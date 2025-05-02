For Aviron's CEO, Happiness Is 6 Workouts a Week and Dry-Aged Steaks

Welcome to Cloud 9, our recurring series exploring what happiness really means — one person, and nine questions, at a time.

Andy Hoang is the founder and CEO of Aviron, a connected fitness company on a mission to end boring workouts. Based in Toronto, Aviron makes some of the best-reviewed rowers, treadmills and bikes on the market.

As hardware goes, the equipment is innovative. Think: advanced shock absorption, a freewheel design that mimics road cycling, ergs that let you add up to 100 pounds of resistance. But Aviron’s software is the difference-maker — the company leverages game psychology to keep its trainees coming back…and to keep them from plateauing. Here’s an in-depth explainer, with Hoang as guide.

Getting people to exercise at all is hard, but getting them hooked on exercise is another thing entirely. It requires good design, admirable patience, expert problem-solving and a whole lot of passion for what you’re doing. Hoang understands that better than most — and it’s shaped the way he thinks about both work and happiness.

Below, the CEO reflects on busy days, cardio, ribeye steaks and why chasing life’s “9s and 10s” is worth the inevitable low points.

1. Where do you most commonly find happiness in your daily routine?

You might think that as the founder of a fitness company, I’d have plenty of time to work out, but that’s not always the case. While I’m passionate about health tech — whether it’s exploring the latest gym equipment, sauna sessions, cold therapy or customized supplements — my busy schedule often gets in the way.

Ideally, I’d work out six days a week, even if it’s just a little something each day. But in reality, I manage to fit in three or four sessions most weeks. When I do get the chance to lift weights or squeeze in a cardio session, it feels like pure joy.

2. What sabotages your happiness?

As a CEO, I often find myself in “firefighting mode,” where the biggest and most urgent problems land on my desk. While solving these challenges can be rewarding, it often comes at the cost of my own well-being — losing sleep, skipping meals and sacrificing personal time. It’s a constant balancing act, and when those sacrifices pile up, they can definitely chip away at my happiness.

3. What’s the most gratifying aspect of your work?

I often think about happiness on a scale from 1 to 10, where 1 is the worst feeling ever and 10 is the absolute peak of joy. For most people in traditional careers, their day-to-day tends to hover between a 5 and an 8. A tough day at the office might be a 5, and a great day, like getting a promotion, might be an 8.

As a founder, my experience is more extreme. Some days, I’m down in the 2s or 3s — it’s tough, and it really sucks. But the trade-off is worth it because I also get to experience the 9s and 10s. Those moments when you’ve poured your heart and soul into something, and you see it pay off — that’s the most gratifying part of my work.

4. How do you frame the relationship between happiness and success?

For me, happiness and success are tightly linked. A really successful day often brings me a sense of happiness and fulfillment. It’s a double-edged sword, though. That connection drives me to work harder, longer and push through challenges, but it also means work tends to dominate my thoughts and conversations. When everything revolves around work, it can be hard to find balance.

5. Is there someone in your life whose mood or attitude you try to emulate?

My parents, especially my dad, have been a big influence. He was pretty tough on me growing up, but as he’s gotten older, he’s become much gentler and more easygoing. I think he’s learned to appreciate that life is short and should be enjoyed. That perspective has stuck with me — it’s a reminder to let go of negativity and focus on staying happy and positive.

6. A piece of art that makes you happy…

Kooh-I-Noor Specchi mirror.

7. A meal…

A high-quality 45- to 60-day dry-aged ribeye steak.

8. A place…

Along the coast of Cape Town, South Africa.

9. A memory…

The day Michael Seibel called to accept Aviron into Y Combinator.