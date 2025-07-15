Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

Corridor’s Summer Sale Solves a Longtime Warm Weather Quandary

Seasonal shirting doesn't have to be boring. Or expensive.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
July 15, 2025 12:10 pm EDT
Corridor Sale
The Corridor sale has camp shirts galore.
Corridor

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Much like its New York counterparts, Brooklyn-based Corridor has become part of the low-key uniform adopted by cool guys everywhere, due in large part to the brand’s smattering of construction-first apparel that blends modern, minimalist design with everyday staples like camp shirts, corduroy chinos and military-style jackets.

For a limited time, the Corridor summer sale offers the casual apparel at up to 40% off, including on a variety of summer shirting that inverts the traditional boring camp collar offerings with eye-catching hues and beach-forward patterning. Find the best that the sale has to offer below.

Shop the Corridor Sale

Corridor Rose Chain SS Camp Shirt
Corridor Rose Chain SS Camp Shirt

A shirt by any other name would smell as sweet…or something like that.

Buy Here : $225 $135
Corridor Floral Lace SS Camp Shirt
Corridor Floral Lace SS Camp Shirt

Breezy as all get out.

Buy Here : $225 $110
Corridor Resonance Jacquard SS Camp Shirt
Corridor Resonance Jacquard SS Camp Shirt

This bad boy has beach day written all over it.

Buy Here : $245 $145
Corridor Wavy Optic Jacquard SS Camp Shirt
Corridor Wavy Optic Jacquard SS Camp Shirt

Wait, where’s the shirt?

Buy Here : $245 $145
Corridor Bethany SS Camp Shirt
Corridor Bethany SS Camp Shirt

Checked to perfection.

Buy Here : $225 $135
Corridor Plated SS Button Polo
Corridor Plated SS Button Polo

Not a camp collar shirt, but, be honest, do you really care?

Buy Here : $395 $235

More Like This

blundstone x l.l. bean chelsea boot
This Coveted Blundstone Collab Just Went on Sale
A man wearing a rugby shirt from menswear brand Noah
What We’re Buying From Noah’s End of Season Sale
Just About Everything Is on Sale at Abercrombie & Fitch
Just About Everything Is on Sale at Abercrombie & Fitch
The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant
The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

This Hand-Free Patagonia Hip Pack Is 32% Off
This Hand-Free Patagonia Hip Pack Is 32% Off

$59$41

New Balance 990v6
Half Off New Balance 990s? Thanks a Lot, Amazon.

$200$100

Lululemon’s Training Shorts Are On Sale
Lululemon’s Training Shorts Are On Sale

$88$69

A Resort Shirt for $29? Say Less.
A Resort Shirt for $29? Say Less.

$98$29

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A woman in athletic clothing climbs an outdoor city staircase, showcasing strong posture and gait.
What Your “Stair Technique” Says About Your Body
Todd Snyder x Sperry
Did Todd Snyder and Sperry Just Make the Greatest Boat Shoes of All Time?
The road trip you didn't know you needed
A Guide to the Loneliest Road in America
Tylenol boxes
Scientists Just Had a Breakthrough In Understanding Tylenol
A retro cartoon with a woman saying ICK!
What Is “The Ick,” and Are You, a Man, Giving It to Women?
Grilled Fish Tacos with Creamy coleslaw, Lime and Fresh Cilantro on brown paper on a wooden table
It Doesn’t Get More Summertime Than Grilled Fish Tacos

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Corridor Sale

Corridor’s Summer Sale Solves a Longtime Warm Weather Quandary

blundstone x l.l. bean chelsea boot

This Coveted Blundstone Collab Just Went on Sale

A man wearing jeans, boots and a jacket from brands that are discounted during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is the Cure for Prime Day Blues

A man wearing a rugby shirt from menswear brand Noah

What We’re Buying From Noah’s End of Season Sale

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week