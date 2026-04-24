This story is part of The Journey Awards 2026, covering the best in hotels, airlines, destinations and travel products. Find the full awards here.

Let’s be honest, flying budget in the U.S. has never had the same charm as snagging a cheap flight across Europe or a dirt-cheap hop through Southeast Asia. But for travelers with an eye on the bottom line, a low-cost carrier is often the smartest way to get from A to B — as long as you know how to play the game.

In recent years, the landscape in the United States has gotten considerably more complicated. Legacy airlines like Delta, United and American have aggressively rolled out basic economy, effectively closing the price gap that budget carriers once relied on as their primary advantage. The fallout has been significant. Spirit filed for bankruptcy, Frontier has had a turbulent run, and the low-cost model has undergone some serious soul-searching.

But don’t write-off budget flying just yet. Newcomers like Breeze Airways are rewriting the playbook, proving that affordable doesn’t have to mean miserable. Here is our ranking of the best budget airlines in the United States.

Breeze was founded by David Neeleman, the same guy behind JetBlue, WestJet and Azul Brazilian Airlines. Aerojet

1. Breeze Airways

Founded in 2021 by JetBlue creator David Neeleman, Breeze Airways has done something pretty remarkable in a relatively short period of time: It’s made budget flying somewhat enjoyable. The carrier has earned the top spot on our list by taking a refreshingly unique approach to low-cost travel, built around underserved routes, a surprisingly comfortable onboard product and a customer experience that’s actually pretty good.

Breeze’s secret weapon is its route map. Rather than going head-to-head with legacy carriers on crowded hub routes, Breeze connects smaller and midsize cities that were long overlooked by the major players. Examples include Providence, RI to Charleston, SC, and Columbus, OH to Los Angeles, often with no direct competition whatsoever.

The onboard experience impresses, too. Breeze’s “Nicest” seats, its premium cabin offering, feature wide leather seats and generous legroom at a fraction of what you’d pay on a legacy carrier. For a budget airline, that’s practically unheard of.

Despite what all the memes would have you believe, Spirit Airlines is still a contender. Forsaken Films

2. Spirit Airlines

Yes, the fees add up. Yes, the extras cost extra. And yes, Spirit filed for bankruptcy in 2025, raising real questions about its long-term future. But for the budget-conscious traveler who knows how to play the game — packing light, booking early and skipping the add-ons — Spirit can still deliver a cheap seat that gets you there. This is especially true for popular leisure destinations in Florida, the Caribbean and Mexico, where Spirit’s fares can be dramatically lower than the competition.

For travelers wanting a bit of extra comfort, Spirit even offers a first-class-like option, the “Big Front Seat.” Available for a modest upgrade fee, the seat delivers more width and generous legroom in a 2-2 configuration, all at a fraction of what you’d pay for a comparable experience on a legacy carrier. There’s no meal service or lounge access, but for a short-haul flight where extra space is all you need, it’s an option that frequent budget travelers swear by.

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Every animal on Frontier’s tail fins has a name and a backstory. Brandon Karaca

3. Frontier Airlines

Like most ultra-low-cost carriers, Frontier operates on a fully unbundled model. The base fare covers your seat and nothing more — bags, seat selection and carry-ons all come at an additional cost. The key, as with any budget carrier, is knowing the rules before you book. Factor in the extra costs upfront, pack light and Frontier’s fares can represent good value, particularly on Sun Belt routes where the airline competes aggressively on price.

What earns Frontier a spot on this list is not its competitive pricing but rather the airline’s unique GoWild Pass. This all-you-can-fly subscription — typically priced around the $300 mark — allows unlimited flights for a flat monthly or annual fee, and it’s one of the most interesting offerings in all of aviation. The caveat is that domestic flights must be booked one day before departure, and international flights 10 days before. Honestly, though, it’s a compelling option for flexible travelers who prioritize value above all else.

Allegiant owns the naming rights to an NFL stadium — a $20-25 million per-year deal through 2050. Anita Denunzio

4. Allegiant Air

Allegiant serves more than 100 destinations across the United States with a heavy emphasis on sunshine locales like Las Vegas (LAS), Orlando (MCO), Tampa (TPA) and Phoenix (PHX). For travelers in midsize cities who would otherwise face a connecting flight through a major hub, Allegiant’s direct service alone can justify the booking.

Of course, the trade-offs are real. Allegiant’s fleet of Airbus A320-family aircraft is older than most competitors, so the onboard experience is no-frills even by budget standards. The fee structure — like all ultra-low-cost carriers — requires careful attention before booking. Flights also tend to operate less frequently than major carriers, so schedule flexibility is limited.

However, for the traveler whose nearest airport happens to be on Allegiant’s map, the airline delivers on its core promise — a direct, affordable flight to somewhere sunny without the hassle of a connection.

Sun Country has a deal with a Dutch airline where, in winter, the Dutch carrier sends planes to Minnesota and Sun Country sends some of its aircraft to Amsterdam in the summer. Nick Morales

5. Sun Country Airlines

If you’re based in or around the Minneapolis area, Sun Country should absolutely be on your radar. The airline has found its sweet spot connecting leisure travelers from its Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP) hub to sun-soaked destinations across the United States, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Think beach towns, golf destinations and warm-weather escapes, places you start daydreaming about around the third consecutive week of a brutal Midwest winter.

Like most budget carriers, bags and seat selection come at an additional cost, so it pays to read the fine print before booking. But where Sun Country really shines is price. Minneapolis-Saint Paul is dominated by Delta Air Lines, which operates one of its largest hubs there. That dynamic typically drives fares up across the board. Sun Country provides a much-needed competitive alternative, regularly undercutting the competition on leisure routes and giving MSP-based passengers an affordable option that doesn’t compromise too much on the experience.

Meet your guide Chris Dong More from Chris Dong »