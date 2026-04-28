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Leisure > Grooming

Elevate Your Space With Flamingo Estate’s Glass-Bottled Hand Soaps

Their best-selling signature scents — Heirloom Tomato, Rosemary Clary Sage and Jasmine Damask Rose — now come in striking refillable containers

By Shelby Slauer
April 28, 2026 1:45 pm EDT
two lifestyle images from Flamingo Estate collaged together of glass hand soap on a towel and by a sink
Your hand soap deserves a major refresh.
Flamingo Estate

The Gist

Flamingo Estate, a brand celebrated for elevating everyday essentials into sensory delights, has repackaged three of its beloved hand soaps into exquisite, refillable fluted glass vessels.

Key Takeaways

  • Flamingo Estate is a Los Angeles-based apothecary brand committed to sustainability and sensory-focused home goods.
  • The brand's latest release features three best-selling hand soap scents — Heirloom Tomato, Rosemary Clary Sage and Jasmine Damask Rose— now in fluted glass bottles that can be refilled.
  • Each hand soap incorporates sustainably-sourced ingredients designed to cleanse and nourish skin.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

How much thought do you put into your soap? How about your hand lotion, body wash or olive oil, those products you use every day and take for granted? For me, these sorts of goods used to be an afterthought, until I acquainted myself with Flamingo Estate.

Not ringing a bell? Flamingo Estate is a seven-acre home and apothecary located atop the hills of Los Angeles. Originally built in the 1940s as a creative haven, today the estate sells a range of products designed with a commitment to sustainability, from bath and body care to fresh organic produce. You’ll probably recognize the brand’s best-selling Heirloom Tomato Candle, which had a viral moment and has now spawned an entire Tomato Collection. But there’s so much more here than culinary candles.

Their latest release is simple but luxurious: three of their best-selling hand soaps, now packaged in custom fluted glass vessels that can be refilled.

The glass hand soaps come in each of Flamingo Estate’s most beloved scents: Heirloom Tomato, Rosemary Clary Sage and Jasmine Damask Rose. Not sure where to start? Read on for our thoughts about each formula.

Shop Flamingo Estate Glass Hand Soap:

Flamingo Estate Heirloom Tomato Glass Hand Soap
Flamingo Estate Heirloom Tomato Glass Hand Soap
Buy Here : $70

Flamingo Estate’s Heirloom Tomato scent is their most famous, and a perfect place to start. The avocado and olive oils help this soap to hydrate while it cleanses, and the tarragon and black pepper essential oils make it smell like nothing else out there.

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Must-Have Items for Your New Year’s Self-Care Routine
 Our top five bath and body products from Flamingo Estate to ring in the new year
Flamingo Estate Rosemary Clary Sage Glass Hand Soap
Flamingo Estate Rosemary Clary Sage Glass Hand Soap
Buy Here : $70

My personal favorite option of the bunch, this soap is thickened with sea salt and packs a punch with its essential oils, a blend of clary sage, Australian eucalyptus, Mediterranean rosemary and California lavendar.

Flamingo Estate Jasmine Damask Rose Glass Hand Soap
Flamingo Estate Jasmine Damask Rose Glass Hand Soap
Buy Here : $78

For a truly serene scent, try this mix of jasmine, damask rose, bergamot and pink peppercorn.

Meet your guide

Shelby Slauer

Shelby Slauer

Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com.
More from Shelby Slauer »

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