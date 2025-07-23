Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Food

Flamingo Estate’s Summer Grilling Set Brings a Tangy, Sweet Heat

I challenge you to experiment on the grill this summer

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
July 23, 2025 10:05 am EDT
Flamingo Estate Summer Grilling Set
The limited-edition set is a summertime flavor bomb.
Flamingo Estate

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

“There’s nothing hotter than a man that smells like meat and char,” I penned earlier this month. 

In conversation with Chef Michelle Wallace, a renowned pitmaster, Top Chef contestant and owner of b’tween sandwich co., a pop-up restaurant concept located in Houston, Texas, we both agreed that one of the sexiest things you, a man, can do is confidently man the grill. When speaking with Wallace, I asked her for any recommendations when it came to rubs, spices and sauces. She told me to try something new. 

“You always want to find your way to your rub. If it’s something that you don’t feel comfortable creating, just test it out,” she explained. “Next time you’re at the grocery store, pick something up and just try it. Don’t be afraid to try different things; there’s more than one way to skin a cat.”

It’s the kind of methodology we applied a couple of weeks ago at InsideHook HQ, when a bunch of editors and I tried 16 grocery store BBQ sauce brands. My favorite bottle of barbecue sauce turned out to be one I had never heard of, and probably one I would have never tried had it not been for this orchestrated taste test. 

If you want to up your grilling game, I’m not saying to go out and buy 16 different rubs, but I think it’s worthwhile to heed Wallace’s advice, step out of your comfort zone and try something new. Maybe something sweet, spicy or citrusy? Or how about all three? 

The easiest way to juice up the flavor and get more out of your dinners this summer is with Flamingo Estate’s all-new Summer Grilling Set

If you’re unfamiliar with the seven-acre home and apothecary nestled in the hills of Los Angeles, Flamingo Estate offers thoughtfully made products focused on sustainability. From garden-grown pantry items to a best-selling, tomato-inspired candle, Flamingo Estate has a collection of unique home goods, produce, bath and body care products and more you can’t find anywhere else, and this limited-edition set of three special condiments is no different. 

Included in this gorgeous kit is the brand’s heritage extra virgin olive oil, a strawberry barbeque sauce that’s equal parts tangy, sweet and hot and the Estate’s secret jalapenño salt you can (and should) sprinkle on just about anything. 

New York City apartments typically don’t have a whole lot of outdoor space, so regrettably, I do not own a grill. But since I have all three pantry items in my possession, I thought I’d see if I could spice up a regular Tuesday night dinner — chicken, potatoes and a side salad — with Flamingo’s Estate’s Summer Grilling Set.

If you like a dressing or dip with an intense taste, the Everything Sauce is a flavor bomb in your mouth. Made from juicy strawberries, wildflower honey, the brand’s signature olive oil and a kick of spices (Urfa chile, smoky paprika and cracked peppercorn), this is a true sweet and spicy relish (though I do think it would work better as a marinade or rub than just as a plain BBQ dipping sauce). A sprinkle of the lemon lime, sea salt, cilantro, jalapeno and spicy citrus seasoning added an interesting, fiery zest to a plate of chicken and roasted potatoes. Then, I drizzled the brand’s heritage extra virgin olive oil — made from hand-picked and cold-pressed organic olives — over a bowl of greens, for an easy, but vibrant, peppery-tasting side salad.

I’ll be experimenting with Flamingo Estate’s Summer Grilling Set for the rest of the season, and I’d encourage you to fire up the grill and test a few homemade recipes out for yourself as well. Priced at $115 (or $130 if you want it gift wrapped), you can grab the set of summer pantry items below, or gift them to a fellow grilling fiend (the gift box makes for an excellent housewarming present).

Flamingo Estate Summer Grilling Set
Flamingo Estate Summer Grilling Set
Buy Here : $115

Leisure > Food
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

