The Hyperice Hypervolt 3 Line Outshines Other Massage Guns

When a personal need for serious muscle recovery struck, Hyperice's new Hypervolt 3 massage gun line emerged as a standout solution, boasting redesigned attachments — including a Heated Head attachment, quieter operation and more accessible pricing than other massage gun brands.

These days, the wellness tech space seems to offer every size and shape of recovery tool you could possibly imagine. While I once simply owned a massage gun, I now have an acupressure mat, red light mat, compression boots and PEMF therapy in its place. However, my need for a massage gun popped up again after a commute with a heavy backpack, questionable form doing weighted arm work and a tennis match, you might say, annihilated my upper traps.

The stars have aligned, and Hyperice, one of my go-to wellness tech brands, simultaneously just launched its new Hypervolt 3 massage gun line, which features redesigned attachments including a heated head attachment and quieter performance, all at a more affordable price point than other brands.

The three-device line features the Hypervolt Go 3, the Hypervolt 3 and the Hypervolt 3 Pro. I tested out each one and found each to have value according to your specific needs and preferences. If you’re on the go a lot, the Go 3 is your best pick, and it can also work with the heated head attachment if you still want higher level recovery. The Hypervolt 3 is a great routine maintenance option. The Hypervolt 3 Pro quickly became my personal favorite, due to the aforementioned need for more intensive therapy on a regular basis.

I've broken down the ins and outs of each device below.

Shop the Hyperice Hypervolt 3 Line:

Hypervolt 3 Pro Specs Speeds 6 speeds of percussion Attachments 5 (including heated head attachment) Perfect for Warm-up and recovery Other features Pressure sensor technology to guide your intensity, four-hour battery, carry case Buy Here : $349

Why We Love It: Hyperice’s flagship percussion device just got a big-time upgrade. Built for athletes training at high volume, physical therapists and anyone whose performance depends on their body recovering, the Hypervolt 3 Pro delivers therapist-level deep tissue pressure trusted by professional sports teams.

Hypervolt 3 Specs Speeds 5 speeds of percussion Attachments 5 (included heated head attachment) Perfect for Everyday aches and tension Other features Pressure sensor technology to guide your intensity, four-hour battery, carry case Buy Here : $249

Why We Love It: The Hypervolt 3 is more powerful than the Hypervolt 2 with five redesigned head attachments, among them the Heated Head Attachment.

Hypervolt Go 3 Specs Speeds 5 speeds of percussion Attachments 2 (Flat, Wedge) Perfect for Getting relief on the go Other features Pill-shaped and slanted ergonomic handle, four-hour battery, carry case BUY HERE: $149

Why We Love It: The Hypervolt Go 3 delivers pro-level recovery in the most portable package on the market, while also offering longer battery life and more precision control.

