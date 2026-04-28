Elevate Your Space With Flamingo Estate’s Glass-Bottled Hand Soaps

Flamingo Estate, a brand celebrated for elevating everyday essentials into sensory delights, has repackaged three of its beloved hand soaps into exquisite, refillable fluted glass vessels.

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How much thought do you put into your soap? How about your hand lotion, body wash or olive oil, those products you use every day and take for granted? For me, these sorts of goods used to be an afterthought, until I acquainted myself with Flamingo Estate.

Not ringing a bell? Flamingo Estate is a seven-acre home and apothecary located atop the hills of Los Angeles. Originally built in the 1940s as a creative haven, today the estate sells a range of products designed with a commitment to sustainability, from bath and body care to fresh organic produce. You’ll probably recognize the brand’s best-selling Heirloom Tomato Candle, which had a viral moment and has now spawned an entire Tomato Collection. But there’s so much more here than culinary candles.

Their latest release is simple but luxurious: three of their best-selling hand soaps, now packaged in custom fluted glass vessels that can be refilled.

The glass hand soaps come in each of Flamingo Estate’s most beloved scents: Heirloom Tomato, Rosemary Clary Sage and Jasmine Damask Rose. Not sure where to start? Read on for our thoughts about each formula.

Shop Flamingo Estate Glass Hand Soap:

Flamingo Estate’s Heirloom Tomato scent is their most famous, and a perfect place to start. The avocado and olive oils help this soap to hydrate while it cleanses, and the tarragon and black pepper essential oils make it smell like nothing else out there.

My personal favorite option of the bunch, this soap is thickened with sea salt and packs a punch with its essential oils, a blend of clary sage, Australian eucalyptus, Mediterranean rosemary and California lavendar.

For a truly serene scent, try this mix of jasmine, damask rose, bergamot and pink peppercorn.

Meet your guide Shelby Slauer Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com. More from Shelby Slauer »