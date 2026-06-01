Humidity and hair have always had a complicated relationship. Once temperatures climb, your scalp ramps up sweat and oil production, making heavier styling products feel, well, heavier. As Ryan Gonzalez, founder of Church California and Church Barber, explains, “Hair naturally pulls moisture out of the air. It’s made of keratin, a protein with a structure that bonds easily with water.” Healthy hair has a smoother, slightly oily outer layer that repels some moisture, but dry or damaged hair absorbs even more. “That’s where frizz comes from,” he explains. “The style you put together in the morning falls apart because the moisture undoes the shape.”

And it’s not just the humidity. “The other piece is sweat,” Gonzalez adds. “You’re dealing with your own scalp producing moisture from the inside. A styling product you can rely on in the summer has to account for both.” That’s why richer creams and shinier pomades that work well in colder weather can leave hair looking greasier, flatter, or weighed down in the warmer air.

From Sea salt sprays to texturizing powders, there are a ton of products out there to help you beat the heat. Blind Barber

The good news is that the market for summer hair styling products has exploded in recent years. The best ones, including matte clays, sea-salt sprays, texture powders and lightweight creams, absorb excess oil, tame frizz, and control moisture while maintaining texture, movement and that lived-in “I woke up like this” finish. No crunchy 2000s hair gel or sticky shellacked helmet in sight. Below, with expert guidance from Gonzalez, we break down the key categories, suggest standout products and cover some common mistakes guys make when choosing a summertime styler. Consider this your summer humidity hair handbook.

In This Guide

The Best Summer Styling Products

Summer Hair Styling FAQ

About the Expert

Why You Should Trust Us

Pomades & Pastes

Best for: Medium to thick hair, straight to wavy, and anyone who wants hold, shape and texture without a shiny finish. For rework ability, look for water-based products, which hold up better in heat.

Pomades are probably the biggest styling category of the bunch, and personally, they’re my favorite product for summer humidity. The trick is choosing the right kind. As Gonzalez puts it, “The pomade question in summer really comes down to two things: hold and finish.” On finish, he’s clear: “Heavy shine almost always looks better in cooler months. Summer wants a more natural finish, even when you’re using a strong-hold product.” So don’t ditch the high-shine pomade entirely — just save it for when the weather cools down.

The formula matters. “If it’s a petroleum-based product, it’s going to soften on a hot day because petroleum melts at body temperature — you’ll feel it on your scalp by mid-afternoon,” Gonzalez warns. Oil-based formulas can create a similar issue, compounded by sweat and scalp oil as the day goes on. Water-based pomades are lighter, easier to rinse out, and less prone to buildup. “The tradeoff is that heavy sweat can soften the hold and require a quick reapplication,” he notes, “but in most summer situations, that tradeoff is worth it.”

For texture and hold specifically, clay is hard to beat. “A great matte pomade works by absorbing oil and refracting light,” while the clay itself “builds texture and hold by binding hair fibers together,” helping create volume, separation, and even making finer hair appear thicker. Just as importantly, “with a good clay pomade, your hair is held but still touchable,” meaning you can still run your fingers through it and restyle throughout the day.

Sea Salt Spray

Best for: Fine to medium hair that needs lift, wavy hair that wants definition and anyone going for a lived-in look. Works better the less perfect you want to look.

I love a good sea salt spray, and over the last few years, they’ve gone from niche grooming product to full-on styling staple. As Gonzalez explains, “Sea salt sprays mimic the texture you have after a day at the beach — saltwater dries the hair, lifts the cuticle slightly, and creates a roughness that adds grip and volume.” The appeal is obvious: easygoing, slightly windswept texture, whether you’re near the ocean or just faking the vibe on a humid Tuesday in the city.

The catch, as Gonzalez notes, is that “salt by itself is drying. If a sea salt spray is just salt and water with a fragrance, you get the texture for about an hour, and then you get straw. The hair feels coarse, looks dull, and tangles.” That’s why what else is in the bottle matters. Gonzalez recommends looking for sprays that pair salt with conditioning ingredients like aloe, glycerin, argan oil and sea kelp, which help retain moisture while the salt does its work. As he puts it, “If you only see salt, water and fragrance, it’s going to be rough. If you see real plant ingredients alongside the salt, that’s a much better sign.”

Styling Creams

Best for: Curly, wavy, dry or damaged hair. Anyone wanting a low-effort styled-but-natural finish. Also good as a daily leave-in for hair that needs hydration.

Not everything needs to be super textured. Styling creams are also hugely popular in summer. “Cream is the answer for guys who want their hair to look like it isn’t styled at all, but still want the volume and texture that are key to great-looking hair. The job of a good styling cream is to give you control without giving you a product look,” says Gonzalez.

As usual, it comes down to formula. “A light film of conditioning ingredients coats the hair shaft, smooths the cuticle and tames frizz without adding weight,” Gonzalez explains. Look for ingredients like aloe vera juice, light oils like jojoba and squalane, and small amounts of plant butters, while avoiding heavier mineral oils or silicones, which Gonzalez says “will give you frizz control in the short term, but sit on top of the hair and start feeling greasy within a few hours, especially in heat.”

Bonus: A good styling cream is also more versatile than folks give it credit for. “You can wear it on its own for a no-hold soft look or use it as a pre-styler underneath a clay or a wax for added moisture and frizz control,” Gonzalez says. Either way, a great cream should deliver effortless texture, light control, and conditioning benefits to boot.

Texture Powder

Best for: Fine to medium hair that goes flat, anyone who wants effortless volume without the weight of a paste or wax, the guy who wants his hair to look like he didn’t think about it.

I always have a texture powder on deck, as they add instant volume, lift and texture, coming closer than anything else here to doubling as a dry shampoo. They’re especially useful in summer because they absorb the sweat and oil your scalp produces in real time, rather than layering something on top. They’re also the most mattifying option on this list and, honestly, just darn fun to apply.

As Gonzalez explains, “Texture powders are mineral or starch-based — silica, kaolin, rice starch, diatomaceous earth. You sprinkle a small amount at the roots, work it in with your fingers, and the powder absorbs oil, adds friction between strands and creates instant volume and grip.” The result, he says, is hair that behaves “like it’s a day or two unwashed, with body and movement.” The dry shampoo overlap isn’t accidental. “Those same oil-absorbing minerals are doing the exact job a dry shampoo does,” he adds. The one thing to watch is the application. A little goes a long way, and too much can leave visible residue, like dandruff-looking specks on your shoulders. Start light and build from there.

Summer Hair Styling FAQ

What should I be looking for in a summer hair styling product?

As Gonzalez explains, “Mattifying stylers are designed to reduce shine and give hair a more natural finish — formulas that rely on ingredients like clay, starches and waxes to absorb excess oil while adding separation, volume and texture.” That matters in summer, when polished finishes can quickly veer too heavy. “Your scalp produces oil (sebum), and clays and other matte ingredients work by absorbing that oil, leaving a drier finish,” he explains. “Shine reads as grease in summer. The same product that looks polished in November will look sweaty in July.” Beyond oil control, matte stylers create piece-y definition and reworkable texture, and some even double as a dry shampoo. Win-win.

What are the biggest mistakes folks make styling hair during humid summer months?

The first mistake is sticking with your winter product. “People find a pomade they like in October and they’re still using it in July,” Gonzalez says. “Different season, different needs. Your hair and scalp behave differently in summer, so your products should too.”

The second is simply using too much. “Humidity makes everything heavier,” Gonzalez notes. “The amount of pomade that gave you a clean side part in February will weigh your hair flat by lunchtime in August.” When in doubt, start with less than you think you need.

The third, and maybe most important, is fighting your natural texture. “Summer is the worst time to insist on a slicked, controlled style that takes effort to maintain,” he says. “Hair wants to move with humidity, so choose a product that works with the texture instead of against it. A little volume, a little undone, matte finish — that’s what holds up when it’s 85 degrees out.”

What are some other ways to help fight humidity?

Scalp care matters more than most guys realize, especially in Summer. “Sweat, sunscreen, product buildup, chlorine — all of it compounds,” Gonzalez explains. In his view, many guys obsess over styling products while overlooking the foundation beneath. “A guy who’s washing right — shampooing only once or twice a week and using a conditioner that doesn’t overload the hair with silicones — will usually see improvement. The styling product can only do so much if the foundation isn’t there.”

Pre-styling can also make a major difference. “Layering a light cream under a clay or wax is one of the most underrated moves for humid weather,” Gonzalez says. “It adds moisture, helps the second product spread evenly, and coats the hair shaft so the heavier product isn’t doing all the work.” He especially recommends the technique for thicker, drier, or curlier hair types that tend to struggle most once humidity spikes.

About the Expert

Ryan Gonzalez is a San Francisco native and founder of Church California, which makes “Wild-Grown Products for Well-Groomed People”, and Church Barber, the World’s First Botanical Barbershop. He’s passionate about showing the world that truly natural ingredients exceed the functionality and performance of synthetics, and is committed to a goal of helping barbershops and barbers successfully transition to natural products with Church California Pro.

Why You Should Trust Us

In addition to writing for InsideHook, I’ve covered topics ranging from grooming and style to fragrances and watches for GQ, Men’s Journal, Robb Report, Esquire and Men’s Health. I served as the market editor at Esquire for several years, scouring the industry for the best garments and goods that were not only worth the investment but that also made for compelling stories and good advice for our readers; there, I also conceptualized and wrote many fragrance stories. I have always tried to add a timeless element to whatever I have written — although trends are interesting and relevant to a degree, my heart has always been drawn to more perennial guidance and themes. While I often delve into researching items to the point of exhaustion, it’s this approach that positions me as a go-to expert for advice. Whether it’s about coats, colognes or razors, people recognize that I’ve done the legwork. I enjoy inspiring others to seek out their unique interests in things that might improve their lives.