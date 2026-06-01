Apple AirPods Max 2 Headphones Get an Early Discount

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The new AirPods Max 2 don’t look much different from the colorful headphones Apple first introduced back in 2020. But the changes really happened beneath the surface.

After debuting the AirPods Max in March 2020, Apple surprisingly took six years to update its popular headset, which originally won acclaim for both its audio capabilities and eye-popping aesthetics. Essentially, the tech giant decided it didn’t want to mess with a good thing, keeping the silhouette but transforming the internal components for the new model that went on sale in April.

Now powered by the H2 chip, the AirPods Max 2 offers improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and several new intelligent features, including Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation and Live Translation. As well, the company upgraded its Personalized Spatial Audio feature and reduced wireless audio latency, making these ideal headphones for gaming.

While most of the new intelligent features are about automatically adapting audio to the surroundings (for phone calls or conversations), Live Translation is a relatively new concept. While you’ll need an iPhone 15 Pro or later — dammit — and to download the languages you want to use in advance, it’s a relatively intuitive process to use (Apple offers a solid how-to here).

Other new features include private responses to Siri (by nodding or shaking your head) and a camera remote on the headset.

Usually $549, this appears to be the first time every new colorway of the Apple AirPods Max 2 is on sale (some at $40, some oddly at $39 off). Given that this might be Apple’s only headset for the next six years, it’s still a good (and early) time to pick one up.

Meet your guide Kirk Miller Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence. More from Kirk Miller »