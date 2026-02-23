Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure

Whether You’re Hosting or Attending, These Flamingo Estate Items Are Party Essentials

From sweet-smelling candles to decadent hand soaps, all of your parties from now on will be unbelievably chic

By Shelby Slauer
February 23, 2026 11:45 am EST
Party essentials solved.
Party essentials solved.
Flamingo Estate/InsideHook

The Gist

A frequent New York City party host reveals their secret to effortlessly chic gatherings, touting Flamingo Estate as the ultimate one-stop-shop for everything from mood-setting candles to delightful pantry items, ensuring every party feels special.

Key Takeaways

  • The writer regularly hosts parties, often doubling as housewarmings due to frequent moves in New York City.
  • Flamingo Estate is highlighted as the preferred artisanal apothecary for all party-hosting essentials.
  • The brand offers a diverse selection of products, from bath and pantry items to celebrity collaborations, suitable for hosting, gifting and personal treats.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Living in New York City, where the rent increases force us to move seemingly constantly, I feel like I host a housewarming every year. In fact, it’s almost become a running joke that every birthday party I host at my apartment is also a combination housewarming. And lo and behold, it’s that time of year once again.

Must-Have Items for Your New Year’s Self-Care Routine
Must-Have Items for Your New Year’s Self-Care Routine
 Our top five bath and body products from Flamingo Estate to ring in the new year

Now, I consider myself a pretty good host, or at least I try to be. Fun snacks, good lighting, nice candles, a homemade punch — these are just a few of the things I like to start with when having people over. The beautiful thing is, I can find all of these at my favorite artisanal apothecary: Flamingo Estate. It wouldn’t be difficult for me to write at length about my love for Flamingo Estate, and here at InsideHook we have, from their bath products to their pantry items to their celebrity collabs. Safe to say this is our one-stop-shop for hosting, gifting and just downright treating ourselves.

Below, I have done the honor of gathering all of the items you need to be the most wonderful party host (and if you’re a party guest wondering if you should get a gift for the host — take note!).

Flamingo Estate Richard’s Festivo Set
Flamingo Estate Richard’s Festivo Set
Buy Here : $285

Why We Love It: It’s right there in the title, isn’t it?

Flamingo Estate Leather Appointment Candle
Flamingo Estate Leather Appointment Candle
Buy Here : $75

Why We Love It: All of Flamingo Estate’s candles are seriously divine, but this one in particular gives the space an air of an old bar in the best way.

Flamingo Estate Olio Nuovo
Flamingo Estate Olio Nuovo
Buy Here : $80

Why We Love It: Use this if you’d like to have the most memorable dinner party of all time.

Flamingo Estate California Native Mountain Wildflower Honey
Flamingo Estate California Native Mountain Wildflower Honey
Buy Here : $48

Why We Love It: A mandatory addition to your charcuterie board.

Flamingo Estate Rosemary Clary Sage Hand Soap
Flamingo Estate Rosemary Clary Sage Hand Soap
Buy Here : $50

Why We Love It: Having an incredible hand soap is a more subtle flex — but just as, if not more, important than all your other items on your party checklist.

Flamingo Estate Mini Jasmine & Rose Rich Cream
Flamingo Estate Mini Jasmine & Rose Rich Cream
Buy Here : $22

Why We Love It: I’m always thankful for a hand soap and lotion combo in any bathroom, and I love this new iteration of Flamingo Estate’s iconic hand cream, in their signature Jasmine & Rose scent.

Flamingo Estate Fridays From the Garden Cookbook
Flamingo Estate Fridays From the Garden Cookbook
Buy Here : $78

Why We Love It: Want to be the best party guest? Gift this and thank us later.

Flamingo Estate Heirloom Tomato Cleaning Duo
Flamingo Estate Heirloom Tomato Cleaning Duo
Buy Here : $74

Why We Love It: Your best friends at the end of the night.

Why You Should Trust Us

InsideHook is committed to the highest standard of independent, unbiased and trustworthy product journalism. With a team of field experts and industry veterans who routinely research and test new products, we offer in-depth and cutting-edge coverage, with the specific intention of delivering accurate, relevant and honest reviews of products we endorse and often personally use. We may earn a small affiliate commission when you purchase products through our links, but items featured are always independently selected.

Meet your guide

Shelby Slauer

Shelby Slauer

Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com.
More from Shelby Slauer »

More Like This

Gold medalist Matthew Tkachuk #19 and Brady Tkachuk #7 of Team United States celebrate after the medal ceremony for Men's Ice Hockey following the Men's Gold Medal match between Canada and the United States on day 16 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy.
The Screen-Free Movement Hits the Olympic Stage
Photos of the Waldorf Astoria Osaka, a new hotel in the Japanese city's Umeda neighborhood
A Hotel We Love: Waldorf Astoria Osaka
We-Vibe Sync 2 Purple Remote Control and App Rechargeable Couple's Vibrator
The Best Premium Sexual Wellness Items at Lovehoney Are Up to 70% Off
The cover of "James Bond Cars"
The Secrets of James Bond’s Greatest Cars

Leisure

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth Earbuds
How to Get the Rare Buy One, Get One Free Deal on Earbuds

From Our Partner

Nike Killshot
Nike Is Hosting a Sale (Yes, Including Killshots)

From Our Partner

Rhodes Boots
Save $108 on Vibram Lug Work Boots at Huckberry

$268$160

Wills Trench Coat
It’s Almost Time For Trench Coats

$298$119

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Take-out window at Backdoor 43
The Smallest Bar in the World Is Worth the Trip
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
A couple holding hands over a table while on a date
The Viral Relationship Prank About Asking Permission to Eat
A Nordic skier lunges for the finish line, with Norwegian fans in the stands behind him.
Meet the VO2 Max Kings of the Winter Olympics
Harrison Ford standing in his underwear, throwing a football.
Can You Pass the “Underwear Fitness Test”?
Skopje is one of Europe’s most confounding, compelling capitals.
Welcome to the “Weirdest Capital City in Europe”

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?