The Journey Awards

Watching the sunrise halfway across the world. Devouring impossibly crispy fried chicken at 35,000 feet. Pulling up to a hotel that looks like an aspen forest, knots and all. Meeting the truffle concierge. These are moments that we’ll remember forever.
They’re also a taste of the travel inspiration you’ll find in the inaugural Journey Awards, a celebration of our favorite hotels, airlines, destinations and gear. If you’ve found yourself in a globetrotting slump or an algorithm-induced spiral of cliché recommendations, consider this list the antidote — and your excursion checklist for the coming year.
These aren’t your typical “best of” awards. Instead of crowning the usual superlatives, we’re shining a light on the places and experiences flying under the AI-curated radar. The boutique hotels we sent to group chats, the vistas we posted to our personal feeds, the travel products we bought off TikTok (and still use today), the terrace we’d fly back for.
To select the winners, I tapped some of the best travel writers working today, who spend the lion’s share of their time on the road or in the air. True tastemakers, seasoned pros and deeply opinionated travelers, every last one. Over the past few months, we nominated, debated and refined until only the best remained.
Welcome to the 2026 Journey Awards.
— Lindsay Rogers, Travel Editor
Not familiar with The Journey? Sign up for free here to join over 100K subscribers and get our expertly curated travel newsletter in your inbox every Sunday.
- The Best City to Visit Solo Is Also Seriously Misunderstood
- “A Room Should Satisfy All the Senses”: The NYC Hotels Raising the Design Bar
- That’s Not an Aspen Forest, It’s a Groundbreaking Hotel
- The Best Major Airport Lounges, Ranked
- Which Airline Rewards Program Is Right for You?
- A Definitive Ranking of the Best of the Worst Airlines
Destinations
DESTINATIONS
Best City to Visit Solo
Orlando, Florida
Orlando suffers from a stereotype problem. Most people think they know it, but they’re really picturing the theme parks on its outskirts, not the city itself. Universal sits on the southeastern edge, Disney World a solid 25 minutes away and not even technically in Orlando. While even a self-admitted Disney Adult can vouch for the joys of going solo at the parks, the city proper is where things get interesting.
Orlando is dynamic, diverse and deeply welcoming, with Michelin-starred restaurants, standout museums, distinct neighborhoods and one of the largest Pride festivals in the Southeast — all the makings of a bigger city, without the friction. After years of visiting (and seriously considering a solo move), I’ve come to see it for what it is: one of the best cities in the country to explore on your own. — MK
Best City to Visit Solo, Orlando Florida
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Best Cocktail Program, Hotel Chelsea
An airport which serves as a major international hub is a prerequisite for a great stopover city. From there, proximity and accessibility to the city are essential. Sorry, Los Angeles and New York, you’re no-hopers in this regard. Paris and London, you’re out.
Dubai matches what you’re looking for, and similar to its desert soul sister city, Las Vegas, is also perhaps best enjoyed in small doses. Drop into town, enjoy a lavish night out, take a photo of the latest, greatest, shiniest attraction, rest your head in any number of excellent hotels, and then continue onward to Southeast Asia or wherever you’re heading. — JE
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Coolest New Hotel Job, Truffle Concierge, Casa di Langa in Piedmont
In the City of Brotherly Love, gay history runs deep. So much so that Philadelphia’s Gayborhood — a 16-square-block span of Washington Square West, known as Midtown Village — was officially designated a historic district in 2024.
Here, rainbow crosswalks still shine bright, leading the way to Giovanni’s Room Bookstore, the oldest continually operating LGBT+ bookstore in the U.S., and queer-owned businesses like Winkel restaurant and Tavern on Camac, located in a space that’s housed a gay bar since the 1920s. The Gayborhood also hosts Philly Pride; OURfest, among the largest National Coming Out Day festivals in the country; and the Philly Pride Visitor Center, one of the first visitor centers in the U.S. dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community. — MK
Tucson, Arizona
Best “Do Not Disturb” Sign, Literary Door Hangers at The Hari London
In 2015, Tucson became the first American city to earn the elite designation as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy — well-earned for its thousands of years of agricultural history, its melting pot of Mexican and Indigenous cuisines, and its tapestry of culinary traditions, from its Agave Heritage Festival to its Sonoran hot dog trail.
Those traditions manifest in a robust food-truck scene, myriad Mexican restaurants and bakeries, enchanting mezcal bars and wood-fired restaurants like Bata, where local ingredients are the heart of dishes like grilled squash bread and miso-glazed mushroom skewers. Check out Ursa, a new fine-dining restaurant transforming foraged fare into 10-course tastings, or sweat your way through the scratch-made salsas at Boca. — MK
Most Walkable City
Rome, Italy
There is no other city where I’ve logged as many steps as Rome. I’ve even tried to replicate it: walking back and forth between massive hotels on the Las Vegas Strip, trekking from Yoyogi Park to Daikanyamacho and back in Tokyo, even trudging up and down the subway stairs every day in my home city of New York. None of them are a match for the 20,000 (or more) steps I log in a day walking Rome’s ancient streets.
Yes, you could certainly hop on the Metro to reach the city’s more far-flung neighborhoods, and you wouldn’t be disappointed. But Rome’s biggest sites are concentrated enough that you needn’t do so, and 30-minute strolls between ruins, restaurants and bars become the norm during a stay in the Eternal City. After all, Rome’s charm lies in its narrow, twisted streets that suddenly open up to extravagant architecture, moments of delight that can only happen on foot. — AG
Best City for Slow Travel
Napa, California
As a wise scholar once said, “If you’re tired, you take a nap-a, you don’t move to Napa.” Carrie Bradshaw wasn’t wrong when she chastised Mr. Big for his abrupt exit from New York, but can you blame him?
In California’s most iconic wine region, there’s a calming stillness to Napa and its valley neighbors, like St. Helena and Calistoga. Life slows to a trickle, inviting guests to linger over charcuterie platters at Oxbow Public Market, soak in hot tubs overlooking vineyards at Harvest Inn, float in hot air balloons or ride old-timey Pullman cars aboard the Napa Valley Wine Train. Or linger at The Prisoner Wine Company, a subversive winery — so named for its efforts on prison reform — that pairs pitch-perfect Syrahs with dim sum and social justice. — MK
Most Overlooked City
Belgrade, Serbia
Often overlooked in favor of more obvious European capitals, Belgrade is not only Serbia’s capital and largest city but also one of the oldest in Europe. Set at the confluence of the Sava and Danube rivers, its position at the crossroads of Eastern and Western Europe has long made it a vital hub for trade and travel.
Home to around 1.6 million people, Belgrade blends deep historical significance with a more modern, and perhaps unexpected, edge. Beyond all of that, it’s also just a straight-up cool city, with affable people and delectable food. — LR
Best City for Slow Travel, Napa California. Most Overlooked City, Belgrade Serbia
Best Bar City, New Orleans Louisiana
Best Bar City
New Orleans, Louisiana
No place in the world brings more joy to drinking than New Orleans. I visit the city every July for Tales of the Cocktail, and even at the height of its oppressive heat and humidity, there are few things I look forward to more than those three days exploring the city’s streets and imbibing in its bars. Sure, you could argue that Bourbon Street is one of the worst places to drink, with its swerving crowds and syrupy-sweet, yard-long frozen Daiquiris, but for some, the infamous strip is the bar world’s holy grail.
That’s what makes New Orleans so special: Whether you come for the world’s best cocktails or its most basic shitshow, you can come as you are. Some of the most famous cocktails were invented and still thrive here, from the strong, boozy Sazerac to the tall, fruity Hurricane. Legendary drinking dens like Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop, Old Absinthe House and Carousel Bar offer a taste of the city’s history while newcomers like Jewel of the South and NightBloom showcase its modern innovation. Best of all, you can take all of those beautiful drinks to go, because in New Orleans, the party is eternal. — AG
Best Bar City, New Orleans
Most Walkable City, Rome
Best Late-Night City
Tokyo, Japan
Tokyo taunts you with the knowledge that it is unconquerable. While New York City dozes, Tokyo charges ahead like Mario under the powers of a Super Star stomping on foes. I once departed from a night of bar hopping with a few Japanese friends, passing out at my hotel around 3 a.m., only to be awoken by incoming photos of the ramen they were slurping at 5:57 a.m. They just kept going.
There are bars and late-night bars and post-last-call, doors-locked, locals-only bars. Make a friend and find your way inside. On another evening, a true all-nighter took us from dinner and drinks to hours of blurry karaoke and then straight to Tsukiji market in an attempt to witness the morning’s fish auctions. And as much of a proponent of the bodega BEC as I am, the best night-ending, morning-welcoming food of my life was the impossibly fresh sashimi and miso soup I scored from a shop adjacent to the market that day. Hangover circumvention, achieved. — JE
Best City for Nature Lovers
Albuquerque, New Mexico
To the east, the Sandia Mountains loom like granite skyscrapers. To the west, dormant volcanoes are strewn with ancient petroglyphs. Overhead, hot air balloons fill the sky like buoyant stars. And right in the middle, the mighty Rio Grande winds its way through riparian forests and wine valleys.
Everywhere you turn, nature abounds in Albuquerque, an underrated high-desert city teeming with hiking trails, Indigenous history, river rafts, aerial trams and much more. With its optimal weather (including 310 days of annual sunshine), the climate conditions are ripe for outdoor adventure year-round. — MK
Best Late Night City, Tokyo Japan
HOTELS
Best Art and Design Program
Firmdale Hotels
We live in a world of cookie-cutter hotels — turnkey properties designed to drop into any city, so interchangeable you could forget where you are if you never looked out the window. Thankfully, there are exceptions. Leading the charge is Firmdale Hotels, our pick for best art and design program, with 11 distinctive properties spanning London and New York. In NYC, that includes a trio of boutique standouts — SoHo’s Crosby Street Hotel, Midtown’s Whitby Hotel and the Warren Street Hotel in Tribeca, which opened in 2024 — that feel less like places to stay and more like “if you know, you know” destinations. — JE
Splashiest Debut
The Florentin Frankfurt
Is a single hotel capable of putting an entire city on the map? In Frankfurt, Germany, The Florentin is doing that as we speak.
The 147-room Althoff Collection property opened in December and is highlighted by its historic villa wing consisting of nine thematic signature suites, each with distinctive, impeccable style and decor that’s based around a different worldly profession, such as an explorer or a poet. Within, expect amenities such as holographic fireplaces, watch-winder display boxes and push-button shower controls featuring digital temperature displays.
Be sure to reserve a table at The Dune, where chef Niclas Nußbaumer and his team are gunning for fine-dining accolades and seem bound to nab them. Now that you’re in Frankfurt, the city’s museums, traditional eats and dedication to apfelwein, or dry apple cider, will keep you occupied during your stay. A few more excellent debuts from 2026 include the Waldorf Astoria Osaka; Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve; Fairmont Tokyo; and SAX Paris. — JE
Best Up-and-Coming Hotel Group
1 Hotels
1 Hotels is spreading its sustainable wings. The eco-friendly brand of boutique properties counts 13 current locations, with six more on the way, ranging from Paris and Tokyo to Austin and San Miguel de Allende.
Each location is filled with savvy sustainability that makes it easy to compound a handful of smart, environmentally-friendly choices throughout a stay. You’ll feel better about your lifestyle while traveling, and across a property, let alone an entire chain, thousands of guests making those same small decisions leads to a huge impact.
Its properties are also pet-friendly and feature Bamford Wellness Spas, along with perks and partnerships such as electric Audi house cars. — JE
Hotels
Best Terrace
The Peninsula Istanbul
Perched on the Bosphorus, the terrace at the Peninsula Istanbul is the stuff dreams are made of. Your poshest, fanciest, most Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous dreams.
Whether sipping a morning coffee or an evening cocktail, dining al fresco or taking a swim in the pool, you’re immersed in a view that spans a bustling waterway, two continents and more than two millennia of history. You’re hypnotized by the wooden fishing boats bobbing alongside the city’s fleet of ferries; the pleasure yachts playing what looks like an aquatic game of chicken with Russian naval ships steaming in and out of the Black Sea. You lift your gaze to take in landmarks you’ve read about in history books: Hagia Sophia, Topkapi Palace, the Blue Mosque and the Galata Bridge.
In a city where much of the coastline is open to the public, the Peninsula offers something rare: seclusion. One of Istanbul’s most romantic charms is its chaos: a constant crush of crowds and cars — the crowds always moving quickly, the cars barely moving at all — sounds and smells. But here on the Peninsula terrace, you’re afforded the space and quiet to absorb it all. To let it sink in.
For a truly magical experience, take a sunset dip in the pool. Its edge is just inches from the sea, creating the feeling that you’re swimming in the Bosphorus itself — bathing in the spirit of this great and eternal city. — Carl Caminetti
Best Terrace, The Peninsula Istanbul
Colossal Chocolate-Chip Cookies, Quercus, Georgia
Best Welcome Amenity, Colossal chocolate-chip cookies, Quercus, Georgia
You’ll only eat one. That’s what you tell yourself when you see the pair of CD-sized cookies waiting inside your cottage at Quercus, the F&B-obsessed, four-key farm-resort an hour outside Atlanta, in rural Georgia. But the cookies, which chef de cuisine Jake Pollitz bakes with eggs from the Quercus flock, are soft in the center, crispy around the rim and feature two types of chocolate and a confident dose of fleur de sel for the platonic balance between bitter, salty and sweet.
You’ll eat both. It’s OK. If you drop a not-so-subtle hint to the resort WhatsApp account, reinforcements will probably show up while you’re at dinner or hanging in the private outdoor sauna. — AE
Hôtel Plaza Athénée
Best Hotel Breakfast, Hôtel Plaza Athénée
A dollop of caviar enlivens any boring breakfast. Eggs on eggs? Check and check. But the iconic Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris goes bigger. The hotel’s breakfast includes an option for a full morning caviar service, including soft boiled eggs and toast alongside a complete retinue of accouterments. It’s every bit as indulgent as the gilded environs where you’ll enjoy your meal, soaking up the hotel’s splendor and spectacle.
Come back the next morning for a humble-sounding ham-and-cheese croissant, which will be delivered to your table with a table-shaking thud, as this buttery bread behemoth is far larger than you’re even now imagining. You better be getting your steps in after tackling this tantalizing beast. — JE
Best Hotel Pet, Tasmanian devils, Saffire Freycinet, Tasmania
Tasmanian devils, Saffire Freycinet, Tasmania
Despite their name and reputation, Tasmanian devils are pretty cute: black and furry with pointed snouts and curious peepers, like down-under Pomeranians. Seeing them in the wild is exceedingly rare. Disease hit Tasmania’s population hard several years ago, spawning treatment and species-protection initiatives at the local and federal levels.
Saffire Freycinet, the luxury resort on the fringe of otherworldly Freycinet National Park, maintains what they call a devil retirement home. A handful of seniors that can’t be rewilded live out their days in a sprawling natural habitat down the road. Guests can wander by for an up-close look at these endangered marsupials, and Saffire’s expert guides lead tours around feeding time, which make it pretty clear how the devils got their name. — AE
Best Welcome Amenity, Colossal chocolate-chip cookies, Quercus, Georgia. Best Hotel Breakfast, Hôtel Plaza Athénée. Best Hotel Pet, Tasmanian devils, Saffire Freycinet, Tasmania
Best Sustainability Program
Populus Denver
Approaching Populus Denver, most people do a double take — the triangular structure is wrapped in a facade that mimics a dense aspen grove, its white columns punctuated by irregular, knot-like windows that feel organic without veering into full Gaudí theatrics. But the design isn’t just for show; it reflects a deeper commitment to sustainability baked into every inch of the property.
As Urban Villages CEO Jon Buerge puts it, sustainability here isn’t a feature, it’s the foundation — informing everything from materials and energy use to day-to-day operations. The 265-room hotel, which opened in October 2024, is LEED Gold certified, powered entirely by renewable energy from Colorado wind farms via Xcel Energy, and goes a step further as the first carbon-positive hotel in the U.S., with its impact continuously tracked and refined in partnership with Lotus Engineering & Sustainability. — JE
Best Sustainability Program, Populus Denver
Best Historic Hotel Revival
Asher Adams Hotel
More than a century ago, the Union Pacific Depot in downtown Salt Lake City beckoned travelers en route to Southern California. Today, the coal-powered locomotives are gone, replaced by a coal-fired restaurant slinging Parker House rolls with ash butter and a decadent hotel that gracefully nods to yesteryear.
Open since late 2024, Asher Adams is a masterclass in historic preservation from Davidson Hospitality, down to the terrazzo floor and original stained glass glistening in the Grand Hall. An immaculate ceiling mural, depicting the plunging of the Golden Spike north of the city, is Salt Lake City’s Sistine Chapel. Along with a glassy new guest-room tower and a whiskey-centric bar overlooking the Grand Hall, the historic building contains 13 lofty suites bedecked with exposed brick, soaking tubs and, aptly, subway tiles. — Matt Kirouac
Best Art / Design Program, Firmdale Hotels
Best Terrace
Truffle Concierge, Casa di Langa in Piedmont
Coolest New Hotel Job, Truffle Concierge, Casa di Langa in Piedmont
At Casa di Langa, the truffle concierge was introduced when the hotel opened in 2021 as an experiential service centered around one of the region’s most prized seasonal ingredients. Marketed as the world’s first hotel concierge of its kind, the role coordinates truffle hunting experiences with local hunters and trained dogs, while also supporting the sourcing, handling and logistics around freshly unearthed truffles.
Rather than a traditional concierge focused on bookings and reservations, it operates as a highly specialized bridge between guest experience and the agricultural landscape, reflecting a broader post-2020 shift in luxury hospitality toward hyper-specialist roles built around truly singular, place-specific experiences. — LR
Hotel Chelsea
Best Cocktail Program, Hotel Chelsea
You could drink at Hotel Chelsea every single day and never tire of its offerings. The historic hotel has four places to imbibe, all of which are better than most bars in New York. Director of Bars Brian Evans and his team make sure of that, whether you’re staying at the hotel or you call Manhattan home.
The Lobby Bar is at the center of it all, where you might grab a Martini and plate of oysters, perhaps before a meal at Cafe Chelsea, pairing the Le Flaneur (gin, Sauternes, pear, pastis) with the ravioles du Dauphiné. The bustling El Quijote couples Basque cuisine with vermouth tonics and El Presidentes. And downstairs at Teruko, you can enjoy Edomae-style sushi with a whisky highball and Kinoko Old Fashioned, made with Japanese whisky, bourbon, shiitake mushroom, vetiver and awamori. — Amanda Gabriele
Best “Do Not Disturb” Sign, Literary Door Hangers at The Hari London
Literary Door Hangers at The Hari London
London’s posh Belgravia neighborhood has been home to titans of British literature, including Mary Shelley and P.L. Travers, whose famous characters now grace the door hangers at this bookish boutique hotel.
“Nothing is messy forever, only out of place,” says an illustration of Mary Poppins, signaling housekeeping to make up your apartment-style suite. Dr. Frankenstein, meanwhile, handles do-not-disturbs: “Beware. For there is something at work inside.” Catherine Gayler, the Hari’s assistant director of marketing and communications, conceived the hangers, then illustrator Sophie Glover brought them to life. (There are even alternates — James Bond and Jane Austen — for when engineering and housekeeping are inside.) They’re a small, witty, memorable detail. Which is what great hotels are made of. — AE
AIRLINES
Airlines
Best New Club Lounge
The Philadelphia Chase Lounge
The soft pretzels dangling from hooks. The sports room with framed jerseys and arcade games. The turkey clubs from Middle Child, Philly’s premier neo-deli. Local beers, local coffee and local art. Chase has generally done a great job with its lounges for top-tier customers, but the 20,000-square-foot PHL location really gets its hometown. The impeccably clean, green-tiled bathrooms are preflight saviors, and the staff actually seems to give a crap if you enjoyed your meal and mini-facial. Go visit. Go Birds. — Adam Erace
Best New Club Lounge, The Chase Lounge
Best Airline Food
Japan Airlines
The in-flight dishes that impressed us most this year came from JAL galleys: perfectly cooked beef tenderloin au poivre, frittata studded with crab and umeboshi, tropical coconut mango soup, a fluffy rice bowl topped with flaked sea bream, gobs of salmon roe and crispy nori confetti, fried chickens that remained crunchy at 35,000 feet. The unfailingly nice flight attendants (especially on the Saigon-Tokyo route) serve both Japanese and Western menus, and on long hauls, there’s an on-demand a la carte selection if you don’t feel like a multi-course meal. Oh, and whisky. Lots of Japanese whisky. — AE
Best Airline Food, Japan Airlines
Most Unhinged Safety Video
Brussels Airlines
Safety briefing videos are not, as a rule, memorable. So when one stays with you — not just for the rest of the flight, but for months afterward — it means something.
That’s what happened when I flew Brussels Airlines and encountered their music video-style briefing featuring Belgian electronic band Hooverphonic. Directed by Jan Boon, the result is a fever dream of safety instructions, trippy visuals (most notably, and inexplicably, a dove) and a musical performance you’ll find yourself forcing on coworkers the moment you’re back at your desk. — Lindsay Rogers
Best First-Class Seat
Air France La Première
Few airlines deliver a polished first-class experience like Air France. The La Première cabin, redesigned in 2025 and found on select Boeing 777 aircraft, pushes the limits of luxury in commercial aviation. I flew in the four-suite configuration when it was introduced last year, and the pods are among the most spacious on a single-deck jet, with five windows, a separate armchair and a chaise-style sofa that together offer more than 32 square feet of space. Floor-to-ceiling curtains transform each seat into a cocoon-like private suite, giving the feel of a small living room in the sky.
What truly distinguishes La Première is how the experience extends beyond the aircraft door. The journey begins curbside with a personal concierge who orchestrates every step, from expedited check-in to a seamless security process. At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, passengers are whisked across the tarmac in a Porsche SUV, bypassing the terminal entirely. Before departure, the exclusive La Première lounge offers restaurant-quality dining (including meals from lauded chef Alain Ducasse) and spa treatments, ensuring the ground experience matches the elegance of the flight itself. — Chris Dong
Best Premium Cabin Seat
Qantas A380
Despite the absurd lack of wifi, flying from Sydney to Los Angeles on Qantas’s big bird was one of the best long hauls we’ve had all year. Trimmed in dark faux-woodgrain detailing and honeycombed with loads of extra storage compartments, the VantageXL suites from Thompson Aero line the upper deck in a 1-2-1 configuration, all with direct aisle access and, for window seats, two portholes to watch Sydney Harbor shrink as you take off across the Pacific.
We never expected to sleep so well, given the seat’s slightly stingy width (24 inches), but when converted to the 80-inch bed lined with a comfortable mattress topper, six hours flew by in dreamland. Add in excellent food, a cheerful Aussie crew and ideal scheduling — the 6 p.m. departure is perfect for dinner, movie, sleep, breakfast, arrival by lunchtime in L.A. — you might not want to deplane, even after 14 hours. — AE
Best First Class Seat, Air France La Premiere. Best Premium Cabin Seat, Qantas A380
Best Loyalty Program
American Airlines
It pains me to say this, as I’m not an American Airlines guy, but of the major American carriers, AAdvantage reigns supreme. Credit that success to its upgrade availability and access, along with solid mileage and award ticket availability on its own aircraft, as well as on its global Oneworld partners.
One interesting hack to the system, though, is to forego American carriers altogether. Instead, consider putting your eggs into the Flying Blue basket, the shared rewards realm of Air France and KLM. If most of your travel is from the U.S. to Europe, you’ll still have plenty of availability, and from there, boundless connections beyond. The program is beloved for the ease of redeeming credit card points for readily bookable tickets. — Jake Emen
Best Loyalty Program, American Airlines
Best of the Worst Airline
American Airlines
American Airlines may not always be a favorite amongst U.S. carriers, but the Fort Worth-based airline has been getting a lot right lately. In fact, it’s in the midst of the most interesting upswing among the major domestic airlines, particularly when it comes to premium seating and onboard connectivity.
The airline rolled out free high-speed wifi earlier this year across nearly its entire fleet, a move that instantly improved the in-flight experience for everyone. Then there’s the hardware. Last year, American introduced a new Boeing 787-9 aircraft featuring what the carrier calls a “Flagship Suite,” its ultra-modern business-class seat with privacy doors.
American also started flying the Airbus A321XLR, a single-aisle jet capable of international travel across the Atlantic. (It’s also become my new favorite seat to get between New York and Los Angeles.) Onboard the A321XLR, passenger experience upgrades include posh suites up front, a refreshed premium-economy cabin with calf and foot rests, and improved tech features like Bluetooth and wireless charging. — CD
American Airlines Free Wifi
Best New Air Amenity, American Airlines Free Wifi
While it feels wrong to reward AA for being the last legacy U.S. carrier to institute free internet (for loyalty members) across its fleet, there’s no denying the game-changing value for frequent flyers of the largest domestic airline. The old ViaSat in-flight internet they criminally charged for was about as reliable as a 1992 Ford Tempo, but the new AT&T wifi runs gate to gate (typically) and is speedy enough for streaming.
Perhaps more importantly, it’s satisfying that AA has been shamed into joining Delta and United in a free amenity that should be considered as important as water and pretzels. — AE
The Johnnie Walker Vault pop-up at Singapore Changi Airport
Best Airport Pop-Up, The Johnnie Walker Vault pop-up at Singapore Changi Airport
The Johnnie Walker Vault pop-up at Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 3, which ran through late 2025, reimagined airport retail as an immersive luxury experience. The space combined walk-in whisky tastings with curated storytelling and a bespoke gifting station, transforming a routine transit stop into something far more elevated.
Changi was among the few travel retail locations to showcase the Johnnie Walker Vault Couture Expression — a multi-part seasonal whisky collection — alongside on-site engraving for Johnnie Walker Blue Label bottles. The collection was developed in collaboration with Olivier Rousteing of Balmain, marking the designer’s 40th birthday. — LR
Flight Number Text
Best TikTok Travel Hack, Flight Number Text
TikTok is rife with travel hacks, though “hack” is a generous term for most of what you’ll scroll through before finding something genuinely useful. But when you do, it’s truly worth it.
Case in point: This clip from @letsdodiz, which reveals that simply texting yourself your flight number creates a tappable preview of all the info you need — terminal, gate, departure and arrival times, baggage claim — all in one place. It works just as well for whoever’s picking you up. Endlessly practical and somehow not common knowledge until now, it won’t get you upgraded to business class, but it might be the most useful 30 seconds on travel TikTok. — LR
Best Airport for a Long Layover
Singapore Changi
Singapore Changi is the best airport for a long layover, and everyone knows it. Hong Kong, Istanbul, Seoul Incheon, Dubai and Tokyo Haneda all have valid selling points, but anybody who answers with one of those is trying too hard. The Jewel Changi Airport complex is a veritable tourist attraction, with its famed Rain Vortex waterfall and lush environs. And then there’s the free movie theater that’s open 24/7, outdoor rooftop swimming pool, upper-echelon lounges, incredible dining and all the retail therapy you crave. Changi takes this award easily. — JE
Best Airport for a Long Layover, Singapore Changi
Best of the Worst Airline, American Airlines
PRODUCTS
Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Products
Best Viral Travel Product
Papier Hardcover Photo Book
In this digital age, most evidence of your travels is likely stored on your phone or uploaded to Instagram. But devices break. Accounts get deleted. Images are lost forever. Ensure your memories remain intact with a physical photo book that you can flip through (and relive) anytime. — Logan Mahan
Best Luggage Collab
Gucci x FPM Milano Monogrammed Suitcase
Rimowa takes up much of the luxury luggage mindshare, but there are plenty of other premium designs out there that are just as good. Gucci’s subtle, monogram-coated canvas collaboration with Italian label FPM Milano is a shining example of what happens when ergonomic design meets heritage craftsmanship and rarified aesthetics. — Paolo Sandoval
Best Long-Haul Essential, Twelvesouth Airfly SE
Twelve South Airfly SE
While it feels almost criminal to recommend yet another piece of pint-sized tech to carry around with your already overflowing stack of converters and chargers, the AirFly SE is worth its weight in gold for serious long-haul flights. The portable and affordable dongle allows you to connect to the plane’s entertainment system via Bluetooth, meaning you can stream your heart out using your own (comfortable) headphones. — PS
Best Personal Item That Pulls Its Weight, Yeti 22L Everyday Carry Backpack
Yeti 22L Everyday Carry Backpack
Rugged and packed with pockets, Yeti’s RipZip design gives this backpack duffel-style access, making it a lifesaver when you need something fast without unpacking everything. — LM
Rimowa Distinct Cabin
Best Splurge, Rimowa Distinct Cabin
Back in 2023, Rimowa introduced one of its most luxe releases to date: the Distinct collection, which is crafted entirely of leather and anodized aluminum. With meticulous stitching, aluminum accents, a metallic zipper and a precise technique that wraps leather over a structured shell to preserve the brand’s signature grooves, it marked the company’s first major materials innovation in decades. Three years on, if I were to spend a month’s rent on a carry-on, this is still the one I’d choose. — LR
High Camp Parkside Flask 750
Best Hotel-Room Upgrade You Can Pack, High Camp Parkside Flask 750
Having a glass (or two) of wine in your room before heading to dinner is one of life’s greatest pleasures while traveling. This three-piece wine set fits an entire bottle and will keep it fresh for up to 24 hours. Unlike pedestrian wine insulators, the Parkside Flask comes with two tumblers that seamlessly fit on each end for quick and convenient on-the-go drinking. No more drinking out of those flimsy paper coffee cups. — LM
Eagle Creek Pack-It Reveal Packing Cube Set
Best Packing-Cube System for Converts and Skeptics, Eagle Creek Pack-It Reveal Packing Cube Set
You don’t have to look far to find a kind word about Eagle Creek packing cubes. Widely considered the originator (the design debuted in 1990), they’ve remained a go-to for a reason. This set includes three cubes, each designed with visibility and efficiency in mind. A breathable mesh top lets you see what’s inside at a glance, while slightly angled zippers help compress clothing to save space. Side handles make them easy to pull out, carry or hang once you arrive. — LR
Best Toiletry Setup for Carry-On Loyalists
Cadence Capsules
Customizable, leakproof and magnetic, these Cadence capsules are the perfect vessels for keeping your routines intact whether you’re home or three time zones away. Available in sets of 6 or 12, in a variety or colors, and easily labeled however your organizational heart desires, they remain the best reusable travel containers I’ve come across. An essential for anyone who travels light. — LR
How We Chose the Winners
We assembled The Journey Awards with a clear vision: Instead of sticking to a standard (read: boring) best-of list with a set of fixed categories, we let the winners shape the prizes. We worked with a group of trusted travel writers and asked them to share their favorite experiences from the past year, across airlines, hotels, destinations and gear. From there, we established our qualifiers and built out a pool of nominees. Over the course of several months, these nominees were carefully reviewed and considered by our editorial team, with an eye toward originality, impact and overall memorability, until we arrived at our final list of winners.
The Judges
Jake Emen is a nomadic travel, food and drinks journalist, with a focus on whiskey and cocktails, whose work spans dozens of outlets (including AFAR, Bloomberg, Condé Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure), shaped by years on the road across every continent and more than 150 distilleries, all in pursuit of the world’s best things to eat and drink.
Chris Dong is a travel reporter, editor and strategist — formerly of The Points Guy — who covers everything from luxury hotels to credit card rewards; champions solo travel and points-maximizing; and writes widely (including for Lonely Planet, AFAR, The Washington Post and Business Insider) with a focus on helping people travel, stay, fly and eat better.
Adam Erace is an award-winning food and travel journalist — recognized by the James Beard Foundation and Society of American Travel Writers — as well as a cookbook and cocktail book co-author (including In Session: Low-Proof Cocktails for High Quality Occasions) who contributes to international publications. He splits his time between Philadelphia and Wildwood.
Matt Kirouac is an award-winning travel, culture and food writer, and cofounder of The Gay Lane, whose work (spanning outlets like Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler and National Geographic) focuses on hidden gems, national parks and LGBTQ+ stories, alongside books like Secret Oklahoma and projects rooted in inclusive, queer-centered travel.
Amanda Gabriele is a Senior Editor at InsideHook and a longtime lifestyle writer covering food, drink, travel and style, with bylines in Travel + Leisure, Eater, New York Magazine and the Michelin Guide. She also co-edits InsideHook’s drinks newsletter, The Spill.
Logan Mahan is a Commerce Editor at InsideHook who has evolved from covering internet culture and viral trends to specializing in sex and dating, as well as women’s gifting across style, beauty, fitness and home, including creating InsideHook’s “Take It From a Woman” series.
Paolo Sandoval is the Style Editor at InsideHook covering menswear, grooming and culture (with a particular eye for vintage denim, tailoring and soccer kits) and serving as the voice behind InsideHook’s style newsletter, The Stitch.