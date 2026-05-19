blue script reads "toys of" and red block text reads "summer" on a vintage photo of a group of surfers on a beach with a red Ford Mustang car.
Getty
Leisure > Autos > Lifestyle

The Toys of Summer

The updated and ultimate guide to fun between now and Labor Day

By The Editors @insidehook
May 19, 2026 11:17 am EDT

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Summer. A boon to adventurers, sun worshippers and day drinkers everywhere. A time for playing hard and grilling harder, expanding your horizons, and finally figuring out how to slackline. A season of opportunity, if you don’t mind us waxing a little poetic.

Welcome to the Toys of Summer. No, it’s not Weird Al riffing on the Don Henley song, but 2026’s updated edition of InsideHook’s annual compendium of the summer season’s gadgets, gear and games that’ll help you embrace your inner 12-year-old between now and Labor Day. The exhaustive list was pieced together by the collective brain power — and discerning curatorial talent — of our editors, highlighting a whopping 100 products that are tailor-made for the year’s longest, hottest and most open-ended days. 

We’ve separated the Toys of Summer into five categories — beach, backyard, booze, outdoors and games — for ease of read. All that’s left for you to do is scroll, click and assemble your very own arsenal of summertime fun, and then hope your hot tub boat (or pool cabana or golf cart or Bluetooth telescope) arrives as soon as possible.

The Best Boots, By Category

Editor Picks

Winter Boots

Work Boots

Hiking Boots

Chelsea Boots

Zip Boots

Dress Boots

Chukka Boots

For The Beach

For the

BEACH

Maybe you are hoping to spend the majority of your summer on the beach. Sand in your toes. The salty breeze in your hair. A cold one in your hand. A good beach day is dependent on three things: The weather, a great sandwich (or wrap) and all the gear you’ve managed to stuff into a dependable, weather-resistant tote bag and lug from your car to the shore. 

Gone are the days when you could post up on the beach with just a towel. You’re an adult, an adult who wants to spend as many sun-kissed hours relaxing on the beach as possible. Obviously, you’ll need the basics: A packable blanket with a summer-forward pattern, a portable speaker (one that can deliver up to 12 hours of tunes), and a place to park your rear and your head

If you’re not the lounging-with-a-koozie-in-your-hand-under-a-cabana type, there are more vigorous beach activities to concern yourself with this summer, like hanging out on this 18-foot-long “water playground” or floating with your friends on an inflatable multi-person paddle board. There are always sandcastles to build and sea creatures to see, but for the real adventurous types, catch some serious waves on a supercharged jet ski or sleek electric surfboard.

However you decide to spend your beach days this summer is fine by us. Just don’t forget the sunscreen!

Shade with Wind Assist
Shade with Wind Assist

SHIBUMI

$295

Mountain Light Gore-Tex Hiking Boot
DANNER
$470

Ocean Palm Deluxe Backpack Beach Chair
Ocean Palm Deluxe Backpack Beach Chair

TOMMY BAHAMA

$99
SoundLink Micro Portable Speaker (2nd Gen)
SoundLink Micro Portable Speaker (2nd Gen)

BOSE

$99
Beach Pillow
Beach Pillow

BALLAST

$37
Tundra Haul Wheeled Cooler
Tundra Haul Wheeled Cooler

YETI

$450
GP HO WaveRunner
GP HO WaveRunner

YAMAHA

$16,699
Air'N Board
Air’N Board

LIB TECHNOLOGIES

$630
Super Stick Sunscreen
Super Stick Sunscreen

VACATION

$16
Parkside Beach Blanket
Parkside Beach Blanket

BROOKLINEN

$97

1000 Mile Plain-Toe Original Boot
WOLVERINE
$385

SAF Snorkel Set
SAF Snorkel Set

CRESSI

$100
Hangout Bar
Hangout Bar

BOTE

$395
Original Floating Water Mat
Original Floating Water Mat

AQUA LILY PAD

$530
Weekender Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
Weekender Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board

RETROSPEC

$290
12 oz Colster Slim Can Cooler
12 oz Colster Slim Can Cooler

YETI

$25
Carbon Steel Grill
Carbon Steel Grill

MADE IN

$500
AIR S5 / Yuzu
AIR S5 / Yuzu

FLITE

$8,499
Coolcabana 5
Coolcabana 5

COOLCABANAS

$229
Rae Roll-Top Dry Bag
Rae Roll-Top Dry Bag

DAGNE DOVER

$40
Black Hole Gear Tote
Black Hole Gear Tote

PATAGONIA

$125
Folding Shovel
Folding Shovel

BAREBONES

$120

For the

BACKYARD

For The Backyard

Summer might seem like a time for travel and adventure, for far-flung escapades and memory-making journeys. And that’s not entirely untrue. But to say it’s the only thing that matters would be a disservice to your backyard (or adjacent park, for those of you who are apartment-bound). There’s premium protein to grill upinflatable pools to be filled, slides to be slipped on and neighbors to annoy. Your backyard can be your oasis, with a few deliberate steps.

First order of business? Clearing out all the dog sh*t. (Who told you getting an unwalkable Bernedoodle was a good idea, again?) If you have children, this is where they come in. Once your space is looking spick and span, the sky is the limit — well, that, and the shared property line with the nosy guy next door.

If you can’t make it to the beach, or worse, are landlocked — news flash: your backyard is just an inflatable pool cabana, a big speaker and a couple of brewskis away from becoming a metaphorical desert oasis. For wellness freaks, it’s high time for that summer splurge on the outdoor sauna you’ve always dreamed about, just like the Scandis do it. We’ve also heard that trampolines make for an excellent workout. Just saying…

Or, you could forgo the theme and just chill. Like, really chill. It’s your backyard. You are master of your domain, king of your mojo-dojo-casa-house, and you’ll decide what ‘80s flick ends up on the inflata-screen, thank you very much. Cheers to that.

Ice Barrel 500
Ice Barrel 500

ICE BARREL

$1,750
Floating Cabana Bar
Floating Cabana Bar

FUNBOY

$69
The THAT'S BANANA(LEAVE)S! Luxe Inflatable Pool
The THAT’S BANANA(LEAVE)S! Luxe Inflatable Pool

MINNIDIP

$30
Capsule 3 GTV Portable Mini Projector
Capsule 3 GTV Portable Mini Projector

NEBULA

$360
Make Waves Outdoor Chaise
Make Waves Outdoor Chaise

SUNDAYS

$675
The Sauna
The Sauna

PLUNGE

$10,390
Beef Box
Beef Box

PORTER ROAD

$65
Hammock Throne
Hammock Throne

YELLOW LEAF

$3,999
Arc XL Pizza Oven
Arc XL Pizza Oven

GOZNEY

$900
Mini Max Egg
Mini Max Egg

BIG GREEN EGG

$999
Giant Inflatable Projector Screen
Giant Inflatable Projector Screen

KODAK

$180
Lamzac Inflatable Lounge
Lamzac Inflatable Lounge

FATBOY

$52
Canyon 30" Fire Pit + Surround Bundle
Canyon 30″ Fire Pit + Surround Bundle

SOLO STOVE

$935
16 HD Rectangular Trampoline
16 HD Rectangular Trampoline

ACON

$2,499
Dual Splash Inflatable Water Racing Slide
Dual Splash Inflatable Water Racing Slide

SUNNY & FUN

$800
BOLA Traveler Grill
BOLA Traveler Grill

BOLA GRILLS

$119
Permasteel 80-Qt Outdoor Patio Cooler
Permasteel 80-Qt Outdoor Patio Cooler

ALLMODERN

$220
PartyBox 110 Portable Party Speaker
PartyBox 110 Portable Party Speaker

JBL

$378
Timberline Pellet Grill
Timberline Pellet Grill

TRAEGER

$3,300
Acorn Lantern
Acorn Lantern

NEIGHBOR

$195

BOOZE

Few things in life measure up to the complete and utter joy derived from enjoying a refreshing drink on a warm, blue-skied summer day. Whether on the beach, in your backyard or out in the backcountry, drinking your favorite beer, cocktail or canned beverage outdoors can feel like a religious experience. Not sure what you should be sippin’ on this summer? We have a few recommendations.

InsideHook drinks editor Amanda Gabriele recommends drinking this Greek liqueur with citrus and herbs over ice (“Very refreshing!”) and pairing it with the appropriate drinking vessel. Your day drinks wouldn’t be complete without an RTD canned beverage (and a Yeti Colster to keep it frosty). If you want more boozy bang for your buck, Kirk Miller gives a strong endorsement of Tip Top Proper’s Margarita, a canned cocktail that tastes like the real thing and has a whopping 26% ABV.

Did someone say shot ski? If you’re planning on hosting a Fourth of July blowout or any other summer soirees, you’re gonna need party tricks, i.e., fun (and maybe borderline dangerous) accessories to make toasting and drinking that much more exciting. Like a stainless steel Champagne saber or an elevated beer bong. Your party guests will be impressed, not only by your sabering skills, but by your fancy ice cubes and $2,000 smart beverage fridge that can cool each rack of drinks at different temperatures. 

Although, as we mentioned, summer drinking is really all about doing it outdoors, which requires insulated beverage vehicles and portable drinking vessels. From easy-to-haul cooler backpacks to stainless steel flasks and a three-piece wine set, everything you need for drinking on the go is down below.

The Rocco Fridge
The Rocco Fridge

ROCCO

$1,995
Parkside Flask 750
Parkside Flask 750

HIGH CAMP

$129
Lightweight Backpack Cooler
Lightweight Backpack Cooler

RTIC

$50
Mastiha Spirit Liqueur
Mastiha Spirit Liqueur

KLEOS

$41
Guinness Hitch Cap
Guinness Hitch Cap

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH

$45
Vodka Lemonade Variety Canned Cocktails
Vodka Lemonade Variety Canned Cocktails

SURFSIDE

$18
Shatterproof 12oz Fluted Tumblers
Shatterproof 12oz Fluted Tumblers

TOSSWARE

$30
Champagne Saber
Champagne Saber

VISKI

$140
Shot Ski
Shot Ski

MARK & GRAHAM

$99
The Kong 2.0
The Kong 2.0

KONG

$19
Proper Cocktails Margarita
Proper Cocktails Margarita

TIP TOP

$28
Opal 2.0 Ultra Nugget Ice Maker
Opal 2.0 Ultra Nugget Ice Maker

PROFILE

$449
Complete Bar Set
Complete Bar Set

CARAWAY

$175
100PCS Drink Pouches with Side Straw Port
100PCS Drink Pouches with Side Straw Port

CRYSTAL LEMON

$17
Classic Pop Mold
Classic Pop Mold

ZOKU

$15
Putt & Shot Mini Golf Drinking Game
Putt & Shot Mini Golf Drinking Game

FOSTER & RYE

$38
Mermaid Gin
Mermaid Gin

MERMAID

$40
Bar Rituals Highball Glass
Bar Rituals Highball Glass

RIEDEL

$49
Classic Easy Fill Wide Mouth Flask
Classic Easy Fill Wide Mouth Flask

STANLEY

$26
Weekend Recovery Electrolyte Pack
Weekend Recovery Electrolyte Pack

WATERBOY

$40

For the

OUTDOORS

The great outdoors is calling. Between camping, hiking, picnicking, swimming, kayaking, rucking, stargazing and birding, there are a million and one reasons to get outdoors this summer, especially considering the added benefit of all of the amazing gear involved in immersing yourself in Mother Nature.

ATVs? Pretty badass. A four-person tent? More badass than you might think. Fancy bug spray with a surprising amount of staying power? Bad…well, it’s something. But the truth is that glamping is more accessible than ever, and oodles of portable grill setups, supportive camp chairs and ways to get your caffeine fix mean you can get an authentic roughing-it experience without sacrificing your lower back in the process. 

Standard Issue 8x25 Waterproof Binoculars
Standard Issue 8×25 Waterproof Binoculars

NOCS PROVISIONS

$100

Mountain Light Gore-Tex Hiking Boot
DANNER
$470

The Entomologist Insect Repellent
The Entomologist Insect Repellent

CREDO BEAUTY

$65
Lake Sport Kayak
Lake Sport Kayak

ORU KAYAK

$559
Lomomatic 110 Camera and Flash - Golden Gate Edition
Lomomatic 110 Camera and Flash – Golden Gate Edition

LOMOGRAPHY

$119
CGC2 51.2V Electric Utility Golf Cart
CGC2 51.2V Electric Utility Golf Cart

COLEMAN POWERSPORTS

$8,999
Rollerblade Men's Advantage Pro XT Inline Skates
Rollerblade Men’s Advantage Pro XT Inline Skates

DICK’S

$100
Malibu Frontier Picnic Basket Cooler
Malibu Frontier Picnic Basket Cooler

PICNIC TIME

$110
Monkey Bike
Monkey Bike

HONDA

$4,400
Golf Stand Bag
Golf Stand Bag

TUMI SPORT

$995
2026 Sportsman 450 H.O. ATV
2026 Sportsman 450 H.O. ATV

POLARIS

$6,999
Camp Setup Kit
Camp Setup Kit

GERBER

$100

Mountain Light Gore-Tex Hiking Boot
DANNER
$470

Chair One High-Back
Chair One High-Back

HELINOX

$127
Base Camp 4 Tent
Base Camp 4 Tent

REI

$367
E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller
E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller

THERMACELL

$28
Portable Spike Table
Portable Spike Table

WREN

$72
AstroFi 130 Wireless Reflecting Telescope
AstroFi 130 Wireless Reflecting Telescope

CELESTRON

$539
Birding Kit
Birding Kit

BESPOKE

$40
34 oz French Press
34 oz French Press

YETI

$110
Takibi Garden Table & Grill Set
Takibi Garden Table & Grill Set

SNOW PEAK

$1,250
Float Coat Dog Life Jacket
Float Coat Dog Life Jacket

RUFFWEAR

$75

GAMES

A day at the beach? A backyard gathering? A picnic in the park? Any fun-loving adult knows these summer staples call for game time. “Wow, the potato salad sure is zesty, but where’s the cornhole?” Where’s the giant-sized Connect Four that inevitably crushes someone’s finger? Where are the Super Soakers? The bocce ball kit? Where is the fun?

Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered — we just saved the best for last. This is what you’ve been waiting for: an eye-popping gaggle of games (the board type and otherwise) the get the good times going. And we’ve got every last competition-inducing teaser to tear your family or group of high school friends apart at the seams… until s’mores are served. Then all is forgiven.

We’ve got the classics (Yatzy!), the classics you thought died in 1988 (karaoke machine!), the classics you thought you left behind in college, and all the other toys you hadn’t even considered yet. Scroll and be satiated. 

Croquet
Croquet

LEAGUE AND CO

$130
Deluxe Scrabble
Deluxe Scrabble

L.L. BEAN

$170
Classic Yatzy Set
Classic Yatzy Set

PRINTWORKS

$30
Game On! Waterproof Playing Cards
Game On! Waterproof Playing Cards

BAN.DO

$16
Big Ol Bouncer Inflatable Bounce House
Big Ol Bouncer Inflatable Bounce House

BLAST ZONE

$500
MegaChess Giant Plastic Chess Pieces
MegaChess Giant Plastic Chess Pieces

PERIGOLD

$1,599
Paddle Ball
Paddle Ball

ELAKAI OUTDOOR

$80
K222 Karaoke Machine
K222 Karaoke Machine

RHM

$330
Bocce Ball Set
Bocce Ball Set

BOCCEROLL

$149
Smart Putting Green
Smart Putting Green

PUTTR

$699
Super Soaker Twister Water Blaster
Super Soaker Twister Water Blaster

NERF

$25
Sun Basking 1000 Piece Puzzle
Sun Basking 1000 Piece Puzzle

PIECEWORK

$40
Turbo Chute Water Slide
Turbo Chute Water Slide

RAVE SPORTS

$668
Beaumont City Bike
Beaumont City Bike

RETROSPEC

$300
Giant Fast Four Game
Giant Fast Four Game

ZAZZLE

$222
2x4 Cornhole Boards
2×4 Cornhole Boards

ELAKAI OUTDOOR

$350
Jumbo Backyard Pong
Jumbo Backyard Pong

JUMBO PONG

$60
Pool Party Barge Floating Beer Pong Table
Pool Party Barge Floating Beer Pong Table

GOPONG

$31
Ombre Lucite Jumbling Tower
Ombre Lucite Jumbling Tower

SUNNYLIFE

$150
Lawn Bowling
Lawn Bowling

ELAKAI OUTDOOR

$120

Meet your guide

The Editors

The Editors

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The Paris Review and countless other outlets, this is a good thing.
More from The Editors »

More Like This

A cast iron skillet shown from three different sides on a white background with a gold border
To Rethink the Cast Iron Skillet, Made In Threw Out Nostalgia
a collage of new menswear
The Best Menswear Drops of the Week
lifestyle image of Flamingo Estate items on a counter in sunlight
Review: This Limited-Edition Curated Box From Flamingo Estate Elevates Every Moment
The best deals we found this week span tech and style.
From Glassware to Camp Collars: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Keep Reading

Two men laughing while dressed in suits with a third man in a tie behind them

TV Co-Stars Put on a Style Clinic

A woman standing behind a man walking in front of her

Please Stop Walking So Far Ahead of Your Girlfriend

Shrimp and chicken skewers and vegetables on a grill

Stock Up on High-Quality Seafood During This Vital Choice Sale

A platter of different cheeses sitting next to a piece of paper describing them

This Mother’s Day, Consider the Delightful, Delectable Gift of Cheese