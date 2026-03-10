Prioritizing Skin Health This Year? Take a Trip to Equinox Hotel New York.

For those seeking a definitive solution to persistent skin concerns, the new BioRegenesis Collection at The Spa at Equinox Hotel New York offers a luxurious, results-driven escape. This collaboration with renowned aesthetic surgeon Dr. Dorfman promises advanced, transformative treatments, culminating in a personalized follow-up at his new NYC clinic.

I’ve had countless skin issues over the years, and I’m no stranger to the seemingly never-ending cycle of spending money on remedies, products and treatments, only to have so many of them not work for my personal needs. For a long time, I was paranoid about experimenting further, for fear of making things worse (or giving myself an allergic reaction, bless my heart). Finding an experienced professional I could trust and receive science-backed recommendations from became paramount. When I heard about the new BioRegenesis Collection at The Spa at Equinox Hotel New York, I felt hopeful after reading about the intent and professionals behind it. I had been to the Equinox Hotel just one other time, but knew it specializes in high-quality skincare.

“Equinox Hotels is all about performance and precision, and BioRegenesis is a perfect example,” says Dr. Dorfman, a reknowned Beverly Hills-based aesthetic surgeon who created Done by Dorfman, and collaborated on the Collection. “This collection brings advanced clinical innovation into a space designed for measurable transformation, making results-driven skincare accessible in a luxury spa setting.”

The Spa at Equinox Hotel boasts a warm, welcoming space. Joyce Wang

Before we get into the experience, let’s get into what each facial entails:

The BioRegenesis Collection at The Spa at Equinox Hotel:

“At Equinox Hotels, we constantly redefine what performance means in beauty and regeneration,” says Ara Patterson, vice president of Spa and F&B for Equinox Hotels. “Partnering with Dr. Dorfman to create BioRegenesis allows us to deliver precision-engineered treatments that achieve visible, lasting transformation, a new benchmark for results-driven skincare. And by merging these advanced treatments with nutrient-rich inner boosters, we are igniting a seismic shift in how beauty is experienced within the spa, creating a results-driven blueprint that redefines beauty and well-being, where beauty is truly inside and out.”

BioRegenesis 90 Facial + Oxylight: A multi-modality treatment integrating microneedling, salmon DNA infusion, microcurrent, ultrasound, a Clean Market IV Drip Lounge Glutathione Beauty Booster Shot and LED therapy. The result is brighter, firmer, more resilient skin with immediate visible results. 90 mins | $790.

Additional Benefits: Every guest receiving this treatment will also receive a gift certificate toward a personalized treatment at Dr. Dorfman’s New York City clinic. The gift certificate value is $500 for general guests and $700 for Equinox Club members.

BioRegenesis Facial: A concentrated regeneration protocol combining targeted microneedling, salmon DNA infusion and cooling cryotherapy to stimulate collagen and restore luminosity in under an hour. 60 mins | $550

The Facial

The Spa itself is gorgeous and calming — their design intention here is recovery-focused function and serenity, and suffice it to say they nailed it. I had minimal wait time before I was brought into one of the separate treatment rooms, which featured low light and a warming bed.

I’ve only had one other microneedling facial before at Joanna Vargas, which was more expensive but came with fewer add-ons. This BioRegenesis Facial was unlike the one I’ve had before because it incorporated more massages throughout — including an arm massage — that made it feel more luxurious. Microneedling can make your skin look quite red post-treatment, but the cryotherapy offset a lot of this. My esthetician did not include the ultrasound or IV Drip that are listed as part of the treatment, but I’m sure these could be requested to include if desired.

After your facial, you’re allowed to spend time at the Spa — I had a cup of tea and sat in one of their pods where you would receive your IV drip. They also have a sauna, but this is not recommended post-facial. You can also purchase products from the Skin by Dorfman skincare line if desired or recommended by your esthetician.

The Done by Dorfman Follow-Up Appointment

About two weeks later, I had my follow-up appointment with Dr. Dorfman at his brand-new Done by Dorfman NYC clinic, centrally located in Chelsea. The interior design felt similar to The Spa at Equinox Hotel, in that it was modern and calming (with beautiful views of the city, I might add). I was seen right away despite being early for my appointment and was in and out within 30 minutes, which is great news for busy New Yorkers.

Specializing in hair restoration, anti-aging and regenerative medicine, Dr. Dorfman has built a career out of making people feel confident in their day-to-day lives. He’s friendly and welcoming, and builds client treatments based on your wants and needs, combined with his recommendations. Both he and his nurse practitioner, Brianna Gugliotta, were knowledgeable and professional. Dr. Dorfman is available at the NYC office every couple of months or so, as he also sees patients in Beverly Hills and Miami. You simply make an appointment with their office, and can choose from any variety of skin and body treatments once you’re there, rather than having to choose in advance. I found this reassuring because it ensures you make the treatment decision that meets your concerns where they are (I’ve already gone back a second time, might I add).

At my appointment, I requested CO2 laser due to concerns about my complexion, and Dr. Dorfman suggested adding Rejuran Salmon DNA to boost my results. After the treatment, he put on a soothing Skin by Dorfman serum. The stand outs for me were how well their numbing cream works (they said it’s the best in the world, and after experiencing it for myself, I believe them wholeheartedly), and how efficient and caring Dr. Dorfman is. Laser feels pretty spicy, so I was thankful for how masterfully he did the CO2—He’s done this treatment over 20,000 times, and it shows that he has it down to a science.

Final Thoughts

I highly recommend the BioRegenesis Facial at The Spa at Equinox Hotel for its customization and luxury add-ons combined with its warm and inviting space, and the amenities you can enjoy before and after your service. The follow up appointment at Done by Dorfman is the perfect cherry on top for continued treatment, offering this collaboration up as a holistic resolution for your skin and body by trusted professionals you’ll want to keep coming back to.

