The Best Gifts for the Wellness Guru From HigherDOSE

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The holidays can cause undue stress — so sometimes you need to relax a little. Luckily, HigherDOSE exists. We’ve raved about their wellness products before, but with the holiday season rolling in, maybe you want to purchase a HigherDOSE gift for someone you love. If you’ve got people in your life who live for the post-workout sweat sesh or who won’t stop talking about the benefits of red-light therapy, then let this article be your gifting guidepost.

There’s something extra special about getting someone a HigherDOSE product — knowing that it’s probably one of the more unique gifts they’ll receive and that it won’t break down on them anytime soon. These products aren’t quick fixes to wellness trends but rather, can be regularly integrated into someone’s lifestyle.

From LED face and neck masks to mega-gifts like a personal infrared sauna — HigherDOSE does it all. Below, we’ve rounded up the best gifts for the wellness guru, the recovery enthusiast or the person who deserves a little relaxation. As always, you can shop the entirety of HigherDOSES’s site here, if you’re looking for more.