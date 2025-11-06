Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Wellness > Fitness

Save Big on Workout Equipment With Aviron’s Black Friday Sale

Up to 34% off and a free thermos

By Shelby Slauer
November 6, 2025 12:14 pm EST
aviron lifestyle image
At-home workouts, sorted.
Aviron

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The holiday season is nearly upon us, and with that, sales. And while Black Friday sales are some of the most thrilling of the year, perhaps even more thrilling is when those sales come early.

Such is the case with Aviron, the at-home workout equipment company specializing in rowers, treadmills and bikes. At the time of writing, they’ve just began an up to 34% off sale with a free gift of a 32-oz thermos bottle for staying hydrated as you embark on your exercise journey.

For Aviron’s Andy Hoang, Happiness Is 6 Workouts a Week and Dry-Aged Steaks
For Aviron’s Andy Hoang, Happiness Is 6 Workouts a Week and Dry-Aged Steaks
 The founder and CEO of the connected fitness company answers our happiness questionnaire

We’ve done the honors of listing all of the products from their sale, below:

Shop the Aviron Early Black Friday Sale:

Aviron Strong Rower
Aviron Strong Rower
Buy Here : $2549 $1899

Why We Love It: It has best-in-class resistance of up to 100 pounds and looks sleek and modern in your space.

Aviron Strong Go Rower
Aviron Strong Go Rower
Buy Here : $1599 $1449

Why We Love It: It’s the most comfortable and accessible rowing experience on the market.

Aviron Victory Treadmill
Aviron Victory Treadmill
Buy Here : $3799 $2499

Why We Love It: It has the world’s lowest running deck for comfort and safety.

Aviron Victory Treadmill Plus
Aviron Victory Treadmill Plus
Buy Here : $4299 $2999

Why We Love It: It’s the world’s only gamified treadmill.

Aviron Touring Fit Bike
Aviron Touring Fit Bike
Buy Here : $2699 $2049

Why We Love It: This bike’s commercial-grade chain gives you the tactile feel of riding outdoors.

Aviron Fit Bike S
Aviron Fit Bike S
Buy Here : $2449 $1949

Why We Love It: It’s easier to start and whisper silent in your home.

More Like This

levi's lifestyle image
Stop Sleeping on Stocking Stuffers
The 10 Best Breathing Exercises for Sleep, Fitness and Calm
The 10 Best Breathing Exercises for Sleep, Fitness and Calm
Parfums de Marly Hero
Inside Parfums de Marly’s Potent New Fragrance Trio
collage of amazon products on grey background
The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant

Wellness > Fitness
Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better....Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Take an Extra 40% Off Sale Items at Madewell
Take an Extra 40% Off Sale Items at Madewell

From Our Partner

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Cassadou
Le Creuset’s Colorful Cassadou Is $145 Off

$365$220

AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360
Get an Indoor Garden Before Winter Starts

$130$100

Bose TV soundbar
Your TV Needs This Bose TV Speaker

$279$199

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Declaration of Love, painting by Frédéric Soulacroix (circa 19th century)
Women Think That Having a Boyfriend Is Embarrassing Now
A triptych depicting various forms of grip strength.
You Really Want to Live Longer? Get a Grip.
A woman on TikTok is asking women from other generations if men ever change
Do Men Ever Change? Maybe Not, According to TikTok.
SNL
Former Cast Members Keep Calling “SNL” Toxic. Will It Ever Change?
Couples on TikTok are participating in "rage bait" question challenges
The “Rage Bait” Relationship Questions Going Viral on TikTok
See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for November 2025
See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for November 2025

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Fitness, Right This Way

A man performing air squats.

The “Daily 50” Is a Simple Routine That Builds Lean Strength

aviron lifestyle image

Save Big on Workout Equipment With Aviron’s Black Friday Sale

A triptych depicting various forms of grip strength.

You Really Want to Live Longer? Get a Grip.

A boxer leans against the wall, shirtless and sweaty.

What Your “Heat Tolerance” Says About Your Fitness Level

Explore More Fitness

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week