Products of the Week: Watches, Ray-Bans and a CB2 Collab

The Speyside whisky makers just released this 1986 vintage, drawn from a single sherry-seasoned European oak cask and created to mark the centenary of The Macallan 1926, the world’s most valuable bottle of wine or spirit ever sold at auction. It’s a full-circle release — the liquid in this expression was just starting its first year of maturation as the 1926 was being put into a bottle. The artwork for the Romantica collection was created by Sir Peter Blake, Valerio Adami and Michael Dillon, who all contributed to that record-breaking 1926 bottling. Only 258 signed bottles are available.