Corridor’s Summer Sale Solves a Longtime Warm Weather Quandary

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Much like its New York counterparts, Brooklyn-based Corridor has become part of the low-key uniform adopted by cool guys everywhere, due in large part to the brand’s smattering of construction-first apparel that blends modern, minimalist design with everyday staples like camp shirts, corduroy chinos and military-style jackets.
For a limited time, the Corridor summer sale offers the casual apparel at up to 40% off, including on a variety of summer shirting that inverts the traditional boring camp collar offerings with eye-catching hues and beach-forward patterning. Find the best that the sale has to offer below.
Shop the Corridor Sale
Corridor Rose Chain SS Camp Shirt
A shirt by any other name would smell as sweet…or something like that.
Corridor Floral Lace SS Camp Shirt
Breezy as all get out.
Corridor Resonance Jacquard SS Camp Shirt
This bad boy has beach day written all over it.
Corridor Wavy Optic Jacquard SS Camp Shirt
Wait, where’s the shirt?
Corridor Bethany SS Camp Shirt
Checked to perfection.
Corridor Plated SS Button Polo
Not a camp collar shirt, but, be honest, do you really care?
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.