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Summer. A boon to adventurers, sun worshippers and day drinkers everywhere. A time for playing hard and grilling harder, expanding your horizons, and finally figuring out how to slackline. A season of opportunity, if you don’t mind us waxing a little poetic.
Welcome to the Toys of Summer. No, it’s not Weird Al riffing on the Don Henley song, but 2026’s updated edition of InsideHook’s annual compendium of the summer season’s gadgets, gear and games that’ll help you embrace your inner 12-year-old between now and Labor Day. The exhaustive list was pieced together by the collective brain power — and discerning curatorial talent — of our editors, highlighting a whopping 100 products that are tailor-made for the year’s longest, hottest and most open-ended days.
We’ve separated the Toys of Summer into five categories — beach, backyard, booze, outdoors and games — for ease of read. All that’s left for you to do is scroll, click and assemble your very own arsenal of summertime fun, and then hope your hot tub boat (or pool cabana or golf cart or Bluetooth telescope) arrives as soon as possible.
The Best Boots, By Category
For The Beach
For the
BEACH
Maybe you are hoping to spend the majority of your summer on the beach. Sand in your toes. The salty breeze in your hair. A cold one in your hand. A good beach day is dependent on three things: The weather, a great sandwich (or wrap) and all the gear you’ve managed to stuff into a dependable, weather-resistant tote bag and lug from your car to the shore.
Gone are the days when you could post up on the beach with just a towel. You’re an adult, an adult who wants to spend as many sun-kissed hours relaxing on the beach as possible. Obviously, you’ll need the basics: A packable blanket with a summer-forward pattern, a portable speaker (one that can deliver up to 12 hours of tunes), and a place to park your rear and your head.
If you’re not the lounging-with-a-koozie-in-your-hand-under-a-cabana type, there are more vigorous beach activities to concern yourself with this summer, like hanging out on this 18-foot-long “water playground” or floating with your friends on an inflatable multi-person paddle board. There are always sandcastles to build and sea creatures to see, but for the real adventurous types, catch some serious waves on a supercharged jet ski or sleek electric surfboard.
However you decide to spend your beach days this summer is fine by us. Just don’t forget the sunscreen!
Mountain Light Gore-Tex Hiking Boot
DANNER
$470
Super Stick Sunscreen
VACATION
Parkside Beach Blanket
BROOKLINEN
1000 Mile Plain-Toe Original Boot
WOLVERINE
$385
For the
BACKYARD
For The Backyard
Summer might seem like a time for travel and adventure, for far-flung escapades and memory-making journeys. And that’s not entirely untrue. But to say it’s the only thing that matters would be a disservice to your backyard (or adjacent park, for those of you who are apartment-bound). There’s premium protein to grill up, inflatable pools to be filled, slides to be slipped on and neighbors to annoy. Your backyard can be your oasis, with a few deliberate steps.
First order of business? Clearing out all the dog sh*t. (Who told you getting an unwalkable Bernedoodle was a good idea, again?) If you have children, this is where they come in. Once your space is looking spick and span, the sky is the limit — well, that, and the shared property line with the nosy guy next door.
If you can’t make it to the beach, or worse, are landlocked — news flash: your backyard is just an inflatable pool cabana, a big speaker and a couple of brewskis away from becoming a metaphorical desert oasis. For wellness freaks, it’s high time for that summer splurge on the outdoor sauna you’ve always dreamed about, just like the Scandis do it. We’ve also heard that trampolines make for an excellent workout. Just saying…
Or, you could forgo the theme and just chill. Like, really chill. It’s your backyard. You are master of your domain, king of your mojo-dojo-casa-house, and you’ll decide what ‘80s flick ends up on the inflata-screen, thank you very much. Cheers to that.
BOOZE
Few things in life measure up to the complete and utter joy derived from enjoying a refreshing drink on a warm, blue-skied summer day. Whether on the beach, in your backyard or out in the backcountry, drinking your favorite beer, cocktail or canned beverage outdoors can feel like a religious experience. Not sure what you should be sippin’ on this summer? We have a few recommendations.
InsideHook drinks editor Amanda Gabriele recommends drinking this Greek liqueur with citrus and herbs over ice (“Very refreshing!”) and pairing it with the appropriate drinking vessel. Your day drinks wouldn’t be complete without an RTD canned beverage (and a Yeti Colster to keep it frosty). If you want more boozy bang for your buck, Kirk Miller gives a strong endorsement of Tip Top Proper’s Margarita, a canned cocktail that tastes like the real thing and has a whopping 26% ABV.
Did someone say shot ski? If you’re planning on hosting a Fourth of July blowout or any other summer soirees, you’re gonna need party tricks, i.e., fun (and maybe borderline dangerous) accessories to make toasting and drinking that much more exciting. Like a stainless steel Champagne saber or an elevated beer bong. Your party guests will be impressed, not only by your sabering skills, but by your fancy ice cubes and $2,000 smart beverage fridge that can cool each rack of drinks at different temperatures.
Although, as we mentioned, summer drinking is really all about doing it outdoors, which requires insulated beverage vehicles and portable drinking vessels. From easy-to-haul cooler backpacks to stainless steel flasks and a three-piece wine set, everything you need for drinking on the go is down below.
The Rocco Fridge
ROCCO
Champagne Saber
VISKI
For the
OUTDOORS
The great outdoors is calling. Between camping, hiking, picnicking, swimming, kayaking, rucking, stargazing and birding, there are a million and one reasons to get outdoors this summer, especially considering the added benefit of all of the amazing gear involved in immersing yourself in Mother Nature.
ATVs? Pretty badass. A four-person tent? More badass than you might think. Fancy bug spray with a surprising amount of staying power? Bad…well, it’s something. But the truth is that glamping is more accessible than ever, and oodles of portable grill setups, supportive camp chairs and ways to get your caffeine fix mean you can get an authentic roughing-it experience without sacrificing your lower back in the process.
Mountain Light Gore-Tex Hiking Boot
DANNER
$470
CGC2 51.2V Electric Utility Golf Cart
COLEMAN POWERSPORTS
Mountain Light Gore-Tex Hiking Boot
DANNER
$470
GAMES
A day at the beach? A backyard gathering? A picnic in the park? Any fun-loving adult knows these summer staples call for game time. “Wow, the potato salad sure is zesty, but where’s the cornhole?” Where’s the giant-sized Connect Four that inevitably crushes someone’s finger? Where are the Super Soakers? The bocce ball kit? Where is the fun?
Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered — we just saved the best for last. This is what you’ve been waiting for: an eye-popping gaggle of games (the board type and otherwise) the get the good times going. And we’ve got every last competition-inducing teaser to tear your family or group of high school friends apart at the seams… until s’mores are served. Then all is forgiven.
We’ve got the classics (Yatzy!), the classics you thought died in 1988 (karaoke machine!), the classics you thought you left behind in college, and all the other toys you hadn’t even considered yet. Scroll and be satiated.