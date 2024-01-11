The Latest Noah Sale Will Convert You Into a Proper Cool Guy

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

If you don’t know Noah by now, we don’t know how to help you. Ex-Supreme denizen (and current J.Crew creative director) Brendan Babenzian’s brainchild has been at the center of the conversation for going on a decade now — ranging from talk of new prep to skate’s outsized influence of the culture of menswear to simply admiration for the lowkey grails that Noah churns out season after season — and maintains a cement-solid status as the de facto uniform for cool Brooklynites everywhere (I spied multiple of the brand’s ubiquitous subtly logoed hats on my commute into our Manhattan office alone).

But you already knew all this. What you might not have known is that the NYC-based label just kicked off their annual winter sale, with a 40% discount on select F/W23 items. This includes everything from cow-printed sweater vests to dashing collaborations with heritage British makers Lavenham, all marked down by 40% and guaranteed to raise your clout by a full degree. We’ve dropped our favorite styles to shop below, or, you can check out the entirety of the Noah sale here. At the very least, buy a hat.

Kudos to Noah for minting a whole new kind of western wear.

A collab with heritage label Lavenham, these UK-made quilted jackets are a total steal.

Hey, we saw this one on Friends!

All the pockets you could ever need and then some, all for under $150.

Sensititiv football star vibes, best delivered with lightwash jeans and loafers.

Noah’s hat is synonymous with cool Brooklyn guy at this point; if you want to stand out from the competition, opt for this 100% nylon, made in USA Hemmingway cap.

It’s like getting three sweater vests in one.

Zoooooom.

Suit separates are in for the year. So is geriatric-core. Need we say more?

Then I see you, you’re walking ‘cross the campus…

Best accessorized with some paint splatters.

Everything is coming up roses.

If your resolution involved converting to a capitol-F fashion guy, here’s your chance to commit.

100% cotton. 12 oz. brushed-back fleece. Made in Canada. Made in Canada!

Not your average rugby.

At just $85, is there a better way to stay cozy while embracing the Noah lifestyle? We think not.