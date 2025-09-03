Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We write a lot about cologne: The best colognes for every season. The best colognes of the month. The best colognes of the year, even. You could say we’re scent-obsessed creatures.

As a woman, I don’t wear cologne, but I strongly believe it’s a nonnegotiable grooming essential for men. A dash of scent is the easiest way to generate a sense of allure. A good-smelling man is one I want to cozy up to.

If you’re in the market for a new signature scent, you can, of course, consult any one of these expertly penned articles. These lists typically feature luxury scents housed in visually appealing bottles. But can I let you in on a secret? You don’t have to pay an exorbitant amount of money to smell good 24/7. You actually don’t need to pick up a new bottle of cologne after all. Just make a small upgrade to the one grooming essential you already use daily: deodorant.

When it comes to deodorant, I need the chemicals. I am an unabashedly sweaty person, so I do not play when it comes to the appropriate antiperspirant. It’s why I was extremely surprised when I first tried Salt & Stone’s aluminum-free deodorant. It’s non-irritating, looks good on my dresser and actually keeps me smelling good all day. (And into the next day, as it has 48-hour protection.)

If you’re unfamiliar with Salt & Stone, the internet-favorite grooming brand was founded by professional snowboarder Nima Jalali and is known for blending unisex scents with minimal design and natural but effective formulas. Salt & Stone uses prebiotics — natural ferments that balance the skin’s microbiome, which becomes unbalanced during exercise and other sweat-inducing activities — along with seaweed extracts that keep skin feeling smooth and moisturized.

When choosing underarm protection, long-lasting odor defense is paramount. The formula Salt & Stone employs in its line of deodorants does a sufficient job of keeping you feeling comfortably dry, but the brand’s unique scents really take the collection to a higher category. Salt & Stone offers five award-winning, gender-neutral scents: warm amber and woodsy Santal & Vetiver, clean and citrusy Bergamot & Hinoki, floral and earthy Black Rose & Oud, herbaceous and bright Neroli & Basil, and salty and ozonic Saffron & Cedar. Each scent is also available in the brand’s body wash, lotion, body mist and other grooming categories.

If you’re unsure which is for you, Salt & Stone offers a discovery set with four scents in travel-friendly sizes. So not only can you discover your signature scent, but you can also throw a portable-sized stick in your gym duffel, work bag and Dopp kit. I like to keep an extra Santal & Vetiver deodorant stick in my Pilates bag for a quick post-class refresh.

While I still wholeheartedly believe that every man should have his signature cologne or two, with a premium deodorant, you don’t have to waste a spray of your favorite bottle on a post-workout zhuzh or kick yourself when you leave the house and forget to spritz — you can rest assured you’ll still smell good.

Meet your guide Logan Mahan InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019. She helms the “Take It From a Woman” series, offering style, dating and gifting advice from a female perspective. Mahan also writes deeply researched reviews across multiple product categories, including style, beauty, fitness, wellness, home decor and kitchen essentials. More from Logan Mahan »