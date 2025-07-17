Review: Sony’s New Headphones Are Predictably Great

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I tried Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones a few years ago and fell in love. These were the ideal over-ear headphones (under $500) for anyone who used enhanced/high-fidelity audio. And their XM5 headset, released in 2022, was even better.

So this review is a bit different in that I’m acknowledging right away how good the WH-1000XM6 headphones are (with some mild critiques, see below). My question is: if you have a previous version, is this 2025 upgrade worth the cost? Depending on the store and the current sale, I can get the two previous models for about $220-$305. Is spending $450 worth it for the latest model — a question I ask about my iPhone every September, mind you, and usually one where frugality wins out for about four years.

The electronics giant suggests that the XM6 (which I’ll be using as shorthand from now on) “delivers studio-level precision sound and features Sony’s most advanced noise canceling yet.” That HD Noise Canceling Processor QN3 is supposedly seven times faster than the previous model and uses twelve microphones, or 1.5 times more than the WH-1000XM5. There are also “intelligent algorithms” at work now. Oh, and the case is different and the headset itself has a new design.

Let’s dive in. I spent a few weeks with the XM6 headset at the office, on commutes, at home (connected wirelessly to our TV) and as my headset for multiple plane trips.

The specs:

30 hours of battery life with noise cancellation

Available in Black, Platinum Silver and Midnight Blue

Multipoint connection

Spatial audio upmix, Hi-Res audio compatible

8.96 oz.

Listen and charge at the same time

What works:

The combination of touch and tactile controls was pretty intuitive and responsive in ways that limited accidental track skipping or pauses. I shifted between noise cancellation modes, started/stopped songs and swiped volume up and down without a hitch.

The overall sound is great — cinematic, clear, balanced and punchy when needed. It was powerful and dynamic when watching a movie (placed on “Cinema” listening mode) and more detailed and nuanced when streaming. Note: You’ll definitely want to create a custom EQ, as I found the preset levels lacking.

Auto Ambient Sound automatically adjusts the volume of ambient sound filtered in, depending on the level of noise around you — and it’s customizable.

Some of the best noise cancellation I’ve experienced.

What kind of works:

Sony says their headband is now wider and offers both a pressure-free fit and a design that makes it easier to tell left and right apart. Sort of? The headset was comfy and fit well, but my head felt hot after an hour of use (which, admittedly, is common). As well, the L and R designations are tiny and hard to see in the dark (just remember the power button is on the left).

The best audio you’re going to get from these headphones (or any Sony headphone) is going to come from an app that utilizes 360 Reality Audio. Unfortunately, that limits you to niche applications like 360 Reality Audio Live, Artist Connection, nugs and PeerTracks.

The sometimes frustrating case for Sony’s WH-1000XM6 headphones Sony

What needs work:

The new case is certainly more svelte and the magnetic closure is nice, but the material feels cheap and it takes some practice to fold down the headset correctly so the headset will fit into the case.

I’ve complained about audio apps that don’t offer enough customization. Sony’s Sound Connect app may offer too much — and it’s confusing to navigate.

I found Scene-based Listening, where music plays automatically and adjusts to your activity, to be a little jarring. Same with the hourly time notifications (thankfully, you can turn those features off).

The connection between my TV and headphones worked about 50% of the time. I’m not sure whether that’s the LG TV’s fault, the headphones or the app.

Final thoughts:

At $449, the XM6 headphones offer a modest upgrade over the XM5 and XM4, both of which are (still) amazing headsets. If you don’t own Sony headphones, you can certainly start with the new model. If you own a previous set? Much like my iPhone habit, it might be worth waiting for the next iteration.

The WH-1000XM6 headphones are available now in Black, Platinum Silver and Midnight Blue with a suggested retail price of $449.99 USD / $599.99 CAN at Sony.com, Best Buy, Amazon and other authorized dealers.