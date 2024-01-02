Wellness

Lululemon’s End-of-Year Sale Is Still Going

Save on the brand's best-selling activewear and accessories

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated January 2, 2024 7:41 am
Setting a fitness resolution for 2024 may seem futile. Especially as your fitness-related aspirations for 2023 probably fizzled out somewhere around…say, January 12th?

But we’d argue that making and following through with a wellness resolution is crucial in these turbulent times. Maybe 2023 has left you feeling a bit tired, dejected and unmotivated, so it’s time to make a plan to reinvigorate our minds, bodies and spirits for a promising 2024.

To start, you’ll need some high-quality workout gear, and there’s no better place to shop than lululemon’s collection of performance apparel and accessories, all specifically designed to keep you moving through grueling, sweat-inducing workouts.

Especially since the activewear brand has some great deals you can get your hands on now.

shop the sale here
lululemon ABC Jogger
lululemon ABC Jogger
Buy Here : $128$99
Lululemon At Ease Hoodie
Lululemon At Ease Hoodie
Lululemon : $148$99
lululemon Oversized-Fit Fleece Half Zip
lululemon Oversized-Fit Fleece Half Zip
Buy Here : $128$79
lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt 2.0
lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt 2.0
lululemon : $78$49
Pace Breaker Lined Short 7"
Pace Breaker Lined Short 7"
lululemon : $78$39

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
