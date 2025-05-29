Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Sexify Your Pantry With Flamingo Estate’s Delectable Staples

Impress your guests with these lavish pantry items

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
May 29, 2025 1:42 pm EDT
Impress me with your pantry staples.
Flamingo Estate

There’s a huge stereotype among single men. One peek into their fridge or pantry, and you’ll find a whole lot of nothing, besides a six-pack of beer and a couple of boxes of dry pasta.

In the past, I have written quite extensively about the horrors of men’s interior design sensibilities. Navy blue bed sheets, bare walls, Ikea furniture from your college days are all home decor faux pas in my book. And that’s just surface-level.

Women are nosy. We peek into your medicine cabinets, rifle through drawers and rip open shower curtains to survey your shampoo bottles. I’ve taken many a gander into a fridge and pantry and have been shocked by the lack of sustainable foods, condiments and shelf-stable goods. (Not to mention, quite disappointed in their lack of snackable items.)

It’s time to look into your pantry and find out what it’s missing. Do you have a fancy bag of coffee beans with which you can make your beloved a superior cup of joe in the morning? Or a premium bottle of olive oil made from cold-pressed olives for when you need to whip up a homemade salad dressing? Or a jar of raw, antioxidant-rich honey you can drizzle across a bowl of Greek yogurt or add to your nightly tea for a touch of warm sweetness? These are all necessary items you, a grown man, should have stocked in your pantry. They are also all items readily available at Flamingo Estate.

If you didn’t know, there’s a glam seven-acre home and apothecary located atop the hills of Los Angeles called Flamingo Estate. Originally built in the 1940s as a creative haven, it was restored by the Paris-based design duo Studio KO. Today, the estate sells a range of products forged with a commitment to sustainability, from bath and body care to fresh organic produce. If you know anything from the brand, you’ll probably recognize Flamingo Estate by its best-selling Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle, a delectably herby and peppery scent, one unlike we’ve ever lit before. 

However, the brand also offers a huge collection of garden-grown pantry items. Each ethically harvested item boasts complex flavors, earthy aromas and unique textures that elevate every meal. Below, you can find each one of Flamingo Estate’s pantry offerings, so the next time you have company over, they can be utterly impressed by your fully stocked pantry of delectable, garden-grown staples.

Heritage Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Heritage Extra Virgin Olive Oil
$48
Flamingo Estate Limited-Edition Garlic Olive Oil
Flamingo Estate Limited-Edition Garlic Olive Oil
$54

Harvested in Ojai, CA, this limited-edition bottle combines cold-pressed EVOO with artichoke olive oil for a flavorful, green peppery and buttery taste.

Flamingo Estate Medium Roast Whole Bean Coffee
Flamingo Estate Medium Roast Whole Bean Coffee
$30

A Central and South American blend with notes of toffee and cocoa to add to your morning ritual.

Flamingo Estate Winter Harvest Persimmon Vinegar
Flamingo Estate Winter Harvest Persimmon Vinegar
$34

A vinegar made from Fuyu and Hachiya Persimmons that’s delightful in summer salad dressings and marinades.

Flamingo Estate California Native Mountain Wildflower Honey
Flamingo Estate California Native Mountain Wildflower Honey
$48

A thick, smooth jar of 100% raw honey. The antioxidant-rich spread is made from plant compounds from the nectar of native California wildflowers found in the Los Angeles mountains.

Flamingo Estate Spicy Strawberry Fruit Snack
Flamingo Estate Spicy Strawberry Fruit Snack
$82

Juicy, ripe strawberries dusted with the spice of guajillo chilies, a hint of key lime and sea salt sourced in Big Sur. An extremely extravagant snack.

Flamingo Estate Richard's Essentials Set
Flamingo Estate Richard’s Essentials Set
$200

Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting to someone else, Flamingo Estate’s complete set of lavish pantry staples is sure to wow.

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

