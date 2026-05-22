Wineries of Logroño



You can’t visit La Rioja without hitting a winery or two, right? Right. Fortunately, there are a handful of Rioja wineries right in Logroño. You can find bottles of Arizcuren in 30 different Michelin-starred restaurants on four different continents. Or you can find bottles at the winery in the center of Logroño. Javier Arizcuren is the fifth generation to be making wine in La Rioja. For €35, you can take a tour, seeing how the wine is made, strolling through the cellars, and, of course, tasting the wine (up to four different varieties). The winery has a reputation for making great wine with lesser-known Rioja grapes, such as mazuelo and maturana.