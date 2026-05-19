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Summer. A boon to adventurers, sun worshippers and day drinkers everywhere. A time for playing hard and grilling harder, expanding your horizons, and finally figuring out how to slackline. A season of opportunity, if you don’t mind us waxing a little poetic. Welcome to the Toys of Summer. No, it’s not Weird Al riffing on the Don Henley song, but 2026’s updated edition of InsideHook’s annual compendium of the summer season’s gadgets, gear and games that’ll help you embrace your inner 12-year-old between now and Labor Day. The exhaustive list was pieced together by the collective brain power — and discerning curatorial talent — of our editors, highlighting a whopping 100 products that are tailor-made for the year’s longest, hottest and most open-ended days. We’ve separated the Toys of Summer into five categories — beach, backyard, booze, outdoors and games — for ease of read. All that’s left for you to do is scroll, click and assemble your very own arsenal of summertime fun, and then hope your hot tub boat (or pool cabana or golf cart or Bluetooth telescope) arrives as soon as possible.

For The Beach

For the BEACH

For the BACKYARD

BOOZE

For the OUTDOORS

GAMES