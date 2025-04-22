Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Culture > Design

Everything Should Smell Like a Tomato

Let us bathe in the herbaceous, juicy aroma all summer long with Flamingo Estate's Tomato Collection

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
April 22, 2025 11:37 am EDT
Flamingo Estate

Summer is approaching, and my senses are tingling. I can already feel the scorching heat on my skin, hear the sounds of crashing waves like I’m pressing a giant seashell to my ear and smell the herbaceous scents of the season’s vegetation. Specifically, the tomato — the star of summer’s bright, colorful and vast garden.

The tomato has gone from a juicy, sweet fruit prominent in pasta dishes, salads and sauces to an aesthetically pleasing way of life. When people think of tomatoes, they think of lazy Italian summers on the Amalfi Coast, Martha Stewart-level garden parties and sipping on Aperol Spritzes on a European sidewalk. 

Despite its brief July to September season, the tomato lives on year-round through home fragrances, lotions and even household cleaners. One brand that has a monopoly on tomato-scented goods? Flamingo Estate.

If you didn’t know, there’s a glam 7-acre home and apothecary located atop the hills of Los Angeles that bears the Flamingo Estate name. Originally built in the 1940s as a creative haven, it was restored by the Paris-based design duo Studio KO. Today, the estate sells a range of products forged with a commitment to sustainability, from bath and body care to fresh organic produce. If you know anything about the brand, you’ll probably recognize Flamingo Estate from its popular Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle, which features a delectably herbaceous and peppery scent unlike anything we’ve ever lit before. 

However, Flamingo Estate has an entire tomato-inspired collection that spans essential oils, hand soaps and room sprays. The brand’s best-selling candle is a home must-have, but I’d recommend stepping out of your signature scent comfort zone and picking up a bottle of tomato leaf-scented surface cleaner, hand wash, body lotion or dish soap. Your home will smell like a sunlit garden, an extremely inviting environment. 

So, before your summer soirees kick off, why not stock your home with the season’s most intoxicating scent? Below, a run-down of Flamingo Estate’s entire Tomato Collection. You’ll discover notes of tomato leaves, hand-harvested herbs and hints of black pepper and tarragon with every whiff.

Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle
Flamingo Estate: $60

You have candles that smell like the ocean, fall and your favorite flowers. But what about a candle that smells like a ripe, thick heirloom tomato? This best-seller features notes of tomato vine, basil and black pepper, making it the quintessential dinner-party candle.

Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Hand Soap
Buy Here : $46

This is the fancy hand soap I break out when company’s over. Housed in a beautiful amber bottle, this invigorating hand soap awakens the senses with every wash. It’s also formulated with an avocado and olive oil base, so hands stay smooth and hydrated.

Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Dish Soap
Buy Here : $30

Even your dishes can bathe in the distilled freshness of the garden with this biodegradable cleanser that leaves glassware, plates and cutlery clean and smelling delightful.

Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Lotion
Buy Here : $70

Like its counterparts, this body lotion has notes of freshly crushed tomato leaves, aromatic herbs and a touch of peppery spice, but it’s also formulated with a ton of hydrating ingredients and fatty antioxidants, including organic jojoba, avocado oil and micro algae. Each ingredient promotes healthy, nourished skin.

Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Soap Brick
Buy Here : $42

I recently used this hefty bar of soap and might put down the bottles of body wash forever. Sustainable and aromatic with smells of wild-harvested tarragon and hand-picked black pepper, this 12-oz soap brick was made using ancient soap-making techniques and boasts nutrient-dense plant oils for a rich lather.

Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Surface Cleaner
Buy Here : $28

My go-to kitchen cleaner, this spray utilizes biodegradable ingredients to deep clean surface areas of the home while giving your space a bright-smelling refresh. Like sunshine in a bottle.

Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Room Spray
Or if you just want the green, peppery aroma without lighting a candle or cleaning your countertops, Flamingo Estate’s bottled room spray offers the same delicious effect in one quick spritz. Spray it before your dinner parties, while you’re making your morning coffee or after a Sunday deep-clean and revel in the herbaceous scent of summer.

Buy Here : $58

Culture > Design
Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

