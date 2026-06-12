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Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Taylor Stitch drops a collab with the Grateful Dead, Malbon teams up with Huckberry for some golf wear and Marshall releases a new speaker model.

Taylor Stitch x Grateful Dead All right Taylor Stitch, we know what you’re doing. Grateful Dead, just before Father’s Day? With a few low-key graphics to choose from, the collection actually makes for a pretty solid (and much more importantly, sartorially sound) gift. The minimally-branded oxford is our pick of the litter for pops. shop here

Huckberry x Malbon Golf Everyone wants a piece of Malbon Golf, including retailer extraordinaire Huckberry. The two recently dropped a bite-sized capsule of co-branded staples — a crispy polo, kangaroo-pocket hoodie and a requisite performance quarter-zip — in a classic green and white scheme. Get ‘em before they’re gone. shop here

Kith for Birkenstock Kith’s collections with 1774 — Birkenstock’s luxury sub-brand, responsible for some of the chicest footwear known to man — are always strong, and the most recent summer 2026 drop is a winner if we’ve ever seen one. There’s a Kith logo-debossed Zurich in suede and a handful of Birkenstock Amsterdams, the Boston’s sleeker cousin, in easy-to-wear neutrals. shop here

Marshall Stockwell III The third generation in Marshall’s portable speaker line sees a massive upgrade in playtime (40 hours, or double of the previous Stockwell model), 360-degree sound, a built-in charging bank and, thankfully, some wonderfully tactile controls. buy here: $250

Caraa x USA Fencing Last month, we had the pleasure of refining our fencing skills (read: learning the fundamentals of the sport) at Manhattan’s Fencing Center in celebration of Caraa’s new partnership with USA Fencing. The limited-edition collection includes backpacks, crossbody bags and totes, all adorned with fencing-inspired patches. The coolest part is 100% of profits go back to the USA Fencing Foundation to support the new generation of fencing superstars. shop here

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