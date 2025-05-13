Review: Sony’s ULT FIELD 5 Is a Portable Summer Party

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

“Oh my god, that’s too loud.”

My partner was complaining about the noise in the kitchen — specifically, the “reggae horn” button I was using in Sony’s app to test out the brand’s new ULT FIELD 5 speaker. The blaring horn (which we hear enough of on our block in Flatbush) certainly isn’t the selling point of these portable speakers, but it’s also not not the point.

The ULT FIELD 5 is not a serious speaker, and I mean that in a good way. The initial ULT line, which I reviewed last year, is about creating the “ultimate sound” for parties or gatherings with as little hassle as possible. Think portability, bass-centric audio and fun features, sans pretension. But plenty of sound effects and party lights!

The selling point of the ULT line, which includes speakers of all sizes (including karaoke-friendly models) and headphones, is the “ULT” feature. On the FIELD 5, that means a button that you can press twice, the first (ULT 1) to achieve something more bass-heavy and the second to hear a more dynamic and powerful sound. It’s like those terrible movies where someone demands you “enhance” but the feature actually works.

The company touts the unit’s “X-Balanced Speaker Unit,” which features a non-circular diaphragm for an increased surface area. The approx. 79mm x 107mm large woofer unit was designed for clear and deep bass sound, less distortion and greater vocal clarity — all goals that were achieved, for the most part, through a testing of wildly different music genres and playlists.

We checked out the FIELD 5 for a few weeks to gauge its ups and downs. No spoilers, but while this speaker won’t replace your Sonos home system or even some of your portable audio, it’s a great system for hangouts when you want a little crowd interaction.

The specs:

25-hour battery life on full charge

Two-hour battery life with 10-minute charge

Detachable shoulder strap

IP67 water, dust, rustproof, also salt-water resistant

7.31 lbs.

Available in black and off-white 360-degree “party lights”

Party Connect

Multipoint Connection

USB charging port

Sound Connect app

4.92″D x 12.6″W x 5.66″H

What works:

Without pressing the ULT button, the sound is clear and fairly robust, filling the room with 360 degrees of audio. The ULT 1 bass boost is effective without being distorted, while ULT 2, for the most part, truly adds some power behind the sound with minimal distortion (it popped up occasionally, but not enough to be an issue).

A 25-hour battery life should be more than enough for any party. And you can power up your phone (through a connection in the back or the unit) while you’re using the speaker.

What kind of works:

The party lights on each end of the speakers are customizable and not garish, but also a bit more subdued than I expected.

You can link up to 100 compatible speakers to synchronize music and lighting through Party Connect, which sounds cool in theory but is probably only a reality if you work in a Sony showroom.

The company touts “sound field optimization,” wherein the speaker supposedly detects ambient noise and the sound settings are automatically tuned to deliver clear sound even in noisy or outdoor environments. It was hard to notice one way or the other, but the sound did seem to stay clear under different conditions or room placements. I will say that while you can put the speaker on its side, I found the sound better when the ULT FIELD 5 was resting horizontally.

The DJ control section of the Sony Sound Connect app is fun! You can play with different noises (robot, drums, scratch, audience, voice, phaser, reggae horn, rhythm), isolate certain instruments or voices within songs and customize your EQ settings. This is where the interactive party element really shines.

What needs work:

The shoulder strap is a huge help, because at over seven pounds, the FIELD 5 isn’t the lightest portable speaker you’ll ever deal with.

The limited colorways (black and off-white) mean you’ll have a speaker that goes with everything but lacks any sort of visual flair, which is odd for something built for crowds.

The 10-band equalizer is customizable, but I’d prefer the app include a few preset options.

Pressing the ULT button on the speaker elicits a brief sound I’d describe as “banging on a garbage can in the most grating manner possible.” Certainly there has to be a better indicator that you’re switching modes?

All the new Sony ULT releases for 2025 Sony

Of note:

No new headphones, but the other 2025 ULT options include larger party speakers (ULT TOWER 9 and ULT TOWER 9AC) and a smaller portable unit (ULT FIELD 3). Sony also added the ULTMIC1 — a pair of wireless microphones to pair with compatible speakers, ideal for your karaoke moments.

Final thoughts:

The Sony ULT FIELD 5 isn’t svelte — it’s no Sonos Roam in that department — and could use a bit of a style upgrade. However, the speaker’s sound is muscular while remaining balanced and clear, while the ULT options certainly “enhance” the bass and the music’s overall weight. If you want to throw a good party and annoy your neighbors with endless reggae horn and DJ scratch sound effects — and some modestly flashing lights — you might have an ideal summer boombox.

The ULT FIELD 5 is available now with a suggested retail price of $329.99 USD and $449.99 CAN at Sony.com, Amazon, Best Buy and other Sony authorized dealers.