The Best Major Airport Lounges, Ranked

This story is part of The Journey Awards 2026, covering the best in hotels, airlines, destinations and travel products. Find the full awards here.

Years ago, a premium pre-flight experience was largely reserved for the most frequent flyers or travelers with top-tier elite status. But the surge in airline lounge memberships and high-end credit cards has dramatically widened both the appeal of and access to airport lounges. The quality of lounges now varies greatly, from windowless basement dwellings to private suites with butler service.

For a growing number of travelers, stopping at a lounge for a craft cocktail, a chef-prepared meal or even a complimentary spa treatment has become a routine and expected part of the airport experience. With credit card giants like Capital One and Chase entering the space alongside premium business-class-only lounges from the major carriers, the options have never been better.

From Delta to American Express, here is our ranking of the best lounge networks in the country.

Tucked inside the Delta Sky Club on Concourse E at BOS, this 6,700-square-foot dining lounge delivers an exclusive, one-of-a-kind culinary experience from acclaimed chef Ed Brown. Delta

1. Delta One Lounges

Delta Air Lines has taken the most ambitious approach to premium lounges among U.S. carriers, and the results are consistently excellent I’ve visited more than a dozen times). The Delta One Lounges, currently open at New York (JFK), Los Angeles (LAX), Seattle (SEA) and Boston (BOS), are designed exclusively for passengers flying long-haul business class and represent a significant step above the traditional airline club experience (including the more pedestrian Sky Club, also from Delta).

At JFK and LAX, that means outdoor terraces open year-round, shower suites complete with robes, wellness spas and full-service, bistro-style restaurants. For business travelers, there are even dedicated monitors available upon request and soundproof phone booths for taking meetings (because sometimes the journey is still the workday).

How to get in: Access is available to travelers with a same-day Delta One departing or arriving ticket or to Delta 360 members who hold a same-day Delta One or Delta First Class ticket. In addition, travelers with certain partner airlines can access the lounge: Air France La Première and long-haul business; LATAM business class; KLM business class; Korean Air first class and Prestige class; and Virgin Atlantic Upper Class.

At the Capital One Landing at DCA, the airport lounge takes on the feel of a full-service restaurant complete with statement lighting, table service and front-row runway views. Capital One Travel

2. Capital One Lounges and Landings

Capital One has quickly become one of the most impressive newcomers in the airport lounge space, ever since opening its first location at Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) in 2021. The bank’s seven lounges and restaurant-style spaces, called Landings, punch well above their weight, offering locally-inspired food and beverage menus and, at select locations, shower rooms and private office suites. The food program in particular stands out: Think barista-made coffee stations and, at JFK, a cheesemonger experience featuring a 45-minute tasting curated by beloved New York institution Murray’s Cheese.

For travelers short on time, Capital One Landings at New York LaGuardia (LGA) and Washington National (DCA) offer a quick-service, sit-down restaurant concept with tapas from celebrated chef José Andrés. The food is some of the best I’ve had at an airport.

How to get in: Travelers with Capital One’s Venture X and Venture X Business cards receive unlimited lounge and Landing access up to three hours before departure time. Cardholders can bring up to two guests, though they’re charged $45 per adult or $25 for travelers under 17. Those with a Venture or Spark Miles card can also enter but will need to purchase access at the same rates. Travelers without an eligible Capital One card can still visit the lounge by paying a $90 entry fee.

Inside the Chase Sapphire Lounge at PHL, a sunlit, design-forward space pairs warm wood finishes, greenery and elevated bar seating for the perfect pre-flight reset. Chase Sapphire

3. Chase Sapphire Lounges

What sets Chase Sapphire Lounges apart is the deliberate focus on local identity, with each space designed to reflect the character of its city, from the art on the walls to the food on the menu. Expect craft cocktail bars, chef-driven seasonal menus and a variety of seating options to suit every kind of traveler. At the Las Vegas location, that even means favorites like the pork belly bao from cult-favorite restaurant group Momofuku.

Another standout is the New York LaGuardia (LGA) lounge, the largest in the network at nearly 22,000 square feet. This expansive, two-story space features a game room, private suites available for an additional fee and complimentary spa treatments from Face Haus, a beloved express facial bar, making it one of the most memorable lounge experiences in the country.

How to get in: Those with a Chase Sapphire Reserve or Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business card receive unlimited access to any Sapphire Lounge with up to two guests. For same-day flights, lounge entry is allowed up to three hours before departure. Priority Pass Select members who don’t hold a Sapphire Reserve card (for instance, if you have a membership with another premium card) receive one free entry to a Sapphire Lounge per calendar year.

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4. United Polaris Lounges

United’s Polaris Lounges represent the carrier’s most refined offering, reserved exclusively for passengers traveling in Polaris business class on long-haul international flights. No, you can not enter if you have United Club access.

Currently open at Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), New York (EWR), San Francisco (SFO) and Washington Dulles (IAD), these lounges set a high bar for domestic carrier lounge design. The aesthetic is immediately striking: gorgeous white marble surfaces, warm lighting and, at the Chicago O’Hare flagship, custom Crate & Barrel furniture that gives the space a residential feel. The a la carte dining program is a standout, with a full sit-down menu. But perhaps the most indulgent feature is the shower suites and semi-private rest areas, stocked with Saks Fifth Avenue amenities.

How to get in: Travelers departing, connecting or arriving on a same-day long-haul international flight in United Polaris business class can enter the lounge. Star Alliance partner airlines in first or business class on long-haul flights also qualify but only at the departure airport.

The speakeasy-inspired American Express Centurion Lounge Sidecar in Las Vegas features a small, intimate bar designed with solo travelers or small groups in mind. American Express

5. American Express Centurion Lounges and Sidecar

American Express Centurion Lounges deserve significant credit for pioneering the credit card lounge concept, and after more than a decade, they remain the largest network of its kind, with more than 30 locations around the world accessible to eligible Amex cardholders. In recent months, Centurion Lounges have doubled down on food and beverage with the introduction of the Culinary Collective, a curated roster of acclaimed chefs from across the country helping to meaningfully elevate the dining experience.

Amex also recently introduced Sidecar by the Centurion Lounge, a compelling new concept that offers a dramatically different take on the pre-flight experience. Rather than the traditional buffet, workstations and shower suites, Sidecar functions like a stylish cocktail bar with a menu of small plates, wines and cocktails curated by the Culinary Collective. It’s designed for travelers who want a quick but elevated stop before their flight — guests can only visit within 90 minutes of departure.



How to get in: Travelers with American Express Centurion, Platinum, Business Platinum or Corporate Platinum cards receive unlimited access to Centurion Lounges three hours before their flight (90 minutes before for Sidecar). Delta SkyMiles Reserve cardholders can also enter when flying on a same-day Delta flight. Cardholders may bring up to two guests for an additional $50 per adult or $30 for travelers under 18.

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