The 10 Best Post-Workout Recovery Tools to Relieve Sore Muscles

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Feeling sore after a hard workout is common even for the most experienced athletes. It’s a love-hate feeling that lets us know our muscles are growing stronger, even if that means we’re destined to confront wobbly legs and intense pain. But what we fail to consider is how we can help our body recover from all the pain we’ve put it through. After all, research suggests post-workout recovery is the single most important part of any exercise program, so you might as well invest in tools to help you recover properly.

Countless products claim to help you recover from exercise, but the process isn’t so black and white. Some methods, like lying on the floor with your dog, are pointless. Others, like rolling and stretching, are essential. To help you find the tools that work, we’ve rounded up the best post-workout recovery products that are sure to revitalize your body. From time-tested muscle massagers to compression boots, take a flyer on these picks to replenish your energy stores and repair damaged tissues.

Echelon Compression Boots It’s been said that compression boots are one of the best things you can do for your body (that and saunas.) These Echelon compression boots mimic natural muscle contractions to improve circulation and speed up recovery. They also come with zone-controlled compression, so you can target certain areas and turn up the pressure as needed. They’re super quiet and feel really nice to boot (no pun intended). They also come with a convenient backpack, so you can roll them up and take them on the go. Buy Here : $700 $600

Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3 Hoka has a well-deserved reputation for creating running shoes with lots of cushioning, and that design ethos extends to the brand’s Ora recovery slide, too. This hefty slide features a generous layer of sugarcane-derived EVA foam for a plush ride, and the wide sole and Active Foot Frame architecture (your foot sits lower in the sole for a cradling effect) create a stable, supportive feel. Online reviews suggest this slide offers more support than competitors like Oofos and Crocs. Better yet, the Ora earned the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Seal of Acceptance, so it has proven benefits for foot health. Zappos : $60 Hoka : $60

Tiger Tail USA Tiger Ball Massager This foam roller is purpose-built for major muscle groups, but it needs some help when the time comes to work out your body’s hard-to-reach areas. Deploy the Tiger Ball Massager by pressing the baseball-sized silicone ball against your body and leaning into a hard surface. Adjusting the ball’s position with the corded 55-inch rope allows you to hit every unwanted knot so you’re ready to get after it feeling loose and refreshed. Amazon : $29

Therabody TheraCup I was a little nervous to try out at-home cupping without any prior expertise, having only previously had it done at physical therapy, but the Therabody TheraCup quelled my fears. TheraCup combines traditional cupping with heat and vibration, which practically makes the typically very intense experience of cupping dare I say fun, not to mention it speeds up the recovery process even more. There are three cup sizes and digital controls for ease of use. If you’re interested in at-home cupping, these would be the place to go. Buy Here : $$200+

Ashley Black Beginner Kit Ashley Black has made a career healing athletes with her revolutionary fascia-centered recovery tools. The tools work deep into your muscle layers and myofascial tissue, perfect for pre- or post- exercise, injury recovery and even getting rid of cellulite. All you have to do is scrub the tools across your body at different levels of pressure to let the magic of your own fascia do its work. The Beginner Kit includes everything you need to get started. Afterward, wrap yourself in her Kryo Pack to calm inflammation and restore balance. Buy Here : $249 $149

Rally Total Recovery Bundle The Rally orbital massager has quickly become my favorite massage gun, in a world of endless massage guns. The reason? It’s not your typical massage gun — It uses an orbital motion to glide along your muscles and the natural curves of your body, creating a low-impact, less jarring experience working out knots and soreness. However, if you like the punchiness of other massage guns, you just work with the Rally on its side, and it’ll create the same effect. It’s extremely quiet and has a lower vibration which makes it easier to control. Buy Here : $570 $500

Hammer Nutrition Recoverite Drink Mix If you’re going to build muscle and facilitate recovery, then you’ll need to embrace proper nutrition that’s designed to help you get there. Featuring the optimal 3:1 ratio of carbohydrates to protein, Hammer Nutrition’s Recoverite Drink Mix replenishes essential mineral levels and stimulates your immune response to facilitate healing. Mix the chocolate or strawberry flavors with water immediately after working out for the best results. Road Runner Sports : $60

HigherDOSE Full Body Red Light Mat We’re already huge fans of Higherdose at InsideHook, so when we heard they were dropping a red light mat, we were naturally seated. The beauty of this red light mat is its flexibility: it’s rollable, transportable and hangable. All the benefits of red light (mood enhancement, recovery and pain relief, glowing skin, circadian rhythm balance) with the ease of being able to carry it around like a yoga mat. You can choose from 20-60 minute sessions, and they recommend using it three to five times a week for best results. Try it in the morning or at night to see what feels best for your body (I prefer it right before bed). Buy Here : $1199

Triggerpoint Performance AcuCurve Cane Massager Target the muscles of your back that are prone to injury with the Trigger Point Performance AcuCurve Cane. Made from durable ABS plastic and EVA foam, it features an extra-firm drop tip to apply controlled pressure, as well as a double massage ball at the base to release tight muscles surrounding your spine. Stow the 16.5-inch-long cane in your commuter bag or carry-on to relieve sore muscles on the go. Amazon : $23

Shakti Wonderball If you’re not familiar with Shakti, they make acupressure tools so you don’t even have to leave your home in order to find sweet release. I have the Shakti acupressure Mat and Pillow and use it in between tennis matches to lessen soreness and discomfort. Their Wonderball is perfect for times when nobody else will massage your feet, or your hands or neck, or really any targeted area you’re feeling tension. The spiky outer layer creates a stimulating effect to increase circulation while the stiff brass penetrates deeper tissue to provide relief. Buy Here : $79