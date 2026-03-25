The Best Grooming Brands to Know Now: Blind Barber and Brightside

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New men’s grooming brands launch all the time, but who has the bandwidth to decipher buzzwords and newfangled ingredients to find the soaps, creams and scents that are actually worth adding to your routine? We do, which is why we’ve put together this column, The Best Grooming Brands to Know Now. In this edition, we’re looking at two barber-built brands, one a tried-and-true lineup with a broader grooming range, the other a newer, tightly curated styling entrant, both delivering that just-left-the-chair feeling at home.

Blind Barber

Blind Barber is an institution in NYC, one of the early torchbearers for the apothecary-style barbershop movement that now blankets hip neighborhoods like a piping-hot towel. Founded in 2010 as a two-chair East Village shop with a bar hidden in the back, the brand helped redefine the modern barbershop as a place that’s equal parts grooming destination and community hub.

These days, the product line is as renowned as the shop; Blind Barber was a pioneer in translating barbershop know-how into fantastic, modern styling and grooming essentials. Elevated and approachable, the lineup spans pomades, creams and waxes along with a full range of grooming staples that are consistently road-tested and barber-approved.

As expected, the products lean heavily into hair, with a bit of that nightlife DNA baked in. Their “proof” categorization system nods to liquor labeling — and the bar behind the barbershop — while signaling hold and weight, moving from lighter, more flexible styles (starting at 30 proof) to stronger, more structured control (up to 151 proof), and making it a far more intuitive way to navigate than the usual “light” or “strong” labels. Those stylers, from the 30 Proof Styling Cream to the 60 Proof Wax and 90 Proof Pomade, have become the stuff of waxed legend.

Blind Barber uses a “proof” system to denote hold, from 30 proof (lightest) to 151 proof (strongest). Blind Barber

The lineup also extends to excellent body washes, shave products, beard care, shampoos and conditioners, and a quietly strong bench of skincare. Very few haircare-first brands earn this kind of respect across the entire grooming spectrum, but Blind Barber has built credibility with the skincare-savvy and broader grooming crowd alike.

The most unexpected part of Blind Barber’s offerings? They make killer colognes as well, with scents like Speakeasy and Shinjuku Mood that are layered, artisanal and easy on the wallet. Everything is sulfate-free and paraben-free, and with collaborations ranging from baseball star Bryce Harper to various subculture tie-ins, Blind Barber feels equal parts barber, community and product ecosystem. At its core, it’s still a hair styling brand, but one that can easily stock your entire grooming cabinet, too.

This flagship Blind Barber styler leans into that barbershop-meets-bar ethos, as it’s infused with hops that help condition and strengthen hair while delivering a true medium hold. The “60 proof” hits the sweet spot — strong enough to shape and control but flexible enough to restyle, with a medium shine that reads lived-in rather than sculpted. A subtle tonka bean scent adds a warm aroma, while provitamin B5 and keratin add softness and resilience.

I always have a texturizing powder on deck, especially when I travel, for that instant oil-soaking refresh and quick hit of lift. This Texturizing Style Powder delivers just that, adding weightless volume and texture with a medium-to-strong hold that lets you restyle throughout the day. This one’s also infused with hops to help condition while you style.

One of their bestselling colognes, Shinjuku Mood leans far more niche and intoxicating than most fragrances at this price point. It opens with an herbaceous, smoky tea blend of black currant, cypress, clary sage and black tea. The mid brings in cypriol and lavender absolute for a soft, heady lift, while the drydown of birch tar and suede adds smoke and a touch of spice, landing somewhere between polished night-out energy and easy everyday wear.

Blind Barber covers most corners of grooming, from skincare to cleansing, so consider this a quick detour to one of their standout soaps that I keep in steady rotation. The Lemongrass Tea Body Wash delivers an herbaceous hit, lathers like a dream and leaves skin feeling softened and refreshed. Hops are back in the mix in this sulfate-free formula, helping cleanse while maintaining essential oils, and smelling subtly stellar in the process.

“I adore this spray.” Enough said. Brightside

Brightside

On the other coast, California-based Brightside brings a modern, eco-friendly approach to styling. When they first reached out to introduce themselves, I immediately dug the unpretentious yet artisanal vibe, but when a package arrived with a personalized touch featuring my actual photo, it solidified the thoughtfulness and curation baked into the company’s DNA. This is an elevated indie brand that clearly cares about the details.

Brightside began as a barbershop in 2019, and the line reflects that know-how, with buzzy, award-winning haircare developed behind the chair and a tight philosophy focused on performance and clean ingredients. No sulfates, parabens, phthalates or dyes; everything is tested in-house and refined over time.

Brightside’s lineup is focused by design, built around doing a few styling-driven things really well. It covers the essentials — pomade, cream and wax — handling everything from easy, natural movement to more structured holds, all in matte or low-shine finishes. The Salt + Clay Surf Spray is one of the most unique products I’ve tried that promises beachy texture and volume, with sea salt and clay that leave your hair perfectly lived in. Beard care is strong here too, and while I don’t have one myself, editor friends swear by the Utility Oil, a multitasker for hair, beard and skin that absorbs clean sans greasiness.

All in all, Brightside strips things back to a tight lineup of products that do what they do very well, making it easy to choose. Their philosophy says it all: no fads, no fillers, no compromises, no gimmicks, just a rotation that works. It lands right between clean grooming and barbershop practicality in a way that feels effortless, just like your hairstyling should be.

This is what you reach for when you want a stronger, all-day hold with a bit of give. It’s formulated for more structured styles but never veers into stiff territory, thanks to a mix of kaolin and bentonite clay for texture and oil control, plus macadamia nut oil, beeswax, and squalane to keep hair soft, conditioned, and smooth. Like everything in the Brightside lineup, it rinses clean without residue.

I adore this spray, and along with the beard oil, it’s one of the calling cards of this indie-luxe house. It’s not your typical sea salt spray, more of a spray-clay hybrid that adds texture and a matte finish. The mix of clay, silica, witch hazel and green tea delivers volume, with added hair and scalp benefits, and there are no harsh alcohols. For thinner hair, especially, it’s clutch as a pre-styler, whether you leave it loose or layer in a pomade or clay to build it up.

The Utility Oil, which works just about anywhere you have hair, is already flirting with cult-classic status. It keeps beard hair smooth while hydrating, nourishing and protecting the skin underneath. The ultra-light blend spreads easily, absorbs fast and leaves a natural, no-shine finish, powered by sweet almond oil and macadamia oil for softening, plus squalane, vitamin E, avocado and jojoba oil to hydrate and keep everything balanced.

If you’ve got wavy, curly or longer hair and want something that lets it sway, this Textured Cream is the move. It almost doubles as a dry shampoo, using diatomaceous earth, kaolin clay, silica and bentonite to soak up excess oil while adding volume. The finish is ultra-matte and weightless, with an effortless, beachy feel, perfectly suited for upcoming warmer days.

Why You Should Trust Us

In addition to writing for InsideHook, I’ve covered topics ranging from grooming and style to fragrances and watches for GQ, Men’s Journal, Robb Report, Esquire and Men’s Health. I served as the market editor at Esquire for several years, scouring the industry for the best garments and goods that were not only worth the investment but that also made for compelling stories and good advice for our readers; there, I also conceptualized and wrote many fragrance stories. I have always tried to add a timeless element to whatever I have written — although trends are interesting and relevant to a degree, my heart has always been drawn to more perennial guidance and themes. While I often delve into researching items to the point of exhaustion, it’s this approach that positions me as a go-to expert for advice. Whether it’s about coats, colognes or razors, people recognize that I’ve done the legwork. I enjoy inspiring others to seek out their unique interests in things that might improve their lives.