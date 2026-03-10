Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Wellness

The Hyperice Hypervolt 3 Line Outshines Other Massage Guns

The brand's latest offers more percussion speeds, longer battery life and quieter operation with fully redesigned attachments

By Shelby Slauer
March 10, 2026 11:32 am EDT
The Hypervolt 3 is more powerful and longer-lasting.
Hyperice

The Gist

When a personal need for serious muscle recovery struck, Hyperice's new Hypervolt 3 massage gun line emerged as a standout solution, boasting redesigned attachments — including a Heated Head attachment, quieter operation and more accessible pricing than other massage gun brands.

Key Takeaways

  • The Hypervolt 3 line consists of three distinct models: the Go 3, the Hypervolt 3 and the Hypervolt 3 Pro.
  • Key enhancements to the line include redesigned attachments, notably a Heated Head and significantly quieter performance.
  • Hyperice has positioned the new massage guns at a more competitive price point than previous models or competitors.

These days, the wellness tech space seems to offer every size and shape of recovery tool you could possibly imagine. While I once simply owned a massage gun, I now have an acupressure mat, red light mat, compression boots and PEMF therapy in its place. However, my need for a massage gun popped up again after a commute with a heavy backpack, questionable form doing weighted arm work and a tennis match, you might say, annihilated my upper traps.

The stars have aligned, and Hyperice, one of my go-to wellness tech brands, simultaneously just launched its new Hypervolt 3 massage gun line, which features redesigned attachments including a heated head attachment and quieter performance, all at a more affordable price point than other brands.

The three-device line features the Hypervolt Go 3, the Hypervolt 3 and the Hypervolt 3 Pro. I tested out each one and found each to have value according to your specific needs and preferences. If you’re on the go a lot, the Go 3 is your best pick, and it can also work with the heated head attachment if you still want higher level recovery. The Hypervolt 3 is a great routine maintenance option. The Hypervolt 3 Pro quickly became my personal favorite, due to the aforementioned need for more intensive therapy on a regular basis.

I’ve broken down the ins and outs of each device below, or you can check out the Hypervolt 3 line for yourself here.

Shop the Hyperice Hypervolt 3 Line:

Hypervolt 3 Pro
Hypervolt 3 Pro

Specs

Speeds
6 speeds of percussion
Attachments
5 (including heated head attachment)
Perfect for
Warm-up and recovery
Other features
Pressure sensor technology to guide your intensity, four-hour battery, carry case
Buy Here : $349

Why We Love It: Hyperice’s flagship percussion device just got a big-time upgrade. Built for athletes training at high volume, physical therapists and anyone whose performance depends on their body recovering, the Hypervolt 3 Pro delivers therapist-level deep tissue pressure trusted by professional sports teams.

Hypervolt 3
Hypervolt 3

Specs

Speeds
5 speeds of percussion
Attachments
5 (included heated head attachment)
Perfect for
Everyday aches and tension
Other features
Pressure sensor technology to guide your intensity, four-hour battery, carry case
Buy Here : $249

Why We Love It: The Hypervolt 3 is more powerful than the Hypervolt 2 with five redesigned head attachments, among them the Heated Head Attachment.

Hypervolt Go 3
Hypervolt Go 3

Specs

Speeds
5 speeds of percussion
Attachments
2 (Flat, Wedge)
Perfect for
Getting relief on the go
Other features
Pill-shaped and slanted ergonomic handle, four-hour battery, carry case
BUY HERE: $149

Why We Love It: The Hypervolt Go 3 delivers pro-level recovery in the most portable package on the market, while also offering longer battery life and more precision control.

Meet your guide

Shelby Slauer

Shelby Slauer

Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com.





