The Latest Noah Sale Will Convert You Into a Proper Cool Guy

Enjoy 40% off the official brand of cool Brooklyn dads

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
January 11, 2024 9:33 am
a collage of Noah models on a black background
DEFCON 5 for Brooklyn dads — the Noah sale just launched.
Noah/Getty Images

If you don’t know Noah by now, we don’t know how to help you. Ex-Supreme denizen (and current J.Crew creative director) Brendan Babenzian’s brainchild has been at the center of the conversation for going on a decade now — ranging from talk of new prep to skate’s outsized influence of the culture of menswear to simply admiration for the lowkey grails that Noah churns out season after season — and maintains a cement-solid status as the de facto uniform for cool Brooklynites everywhere (I spied multiple of the brand’s ubiquitous subtly logoed hats on my commute into our Manhattan office alone).

28 Essential Menswear Brands Every Stylish Guy Should Know
28 Essential Menswear Brands Every Stylish Guy Should Know
 From Corridor and Knickerbocker to Norse Projects and Story Mfg., these are the stylish brands that should be on your radar

But you already knew all this. What you might not have known is that the NYC-based label just kicked off their annual winter sale, with a 40% discount on select F/W23 items. This includes everything from cow-printed sweater vests to dashing collaborations with heritage British makers Lavenham, all marked down by 40% and guaranteed to raise your clout by a full degree. We’ve dropped our favorite styles to shop below, or, you can check out the entirety of the Noah sale here. At the very least, buy a hat.

Noah Cow Print Vest
Noah Cow Print Vest
Noah : $148$89

Kudos to Noah for minting a whole new kind of western wear.

Noah x Lavenham Buffalo Check Denham Jacket
Noah x Lavenham Buffalo Check Denham Jacket
Noah : $428$257

A collab with heritage label Lavenham, these UK-made quilted jackets are a total steal.

Noah Applique Logo Crewneck
Noah Applique Logo Crewneck
Noah : $158$95

Hey, we saw this one on Friends!

Noah Utility Chino Pants
Noah Utility Chino Pants
Noah : $248$149

All the pockets you could ever need and then some, all for under $150.

Noah Raglan Practice Top
Noah Raglan Practice Top
Noah : $158$95

Sensititiv football star vibes, best delivered with lightwash jeans and loafers.

Noah Core Logo Hemmingway
Noah Core Logo Hemmingway
Noah : $78$47

Noah’s hat is synonymous with cool Brooklyn guy at this point; if you want to stand out from the competition, opt for this 100% nylon, made in USA Hemmingway cap.

Noah Shetland Block Sweater Vest
Noah Shetland Block Sweater Vest
Noah : $258$155

It’s like getting three sweater vests in one.

Noah AO Tee
Noah AO Tee
Noah : $49$39

Zoooooom.

Noah Double-Pleat Wool Trousers
Noah Double-Pleat Wool Trousers
Noah : $578$347

Suit separates are in for the year. So is geriatric-core. Need we say more?

Noah Campus Jacket
Noah Campus Jacket
Noah : $598$359

Then I see you, you’re walking ‘cross the campus…

Noah Painter Long Sleeve Tee
Noah Painter Long Sleeve Tee
Noah : $68$29

Best accessorized with some paint splatters.

Noah Roses Beanie
Noah Roses Beanie
Noah : $98$59

Everything is coming up roses.

Noah Plaid Panel Shirt
Noah Plaid Panel Shirt
Noah : $248$112

If your resolution involved converting to a capitol-F fashion guy, here’s your chance to commit.

Noah 5-Pocket Sweatpant
Noah 5-Pocket Sweatpant
Noah : $158$95

100% cotton. 12 oz. brushed-back fleece. Made in Canada. Made in Canada!

Noah Mixed Rugby
Noah Mixed Rugby
Noah : $188$113

Not your average rugby.

Noah Split Hoodie
Noah Split Hoodie
Noah : $188$113

At just $85, is there a better way to stay cozy while embracing the Noah lifestyle? We think not.

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
