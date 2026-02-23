Whether You’re Hosting or Attending, These Flamingo Estate Items Are Party Essentials

A frequent New York City party host reveals their secret to effortlessly chic gatherings, touting Flamingo Estate as the ultimate one-stop-shop for everything from mood-setting candles to delightful pantry items, ensuring every party feels special.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Living in New York City, where the rent increases force us to move seemingly constantly, I feel like I host a housewarming every year. In fact, it’s almost become a running joke that every birthday party I host at my apartment is also a combination housewarming. And lo and behold, it’s that time of year once again.

Now, I consider myself a pretty good host, or at least I try to be. Fun snacks, good lighting, nice candles, a homemade punch — these are just a few of the things I like to start with when having people over. The beautiful thing is, I can find all of these at my favorite artisanal apothecary: Flamingo Estate. It wouldn’t be difficult for me to write at length about my love for Flamingo Estate, and here at InsideHook we have, from their bath products to their pantry items to their celebrity collabs. Safe to say this is our one-stop-shop for hosting, gifting and just downright treating ourselves.

Below, I have done the honor of gathering all of the items you need to be the most wonderful party host (and if you’re a party guest wondering if you should get a gift for the host — take note!).

Why We Love It: It’s right there in the title, isn’t it?

Why We Love It: All of Flamingo Estate’s candles are seriously divine, but this one in particular gives the space an air of an old bar in the best way.

Why We Love It: Use this if you’d like to have the most memorable dinner party of all time.

Why We Love It: A mandatory addition to your charcuterie board.

Why We Love It: Having an incredible hand soap is a more subtle flex — but just as, if not more, important than all your other items on your party checklist.

Why We Love It: I’m always thankful for a hand soap and lotion combo in any bathroom, and I love this new iteration of Flamingo Estate’s iconic hand cream, in their signature Jasmine & Rose scent.

Why We Love It: Want to be the best party guest? Gift this and thank us later.

Why We Love It: Your best friends at the end of the night.

Why You Should Trust Us

InsideHook is committed to the highest standard of independent, unbiased and trustworthy product journalism. With a team of field experts and industry veterans who routinely research and test new products, we offer in-depth and cutting-edge coverage, with the specific intention of delivering accurate, relevant and honest reviews of products we endorse and often personally use. We may earn a small affiliate commission when you purchase products through our links, but items featured are always independently selected.

Meet your guide Shelby Slauer Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com. More from Shelby Slauer »