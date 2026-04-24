The Journey Awards

Orlando suffers from a stereotype problem. Most people think they know it, but they’re really picturing the theme parks on its outskirts, not the city itself. Universal sits on the southeastern edge, Disney World a solid 25 minutes away and not even technically in Orlando. While even a self-admitted Disney Adult can vouch for the joys of going solo at the parks, the city proper is where things get interesting.

Orlando is dynamic, diverse and deeply welcoming, with Michelin-starred restaurants, standout museums, distinct neighborhoods and one of the largest Pride festivals in the Southeast — all the makings of a bigger city, without the friction. After years of visiting (and seriously considering a solo move), I’ve come to see it for what it is: one of the best cities in the country to explore on your own. — MK