
July is an Australian luggage brand born from thousands of reviews of other bags, aiming to fix what travelers found lacking. Its signature polycarbonate checked bag is the result: sturdy, feature-packed and designed to maximize space. — LR
Checked Expandable | $375 by July
Solgaard’s internet-famous Carry-On Closet has five stars on 90% of its 3,800 reviews. It’s very good-looking, lends itself to peak organization even while in transit and, by all accounts, will outlast you on this earth. — LR
Carry-On Closet Original | $275 by Solgaard
The very epitome of durable, functional and good-looking luggage, the Continental Carry-On features the brand’s signature double-rib design and patented Concave Edging, a pull handle designed for an ergonomic palm fit, performance-enhancing ball-bearing wheels and matte details. — LR
Continental Carry-On | $595 by Zero Halliburton
This is Samsonite’s lightest checked bag ever at just 8.77 pounds, yet its Roxkin shell makes it incredibly durable and quick to bounce back into shape. I once watched someone jump on an empty Proxis in stilettos — no dents, no damage, just instant recovery — and I was sold on the spot. — LR
Proxis Extra Large Spinner | $650 by Samsonite
This Travelpro carry-on has won all sorts of accolades, and it’s easy to see why. It’s built for real-world travel, with a tough, 100% polycarbonate shell that flexes on impact to resist cracking. Smart features like external USB-A and USB-C ports and a two-inch zippered expansion take it up a notch. — LR
Platinum Elite Compact Carry-On Hardside Spinner | $314 by Travelpro
Backpacks
Osprey knows backpacks better than just about anyone, and the Sojourn Porter is a prime example of that expertise. It’s got internal Wingjacket straps to keep your gear tightly secured, and an AirScape back panel that keeps you cool and dry on the move. All function, no fuss. — LR
Sojourn Porter Travel Pack | $195 by Osprey
This backpack was built for the great outdoors, but with a more refined feel. It’s no-nonsense, packed with features and offers a cleaner alternative to the typical bulky, rugged travel packs out there. — LR
Expedition Flap Backpack |
$850 $679 by Tumi
I actually use this diaper bag as a backpack, since I do not have a baby. But if I did have a baby, I’d gladly use it as intended. Dagne Dover’s best-selling Diaper Backpack comes with a portable changing mat, clips for pacifiers and keys, a spot for your water bottle and laptop, and a zippered pouch for any miscellaneous items. — LM
Indi Neoprene Diaper Backpack | $175 by Dagne Dover
I spend a lot of summer weekends at the Jersey Shore, so I take my beach gear seriously. This year, Yeti’s M12 Backpack is the MVP. The soft cooler can hold up to 20 cans or 12 pounds of ice (you’ll probably have some combo of the two) and makes lugging Surfsides especially easy. — LR
Hopper M12 Backpack Soft Cooler | $275 by Yeti
With its wide-top opening and easy-access flap design, this Dagne Dover pack is endlessly versatile. It slides seamlessly over a luggage handle, fits in overhead bins and under seats, and still somehow manages to hold an impressive amount — including two 16-inch laptops and a pair of water bottles, should you need multiples of either of those things. — LR
Brooklyn Backpack | $300 by Dagne Dover
Stylish, spacious and comfortable, this pack offers a refined minimalist design. As someone who often travels with oddly shaped and bulky items (primarily booze bottles), I appreciate that the bag is spacious enough to accommodate larger items but can also collapse down via tack buttons when I’m packing light. It started as a commuter bag, but soon became an essential carry-on for shorter trips. — KM
Day-to-Day Backpack |
$445 $356 by Carl Friedrik
This past spring, I spent two weeks testing Yeti’s new Ranchero Backpack across seven cities in Japan, and honestly, I don’t know how I would’ve managed without it. Built tough and loaded with pockets, its pull-to-open RipZip design offers duffel-style access that’s a lifesaver in tight spaces when you need something fast without unpacking everything. — LR
Ranchero 27L Everyday Carry Backpack | $275 by Yeti
I originally bought and traveled with the smaller version of this, which I don’t think Lululemon makes anymore (sadly). That being said, this and my former smaller backpack are two of the handiest things to have on vacation. They fit everything you need carry-on-wise and are perfect for walking around new cities. — HA
Everywhere Backpack | $88 by Lululemon
This was my go-to commuter backpack for years — old faithful, if you will — and it’s still going strong. The Continental (mine’s in slate with a fire lining) has survived more travel abuse than I care to admit and still earns compliments wherever it goes. — LR
Continental Backpack | $350 by Roam
Weekenders | Duffels | Totes
We’ve been writing about the Black Hole Duffel for years, so I’d be remiss not to include it here. It’s effectively the blueprint for all duffels. The reigning heavyweight champ, if you will. — LR
Black Hole Duffel | $159 by Patagonia
Away just brought back its retro sport-inspired bag collection in a new color, Clubhouse Green, and the updated Gym Bag is perfect for travel. It fits everything from clothes to a laptop and even shoes (up to a men’s size 15), with smart compartments and a trolley sleeve that makes airport navigation a breeze. — LR
Gym Bag | $185 by Away
Away is best known for its hard-sided luggage, no question — but the Everywhere Bag holds its own as one of the brand’s bestsellers. Available in seven colorways, it doubles as a sharp, utilitarian work bag if you’re looking to put it to good use between trips. — LR
The Everywhere Bag | $195 by Away
This is the Mary Poppins of bags. I’ve fit up to a week’s worth of vacation packing in this alone, and the four outside pockets add even more quick-access space. The best hack of all is that it reliably fits under the plane seat — so you can bring this alongside a carry-on. Overpackers, rejoice! — ZD
Cloud Carry-On | $78 by Baggu
This expedition-sized Filson duffel is built from industrial-strength, lightly waxed fabric that boosts water resistance and overall durability. Rugged yet tasteful, it’s the kind of bag that can haul just about anything, and look damn good doing it. — LR
Rugged Twill Duffel Bag | $695 by Filson
Made from recycled materials that are also water- and abrasion-resistant, the Away Active Duffel is loaded with smart features: tons of pockets, a cavernous main compartment and compression straps that help it pass as a personal item even when it’s packed to the brim. It’s rugged enough for the outdoors but elevated enough for a quick jaunt to Europe, and with the trolley sleeve and backpack straps, it’s as adaptable as travel bags come. — LR
Active Duffel |
$170 $65 by Away
The Boat and Tote has seen a surge in popularity lately thanks to a few celebrities and TikTok trends. But at its core, it’s just a really solid, sensible everyday carry. Hand-stitched by a small team of experts in Maine, it’s a testament to the staying power of simple, well-made design. — LR
Boat and Tote Zip-Top | $50 by L.L. Bean
I’ve never met a little bag that could do so much. The Bento is designed with a water-bottle holder, tech organizer and a small toiletry bag that’s perfect for stashing essentials on long-haul flights. It’s great as both an overnight bag and airplane personal item. — AG
Bento Bag | $298 by Nomad Lane
Picture this: you’re headed away for a weekend and you’re aiming to pack as little as possible. A duffel would do you just fine, save for the fact that the weekend requires a suit, and said suit requires a garment bag. That’s the exact scenario Dagne Dover had in mind when they conceived of the Monaco Garment Duffel. Part duffel, part garment bag, it’s a great option for work trips, wedding weekends and all other manner of short getaways. — LR
Monaco Garment Duffel | $400 by Dagne Dover
I’ve long been loyal to hard-sided luggage, but after switching to this REI duffel for a recent trip, I might be converted. It fit everything I needed for 10 days, held up flawlessly through multiple flights and layovers, and easily converts into a backpack for stress-free transport. — LR
Big Haul Duffel | $119 by REI
Looking for a sharp leather bag that won’t drain your wallet? Quince delivers with this duffel, which is handmade from 100% full-grain nappa leather and finished with protective metal feet, interior security pockets and a built-in key clip to keep things organized. It holds three to six changes of clothes and looks seriously stylish. — LR
Nappa Leather Duffel Bag | $200 by Quince
Tech
The ideal airplane earbuds? The Tour Pro 3 features exceptional noise cancellation and a clever touchscreen case. It also comes with two audio cables (AUX, USB-C) that transform the case into a dongle that can wirelessly transmit audio from a TV, gym equipment or a plane entertainment system. — KM
JBL Tour Pro 3 Earbuds | $330
On long travel days, whether they be by train, plane or automobile, there is no product more clutch than this portable magnetic charger. Compatible with iPhone models 12-16, with or without a magnetic phone case, it has a 5,000mAh capacity and is relatively thin and lightweight, making it unobtrusive in your hand (and possible to still take selfies). — LR
Anker 621 Magnetic Battery | $40 by Anker
This is the perfect little digital camera to throw in your bag ahead of a road trip or long weekend away. Thanks to its no-fuss, screen-free design, it feels a bit like using a disposable camera, except that it has the ability to hold up to 2,000 photos — and take 500 photos on one charge alone. — LR
Camp Snap | $65
Every traveler needs an adapter — I don’t make the rules. This all-in-one option has you covered with four plug types that work in over 200 countries and regions, each clearly labeled so there’s no guesswork. — LR
Universal Travel Adaptor |
$25 $20
AirTags are Bluetooth trackers, which can find items much farther away with help from the hundreds of millions of Apple devices in the Find My network. I’ve never once lost luggage, yet it still provides me peace of mind, which in and of itself is worth the $29. — LR
Airtag |
$29 $20 by Apple
This steamer is extremely packable and will save you from having to navigate that clunky hotel iron — or worse, having to sport wrinkled garb on the road. Bonus: the hot steam also reduces bad smells and kills bacteria, making it a great alternative to washing in a pinch. — LR
Cirrus X Handheld Steamer |
$140 $112 by Steamery
You can kiss those cheap, plastic, airline-branded wired headphones goodbye thanks to AirFly, which, after being plugged into the headphone jack, allows you to connect to your own earbuds or wireless headphones via Bluetooth. — LR
Airfly |
$35 $30
A luggage scale is essential for the chronic over-packer, because there is truly nothing more humbling than having to reorganize the contents of your bag at the airport. I believe everyone should own one. — LR
Luggage Scale |
$12 $10 by Etekcity
Even for the amateur photographer, keeping camera gear safe is of the utmost importance. Instead of worrying about how your camera is faring on travel days, I prefer to take the guesswork out of things with July’s secure padded case. — LR
Camera Protect Bag | $65 by July
This massage gun is a game-changer on long travel days, especially when aisle yoga isn’t doing the trick. Small enough to toss in a carry-on, it delivers powerful, targeted relief to sore muscles and tight spots, whether you’re fresh off a red-eye or stuck in the middle seat. — LR
Theragun Mini |
$220 $210
I love reading on a plane, and it’s incredibly convenient having access to an entire library of books right in your pocket while on the go. — JS
Amazon Kindle Basic |
$110 $85
For whatever reason, a portable speaker is the one thing I forget to pack every time I actually need it. The JBL Clip solves that problem with a small-but-mighty design and a built-in carabiner that’ll latch onto your bag. — LR
JBL Clip 5 |
$80 $60
Accessories
Orvis makes one of the handsomest passport wallets out there. It’s got one passport pocket, one cash pocket, two credit card slots and a fine silky nap, which gives it a worn-in look and feels nice in your hand. — LR
Goat Suede Passport Wallet |
$110 $74 by Orvis
I never go anywhere without a really good carabiner or two — one just saved me when my bag strap broke on the way to the airport last month. This one from Craighill features an ingenious redesign and looks chic, too. — AG
Coachwhip Carabiner | $44 by Craighill
I love the idea of a sleek leather passport holder, but taking it off at every immigration checkpoint can be more hassle than it’s worth. When my new passport arrived, I skipped the splurge and grabbed this $7 six-pack of clear covers instead, complete with additional slots for my Global Entry card. — LR
It’s a small thing, but I’ve had a custom leather luggage tag with my dog’s face on it for years, and it still brings me an absurd amount of joy (sadly, that one’s no longer available). On a more practical note, it’s also the easiest way to spot your all-black suitcase in a sea of identical bags. — LR
This passport cover just feels luxurious. It’s made from buttery-soft leather and is easy to slip on and off when passing through customs. — AG
Le Foulonné Passport Cover | $110 by Longchamp
Say goodbye to travel sickness on road trips, train rides or boat excursions with these nausea relief bands. Just slide them on your wrist and relax — they push down on an acupuncture point that’s known to relieve nausea. As someone who gets car sick just minutes into stop-and-go traffic, I can’t recommend these enough. — JS
Organization
Away recently released the hardshell Train Case, and I’m fully obsessed. It sits perfectly on top of a carry-on and holds just about
anything you need: toiletries, tech accessories, camera gear. Whatever you’re hauling. — LR
Train Case | $165 by Away
Effectively a wallet and passport folio, the Metro Folio Kit can also hold an e-reader or tablet, making it the perfect way to stay organized on the go. It’s got elastic loops for things like pens and cords, a removable key ring and a small zippered pocket to house all other small essentials. It’s available in nine colors and crafted with water-resistant ultra-microfiber vegan leather. — LR
Metro Folio Kit | $60 by Monos
Shoe cubes aren’t a radical concept, but they have totally changed the way I pack. Whereas I used to cram shoes — often sandy or caked with mud — into the main compartment of my suitcase alongside everything else, up to and including clean clothes, I’m now able to keep them separate without sacrificing space. — LR
Running Shoe Cube | $65 by Away
Customizable, leakproof and magnetic, Cadence Capsules are the perfect little vessels to keep you organized, wherever you find yourself. But their Parcel System comes in four sizes, five different colorways and is capable of being labeled in virtually any way imaginable. They are, undoubtedly, the coolest reusable travel containers I’ve come across yet. — LR
Parcel System |
$150 $135 by Cadence
You’d be hard-pressed to find a better-looking dopp kit than this option from Filson. Made from the brand’s signature waxed canvas and lined with nylon,
it’s tough enough to handle just about anything, even though it’ll probably spend most of its time in hotel bathrooms. — LR
Tin Cloth Kit | $75 by Filson
This might be one of the first travel products I ever owned — I got it when I was probably 10. That’s how long it’s been around. It’s been updated over the years, but the core design has stayed the same, which I think says it all. — LR
Personal Organizer Toiletry Bag | $35 by L.L Bean
As mentioned above, while I’m constantly rotating carry-ons, I always find my way back to the Lojel Cubo Small, so I was genuinely excited when the brand launched the Ordo Travel Packing Kit. The five-piece set — a mix of mesh and opaque pouches in various sizes — is smartly designed and went straight into my cart. — LR
Ordo Travel Packing Kit | $80 by Lojel
No more rummaging through your carry-on for that one charger you’re pretty sure you brought. Keep chargers, earbuds and other essentials neatly organized and accessible with this protective case. — LM
Tech Kit | $65 by July
I’m picky when it comes to packing cubes, so you can trust me on this. Unlike the typical rigid versions, these Trtl pods have a soft, flexible body that gives you a little more leeway when packing. You can hang them up, too, or even attach a strap and use them as day bags in a pinch. — LR
Packing Pods | $60 by Trtl
This is the best toiletry bag I’ve ever owned. Not only does it fit my entire skincare routine and then some, but four different compartments keep everything organized. The swivel metal hook means it can hang from almost anything. — AG
Medium Toiletry Travel Bag |
$23 $14 by Bagsmart
Apparel
Sunglasses: total no-brainer. Pick one pair and make them your dedicated travel shades. This CK style is a particularly sharp choice. — LR
Modified Rectangle Sunglasses | $209 by Calvin Klein
If we weren’t spending a quarter of the year being roasted alive, I can say with complete certainty I’d be wearing my Ugg Minis on every single flight, all year long. — LR
Men’s Classic Ultra Mini | $160 by Ugg
I won’t claim to be an expert on hiking boots, but I’ve packed these — the women’s version, anyway — for a handful of trips, and they’ve more than held their own. They take up way less space than traditional hikers but still get the job done. — LR
Anapaca 2 Low GTX | $180 by Hoka
If you frequent any travel subreddits, you probably know that, when asked what travel gear they can’t live without, the lion’s share of respondents say compression socks. Get these from Bombas and see what all the fuss is about! — LR
Everyday Compression Socks | $30 by Bombas
The ideal travel shoe, no question. Since they’re slide-ons, they’re comfy and will let your feet breathe without revealing your toes. Crucially, they also look cool, which can’t be said for most slide-ons. Meet your new favorite pair of plane shoes. — HA
Boston Clog | $170 by Birkenstock
It’s healthy to be skeptical of clothing that promises to do it all. (See: zip-off cargo pants.) But in the case of Proof’s 72-Hour Hoodie, the superlative fits: the odor-resistant and temperature-regulating merino blend makes it ideal for in-flight, UPF 50+ sun protection means it can go straight to a hike, and the not-too-thick fabric means it’s endlessly layerable. — AL
72-Hour Merino UPF Hoodie | $138 by Proof
This water-resistant jacket from Vuori has perforated panels under the arms for added breathability, but the real standout is the packable design, which folds neatly into its own back pocket. — LR
Ronan Packable Jacket |
$138 $110 by Vuori
These viral five-pocket pants are made from cotton terry cloth that’s unbelievably soft on the inside and printed on the outside to mimic your favorite pair of jeans. Comfy, casual and made for long travel days, they’re worth every penny. — LR
Miramar Fit 4 Straight Pants | $228 by Rag & Bone
A step up in warmth from the Vuori, this Outdoor Research jacket combines the loft of down with the reliability of synthetic insulation, all in a featherlight, pack-down-to-nothing build. It’s the kind of piece you’ll throw on under a shell or wear solo when the temps drop and the wind kicks up. — LR
SuperStrand LT Hoodie | $235 by Outdoor Research
A well-made ade, logo-free baseball cap is one of those travel staples that rarely goes unused. This linen version from Luca Faloni is on the pricier side, but it’s clean, versatile and stylish enough to be the only one you pack. — LR
Linen Baseball Cap | $175 by Luca Faloni
Misc
This pet carrier has 360-degree ventilation, a sleeve to secure it over a carry-on and, most importantly, a memory foam mattress. For pets! — LR
Pet Carrier | $275 by Arlo Skye
Yes, you should still bring hand sanitizer everywhere. Ideally, you’d use one that kills 99.9% of germs and not dry out your hands. This hydrating formula will actually keep your hands soft (and smelling nice), all in a TSA-friendly pack. — KM
Cloud 999 Hydrating Hand Sanitizer | $10 by Roame
Similar to a passport, if you forget to pack your earplugs, you might as well turn around and head on home. Not only are these extremely comfortable, but they have a noise-reduction rating of 24 decibels, meaning the deranged person watching a movie next to you on the flight sans headphones doesn’t stand a chance. — LR
Quiet 2 Plus Earplugs |
$35 $24 by Loop
I picked one of these up as a stocking stuffer last year and it was a total hit. You can choose from 18 leather colors, two sizes and add a monogram for a personal touch. Inside, there’s a sleek seven-day plastic pill organizer. — LR
Custom Leather Pill Case | $33+
I’m a big fan of a sling bag for a full day out exploring somewhere new. This eight-liter option from Patagonia strikes the perfect balance — not as bulky as a backpack but roomy enough for a small water bottle, a camera and a few other key essentials. — LR
Atom Sling Bag | $65 by Patagonia
For years I swore I’d finally get my travel photos off my phone — and year after year, I didn’t. But I recently gave Artifact Uprising a shot, and the photo book turned out so beautifully I ended up keeping it for myself instead of gifting it like I’d planned. — LR
Hardcover Travel Book | $59+ by Artifact Uprising
These chewable toothpaste tablets are ridiculously convenient — no mess, no liquid restrictions and easy to stash anywhere. Just pop one in and brush, no matter where you are. — LR
Nobs Toothpaste Tablets |
$20 $16 by Biöme
Yeti’s Travel Bottle is my go-to for staying hydrated on the move. It’s completely leakproof, fits perfectly in a cup holder and features a cleverly designed cap that lets you sip comfortably from any angle. — LR
Rambler 12 oz Travel Bottle | $28 by Yeti
I love the idea of keeping a travel journal, and wish I’d had the foresight to keep one a decade ago when I really started traveling. This one from Moleskine has 400 pages and tabbed sections, as well as themed graphics, introductory pages and stickers. — LR
Traveler’s Journal |
$28 $25 by Moleskine
Wrap this clever pillow around you like a scarf and instantly improve your chances of sleeping on a plane. Far less bulky than a normal travel pillow, this Trtl design provides real support for your head and a cooling fabric. — KM
Pillow Cool | $70 by Trtl
These bubble-lined bags aren’t the sexiest thing on this list, but if you’re ever schlepping booze or wine, they’re puncture-resistant and feature a leak-resistant seal. Trust me, it’s a lot safer than rolling up bottles in your dirty clothing. — KM
WineSkin Bags | $16
IA more refined take on the sling, Tumi’s Gregory bag is sleek and lightweight. Plus, it’s monogrammable and comes with a built-in luggage tag, which feels like a thoughtful bonus. — LR
Gregory Sling | $395 by Tumi
We love Therabody’s SmartGoggles, but they’re not the most travel-friendly. That’s why the brand developed this blackout eye mask that features similar soothing vibrations. I used it on a 13-hour flight this year and can confirm: I’ve never drifted off to sleep quicker. — LM
SleepMask |
$110 $85 by Therabody
I’ll admit I don’t own this (yet), but as someone who somehow always ends up buying wine while traveling, I definitely want to. It’s got all the signature Rimowa details, and there’s (virtually) zero chance of finding a shattered bottle when you unpack. — LR
One Bottle Case | $1,825 by Rimowa
An eye mask with cooling fabrics and ventilation to keep your head and face sweat-free? Say less. — JS
Sleep Mask |
$39 $31 by Manta
These binoculars from Nocs Provisions feature 8x magnification, can be submerged for up to 30 minutes and are fog-proof. I never fancied myself a binoculars person until a trip to Tanzania — now I realize every self-respecting traveler should own a pair. — LR
Standard Issue Binoculars | $100 by Nocs
For those who have a hard time falling asleep on flights, allow me to introduce you to the Hot & Cold Eye Mask. Not only does it provide thermal therapy and gentle pressure for natural, instant relief from eye strain and muscle tension, it signals to everyone around you that you’d kindly like to be left alone. — LR
Hot & Cold Mask | $45 by Ostrichpillow
With a 360-degree ergonomic design and a supportive memory-foam core (that compresses down to 60% of its size when stored in its pouch), this neck pillow puts the one I bought at Newark Airport to shame. — LR
Go Neck Pillow | $69 by Ostrichpillow
Never assume your next hotel will have laundry service, even if it’s a well-known chain (I learned my lesson in a small town in France where nothing was open on Sunday). SinkSuds do the trick every time. — AG
Airplanes are kept chilly to curb air sickness and dryness, which is why they always give you those flimsy fleece blankets on international flights. I prefer to bring my own. This super-warm Rumpl blanket packs down to the size of a Nalgene and lives in my carry-on no matter where I’m headed. — LR
Travel Puffy Blanket | $89 by Rumpl
I drink a lot of water, so a LifeStraw is nonnegotiable. Its microfiltration membrane removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella) and 99.999% of parasites (like Giardia and Cryptosporidium), making it especially necessary for trips of the outdoor variety. — LR
LifeStraw |
$17 $9
Women’s
Our go-to fanny pack for over three years now. Read all about why we love it here. — LM
Everywhere Belt Bag | $38 by Lululemon
This bag’s a longtime favorite and the star of duffel TikTok for good reason. I used the Large Luka Duffel as my everyday work bag, but now it’s my go-to personal item for travel: perfectly sized and tough enough to handle whatever the journey throws at it. — LR
Luka Duffel | $128 by Calpak
Okay, yes — we, the women of IH, are big Calpak fans. Collectively, we probably own everything they make. This duffel backpack, made from water-resistant recycled ripstop nylon, is a prime example of how rugged and cute don’t have to be mutually exclusive. — LR
Terra Laptop Duffel Backpack | $175 by Calpak
I’ve had this bag for almost a year and it’s the first one I reach for on short-haul trips. It fits just about everything I need and has a sleek side pocket for your laptop, passport and other small items. Plus, it’ll fit in the overhead bin or underneath the seat in front of you, so you don’t have to worry about space. — HA
Weekender | $685 by Satchel & Paige
I keep a travel-sized sunscreen in virtually every bag I own, year-round. The Super Stick is less than an ounce, so you can throw it in a carry-on, and it smells delightful. — LR
The Super Stick |
$21 $17 by Vacation
The one tote to rule them all. I, and virtually every other woman in the New York metropolitan area, use the MZ Wallace Metro Tote quite literally every day. — LR
Metro Tote | $275 by MZ Wallace
Behold: the only cosmetics case you will ever need, for the rest of your life. I started with the small size, before graduating to the large and then ultimately settling on the medium a la Goldilocks. — LR
Cosmetics Case | $85 by Calpak
A jewelry case is one of the best travel purchases I’ve made. This Italian pebbled leather version from Cuyana keeps necklaces, earrings, rings and other precious accessories neatly organized and protected during her travels. It’s also slim enough to slip into her personal item or weekender bag. — LM
Travel Jewelry Case | $98 by Cuyana
The ideal throw-on for those days when you need to hit the ground running, but still want to be comfortable at 30,000 feet. — LR
Miramar Tank Dress | $358 by Rag & Bone
I haven’t met a dopp kit I didn’t like, but I really like Béis’s spill-proof toiletry bag, mainly because it’s packed with thoughtfully designed organizational compartments. There’s a designated spot for your toothbrush, and a separate, water-resistant bottom compartment for additional storage. — LM
Dopp Kit | $68 by Béis
Gone are the days of fake baking before a trip to somewhere sunny, but that doesn’t mean you can’t show up with a solid base tan. This Sunless Tanning Mousse is hydrating, long-lasting and goes on like a dream. — LR
Sunless Tanning Mousse | $40 by Sugar + Bronzed
The dry air on airplanes can be hell on your skin. It can exacerbate dryness, or result in the production of excess oils to compensate. The Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask has proven to be an in-flight skin saver. — LR
Jet Lag Mask | $49 by Summer Fridays