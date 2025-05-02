For Aviron's CEO, Happiness Is 6 Workouts a Week and Dry-Aged Steaks

Your Monday morning dose of wellness motivation

Subscribe
Wellness > Mental Health

Cloud 9: For Aviron’s Andy Hoang, Happiness Is 6 Workouts a Week and Dry-Aged Steaks

The founder and CEO of the connected fitness company answers our happiness questionnaire

By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity
May 2, 2025 6:05 am EDT
Andy Hoang, CEO of Aviron, in a red zip-up with “Cloud 9” text behind him and a backdrop of bright blue sky and clouds
Hoang talks fitness, founder life and happiness in this edition of Cloud 9.
Andy Hoang/Aviron

Welcome to Cloud 9, our recurring series exploring what happiness really means — one person, and nine questions, at a time.

Andy Hoang is the founder and CEO of Aviron, a connected fitness company on a mission to end boring workouts. Based in Toronto, Aviron makes some of the best-reviewed rowers, treadmills and bikes on the market.

As hardware goes, the equipment is innovative. Think: advanced shock absorption, a freewheel design that mimics road cycling, ergs that let you add up to 100 pounds of resistance. But Aviron’s software is the difference-maker — the company leverages game psychology to keep its trainees coming back…and to keep them from plateauing. Here’s an in-depth explainer, with Hoang as guide.

Getting people to exercise at all is hard, but getting them hooked on exercise is another thing entirely. It requires good design, admirable patience, expert problem-solving and a whole lot of passion for what you’re doing. Hoang understands that better than most — and it’s shaped the way he thinks about both work and happiness.

Below, the CEO reflects on busy days, cardio, ribeye steaks and why chasing life’s “9s and 10s” is worth the inevitable low points.

1. Where do you most commonly find happiness in your daily routine?

You might think that as the founder of a fitness company, I’d have plenty of time to work out, but that’s not always the case. While I’m passionate about health tech — whether it’s exploring the latest gym equipment, sauna sessions, cold therapy or customized supplements — my busy schedule often gets in the way.

Ideally, I’d work out six days a week, even if it’s just a little something each day. But in reality, I manage to fit in three or four sessions most weeks. When I do get the chance to lift weights or squeeze in a cardio session, it feels like pure joy.

2. What sabotages your happiness?

As a CEO, I often find myself in “firefighting mode,” where the biggest and most urgent problems land on my desk. While solving these challenges can be rewarding, it often comes at the cost of my own well-being — losing sleep, skipping meals and sacrificing personal time. It’s a constant balancing act, and when those sacrifices pile up, they can definitely chip away at my happiness.

3. What’s the most gratifying aspect of your work?

I often think about happiness on a scale from 1 to 10, where 1 is the worst feeling ever and 10 is the absolute peak of joy. For most people in traditional careers, their day-to-day tends to hover between a 5 and an 8. A tough day at the office might be a 5, and a great day, like getting a promotion, might be an 8.

As a founder, my experience is more extreme. Some days, I’m down in the 2s or 3s — it’s tough, and it really sucks. But the trade-off is worth it because I also get to experience the 9s and 10s. Those moments when you’ve poured your heart and soul into something, and you see it pay off — that’s the most gratifying part of my work.

Can the “Flow State” Save Us From Distraction?
Can the “Flow State” Save Us From Distraction?
 Coined by psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, flow offers rare clarity. We asked athletes, chefs and musicians how they find it again and again — and how you can, too.

4. How do you frame the relationship between happiness and success?

For me, happiness and success are tightly linked. A really successful day often brings me a sense of happiness and fulfillment. It’s a double-edged sword, though. That connection drives me to work harder, longer and push through challenges, but it also means work tends to dominate my thoughts and conversations. When everything revolves around work, it can be hard to find balance.

5. Is there someone in your life whose mood or attitude you try to emulate?

My parents, especially my dad, have been a big influence. He was pretty tough on me growing up, but as he’s gotten older, he’s become much gentler and more easygoing. I think he’s learned to appreciate that life is short and should be enjoyed. That perspective has stuck with me — it’s a reminder to let go of negativity and focus on staying happy and positive.

6. A piece of art that makes you happy…

Kooh-I-Noor Specchi mirror.

7. A meal…

A high-quality 45- to 60-day dry-aged ribeye steak.

8. A place…

Along the coast of Cape Town, South Africa.

9. A memory…

The day Michael Seibel called to accept Aviron into Y Combinator.

More Like This

A man using the amp fitness machine, with AI code scribbled artistically across the image.
Think Home Fitness Is Dead? Here Comes AI.
A man reading a newspaper on a grassy hill, with a city in the distance.
Could “News Sobriety” Save Your Mental Health?
On left, an image of Sachin Latti running. On right, the open road in Canada.
What It Takes to Run Across Canada in 75 Days
A young couple enjoys a quiet moment under a thatched-roof gazebo by the Han River in Seoul, with the modern skyline in the background, embodying the philosophy of sohwakhaeng—finding happiness in small, simple moments.
The Philosophy South Koreans Follow to Find Happiness

Wellness > Fitness
Wellness > Mental Health
Tanner Garrity is the senior editor at InsideHook. Since joining the publication in 2017, he's covered wellness, travel, sports and pop culture. He currently writes IH's wellness newsletter The Charge. Outside of the office, he is...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Belgrade checks all the boxes
Exploring Serbia, One of the World’s Most Underrated Travel Destinations
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson pose for a photo on the red carpet at the 14th Annual NFL Honors
What Was That Bill Belichick Interview?
A Timex worn by watch writer Oren Hartov's father during military service in the 1970s, shown next to a reissue of a similar watch from Timex and Bespoke Post in 2025
Timex Reissued the Same Watch My Dad Wore in the Army
Egyptian bodybuilder Antoine Boulos, British bodybuilder Reuben Martin, and South African bodybuilder Jannie Graaff, competitors during the pre-judging for the Mr Universe contest, at the Royal Hotel in Woburn Place in the Bloomsburt district of London, England, 16th September 1960.
Take It From a Woman: We Don’t Care About Your Muscle Definition
The Complete Field Guide to Male Sex Toys
The Complete Field Guide to Male Sex Toys
The Mk II Fulcrum 39, Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical 38mm and Unimatic Modello Uno UT1
The 11 Best Modern Military-Inspired Watches

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Mental Health, Right This Way

Three analog scenes: a woman playing backgammon, a man using a record player, and a person reading a book at a wooden table. Here's how to unplug and lead a more analog life.

The Analog Life: 50 Ways to Unplug and Feel Human Again

Andy Hoang, CEO of Aviron, in a red zip-up with “Cloud 9” text behind him and a backdrop of bright blue sky and clouds

For Aviron's CEO, Happiness Is 6 Workouts a Week and Dry-Aged Steaks

On left, an image of Sachin Latti running. On right, the open road in Canada.

What It Takes to Run Across Canada in 75 Days

Man in business attire napping on a bench during the afternoon, symbolizing midday fatigue or energy slump at work.

How to Power Through the Afternoon Slump

Explore More Mental Health

Keep Reading

Michael Cera finally finds his way into a Wes Anderson movie, and that's just the start.

See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for May 2025

Dez Duron, who plays Gil Brentley in "Maybe Happy Ending." We interviewed the singer, actor and songwriter about his career so far, and what comes next.

Meet Dez Duron, Successor to Sinatra, Tormé and Bublé

Skims sale

Fellas, It’s Time to Check Out the Skims Sale

These are the best SPF moisturizers

The Best SPF Moisturizers Pull Double Duty