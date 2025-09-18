Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I’m gonna be honest: I’ve never had a quality pickle. The only pickles I’ve ever experienced are those sad ones they slap next to a sandwich. As a result, I’ve never liked them. In fact, everyone in my life knows I pretty much hate them, though I’m willing to admit I think it’s because I just haven’t found the right one(s).

So when Flamingo Estate teamed up with Pamela Anderson to create limited edition pickles (aptly titled “Pamela’s Pickles“), I had a feeling these would be the pickles that change my life forever (spoiler alert: they did).

If you’re not yet lifelong loyalists to Flamingo Estate like we are here at InsideHook, they’re a literal estate, orchard and garden planted atop the hills of Los Angeles that makes garden-grown goods from pantry items to soap bricks, often linking up with your favorite celebrities for iconic collabs (My greatest regret is never trying the Laura Dern Olive Oil). Flamingo Estate only works with farmers they know and trust, and only participates in sustainable practices, so each of their products are pretty special. And Pamela Anderson pickles are, as you can imagine, certainly no different.

The foundation of Pamela’s Pickles are inspired by her great aunt Vie’s award-winning recipe of dill, mustard and garlic (they’re a treasured recipe in her cookbook, I Love You: Recipes From the Heart). Pamela then added her personal touch of rose petals. Lastly, Flamingo Estate came in with their signature kick — pink peppercorn, smoky sea salt and guajillo chile.

The result? Some pretty damn good pickles, rightfully described by Flamingo Estate as “a garden in a jar.”

A jar of pickles as gorgeous as they are delicious. Everyone say, “Thank you, Pamela.” Flamingo Estate

I enjoyed these pickles with a friend at a picnic. They’re perfectly crisp, with just the right amount of spice. Coming from a history of only ever trying limp, one-note, some may even say devastating pickles, Pamela’s Pickles tasted multidimensional. I will say, we couldn’t really taste the rose petal, but the rose petals in the jar add a fun ambience. We then took the pickle bar to a friend’s birthday party, where we had picklebacks with the juice. Those were a big hit. By the end of the night, I thought, “I would be okay if these were the last pickles I eat in my life.”

The wonderful thing about these pickles is that 100% of proceeds benefit the California Wildlife Center — a non-profit Anderson cares about deeply. For almost 30 years, the CWC has rescued, rehabilitated and re-released thousands of native wild animals along the California coast. When you eat these pickles, you are keeping their work alive. Picture this: You’re saving nature, and you’re eating pickles. Is this what it’s all about?

On their website, Flamingo Estate states, “Like the legendary icon whose name they share, Pamela’s Pickles are both hot and vegan.” Give them a try for yourself, or send them to that special pickle-lover in your life. You won’t regret it.