Are These Cult Nike Sneakers Poised for a Comeback?

Get ready for the Killshot resurgence

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
September 11, 2024 9:07 am
Nike Killshot
Nike Killshots were everywhere. Will history repeat itself?
Nike

With the unavoidable death of the Adidas Samba a clear reality, sneakerheads everywhere are waking up to the fact that there’s now a bit of a vacuum in the daily driver sneaker space. The next “everywhere” shoe, not a limited release but a widely available, relatively affordable sneaker coveted in Toyko and Tennessee alike, has yet to make itself known.

The Bode’s Astro Grabber was an undeniable hit, but too limited a release to make mainstream waves, and I remain unconvinced that the new Lego-yellow Wales Bonner joint is going to make the same splash as past models. This leaves the market (and your rotation headed into fall) in a state of limbo, and musing over the same mind-numbingly boring minimalist JJJJound collabs and Jordans that even diehard fans are balking at and a lineup of Adidas cousins, that, while serviceable, don’t inspire much hype.

The Best White Sneakers for Men, According to Style Editors
The Best White Sneakers for Men, According to Style Editors
 Name a shoe more important than the white sneaker. We’ll wait.

Hidden among the $1,500 Loro Piana New Balances and ASICS Gel-Kayanos, there is, however, a sneaker primed for a serious resurgence — one that you probably owned ten years ago. Nearly 15 years after it’s J.Crew-assisted revival, the Nike Killshot (now officially the Nike Killshot Leather 2) is quietly positioned to reclaim its r/malefashionadvice glory days.

What makes me so sure? After all, while the Killshot’s casual court sneaker styling, affordability (the Killshot remains in the $90-110 range, a bargain as compared to today’s ballooned sneaker prices) and beater functionality saw it’s rise to prominence 30 years after its inception, it has admittedly fallen out of favor in the last decade. Surely, between a downturn in Nike stock and some recency bias, it’s not too soon for a Killshot 2 fall?

But the trend winds are already slowly blowing back in the Killshot’s favor. With sneakers tacking for slimmer silhouette waters and the headwinds of the gum sole-friendly footy craze yet to die down, the timing feels right for a remembrance of the silo. Similar retro styles have already caught fire — the aforementioned Astro Grabber the current frontrunner for sneaker of the year, and the widespread reintroduction of the Nike Cortez has not gone unnoticed, or uncelebrated — and, with a blend of ultra-wearable features, dash of #menswear nostalgia and a notable feature in Challengers, it feels inevitable that the Killshot will end up plastered all over TikTok (and if they’re smart, Nike Fall campaigns) in the coming months.

Nike Killshot 2 Leather
Nike’s Killshot is as versatile as it gets.
Nike

I can’t say that I mind — I wore a pair of classic navy-white-gumsole Killshots through high school, and, after some hesitation, re-upped last month on a crispy pair, this time in a sleek murdered-out, white contrast stitch colorway. You can do the same, or cop whichever colorway speaks to you, below. We’ve highlighted all the best Killshot styles currently available for your convenience. All that’s left fro you to do is pick up a pair and beat the wave.

Shop Nike Killshot 2 Leather

Nike Killshot 2 Leather Sneakers
Nike Killshot 2 Leather Sneakers
Buy Here : $90

The Killshot 2, just like you remember.

Nike Killshot 2 Leather Sneakers
Nike Killshot 2 Leather Sneakers
Buy Here : $90

….And maybe not so much how you remember.

Nike Killshot 2 Leather Sneakers
Nike Killshot 2 Leather Sneakers
Buy Here : $90$76

Gumsoled and $15 off? Now we’re talking.

Nike Killshot 2 Leather Sneakers
Nike Killshot 2 Leather Sneakers
Buy Here : $90

“Dark Russet” is so in this autumn.

Nike Killshot 2 Leather Sneakers
Nike Killshot 2 Leather Sneakers
Buy Here : $90

Not cream. Not tan. Cran?

Nike Killshot 2 Leather Sneakers
Nike Killshot 2 Leather Sneakers
Buy Here : $100

It’s hard to go wrong with an all-white sneaker.

Nike Killshot 2 Leather Sneakers
Nike Killshot 2 Leather Sneakers
Buy Here : $90$76

Major footy vibes.

Nike Killshot 2 Leather Sneakers
Nike Killshot 2 Leather Sneakers
Buy Here : $90$76

A touch of Tiffany blue spices the Killshot 2 up nicely.

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

Garmin Forerunner 265
Garmin’s Most Trusted Watch Is $100 Off

$450$350

Todd Snyder Hoodie
This Todd Snyder x Peanut Rules…And Is on Sale

$228$144

Converse Star Player 76
Retro Converse for $45? Say Less.

$75$45

Levi's Workwear Jacket
Levi’s Perfected Workwear Jacket Is Just $100

$160$100

