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Products of the Week: A Birkenstock Collab, Golf Wear and Speakers

The 5 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
June 12, 2026 12:30 pm EDT
Product cut-outs of shoes, a sweater and a speaker.
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Marshall/Kith

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Taylor Stitch drops a collab with the Grateful Dead, Malbon teams up with Huckberry for some golf wear and Marshall releases a new speaker model.

Taylor Stitch x Grateful Dead
Taylor Stitch x Grateful Dead

All right Taylor Stitch, we know what you’re doing. Grateful Dead, just before Father’s Day? With a few low-key graphics to choose from, the collection actually makes for a pretty solid (and much more importantly, sartorially sound) gift. The minimally-branded oxford is our pick of the litter for pops.

shop here
<strong>Huckberry x Malbon Golf</strong>
Huckberry x Malbon Golf

Everyone wants a piece of Malbon Golf, including retailer extraordinaire Huckberry. The two recently dropped a bite-sized capsule of co-branded staples — a crispy polo, kangaroo-pocket hoodie and a requisite performance quarter-zip — in a classic green and white scheme. Get ‘em before they’re gone.

shop here
<strong>Kith for Birkenstock</strong>
Kith for Birkenstock

Kith’s collections with 1774 — Birkenstock’s luxury sub-brand, responsible for some of the chicest footwear known to man — are always strong, and the most recent summer 2026 drop is a winner if we’ve ever seen one. There’s a Kith logo-debossed Zurich in suede and a handful of Birkenstock Amsterdams, the Boston’s sleeker cousin, in easy-to-wear neutrals.

shop here
<strong>Marshall Stockwell III</strong>
Marshall Stockwell III

The third generation in Marshall’s portable speaker line sees a massive upgrade in playtime (40 hours, or double of the previous Stockwell model), 360-degree sound, a built-in charging bank and, thankfully, some wonderfully tactile controls.

buy here: $250
Caraa x USA Fencing
Caraa x USA Fencing

Last month, we had the pleasure of refining our fencing skills (read: learning the fundamentals of the sport) at Manhattan’s Fencing Center in celebration of Caraa’s new partnership with USA Fencing. The limited-edition collection includes backpacks, crossbody bags and totes, all adorned with fencing-inspired patches. The coolest part is 100% of profits go back to the USA Fencing Foundation to support the new generation of fencing superstars.

shop here

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The Editors

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