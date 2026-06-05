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Products of the Week: Watches, Ray-Bans and a CB2 Collab

The 6 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
June 5, 2026 12:38 pm EDT
Product cut-outs of whiskey, a watch and a chair
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Tudor/CB2/Macallan

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: CB2 teams up with Todd Snyder for a sleek furniture collection, Le Labo releases incense to make your home smell expensive and A$AP Rocky and Ray-Ban drop large sunglasses.

Todd Snyder x CB2
Todd Snyder x CB2

The two most NYC brownstone-esque brands have teamed up to create a collection of furniture to fill that townhouse. CB2 and Todd Snyder fused aesthetics and crafted a collab that’s perfectly fit for the modern gentleman. You’ve got walnut woodwork, cast metal dining tables and, most importantly, this funky chair that you can hang your sexy button down shirts from after a long, hard day of work.

shop here
<strong>Ray-Ban x A$AP Rocky Puffer Evolution Collection</strong>
Ray-Ban x A$AP Rocky Puffer Evolution Collection

Ray-Ban and Rocky are back. After a handful of collections last year — including the OG Wayfarer Puffer — the duo dopped the Puffer Evolution collection, a batch of oversized, inflated shades that includes styles like the Aviator, Flacko and Kiliann. For just a hair over $200, they’re a smart and accessible way to spice things up this summer.

shop here
Le Labo Incense
Le Labo Incense

Given that Le Labo is the unofficial fragrance of every hookup you’ve ever had, there’s a solid chance your sheets already smell like Another 13. But just in case, the brand is now offering handmade incense for your shoebox apartment. Made in Kyoto by a 12th-generation family-owned workshop, the inaugural trio of Santal 26, Encens 9 and Ambroxyde 17 is a true olfactory experience. Minimalist concrete holder sold separately, obviously.

buy here: $48
<strong>Huckberry x Vaer G2 Pacific Steel GMT</strong>
Huckberry x Vaer G2 Pacific Steel GMT

Unsure of what to get your dad for Father’s Day? Check out Huckberry and Vaer’s new collab GMT, an homage to Rolex’s legendary Explorer II that’ll run you about 10% of the price. But that’s not to suggest it’s a cheap knock-off. Built out of marine-grade 316L stainless steel, it’s got a cheeky sunburst orange dial and sleek co-branding.

buy here: $499
The Macallan Romantica Collection
The Macallan Romantica Collection

The Speyside whisky makers just released this 1986 vintage, drawn from a single sherry-seasoned European oak cask and created to mark the centenary of The Macallan 1926, the world’s most valuable bottle of wine or spirit ever sold at auction. It’s a full-circle release — the liquid in this expression was just starting its first year of maturation as the 1926 was being put into a bottle. The artwork for the Romantica collection was created by Sir Peter Blake, Valerio Adami and Michael Dillon, who all contributed to that record-breaking 1926 bottling. Only 258 signed bottles are available.

read more here
Tudor Black Bay Chrono 39 Watch
Tudor Black Bay Chrono 39 Watch

Batman incarnate in a watch? Hell yeah. The new Tudor Black Bay Chrono 39 has evolved from the brand’s OG model to feature a new 39mm case and a striking yellow and black dial. If you’re looking to stand out this summer with some fresh wrist candy, look no further.

buy here: $6725

Meet your guide

The Editors

The Editors

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men’s Journal, the New York Daily News, The Paris Review and countless other outlets, this is a good thing.
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