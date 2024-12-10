Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

The Best Gifts for the Wellness Guru From HigherDOSE

Give the gift of a sweat sesh

By Hanna Agro
December 10, 2024 12:47 pm
The best gifts from HigherDOSE
The best gifts from HigherDOSE
HigherDOSE

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The holidays can cause undue stress — so sometimes you need to relax a little. Luckily, HigherDOSE exists. We’ve raved about their wellness products before, but with the holiday season rolling in, maybe you want to purchase a HigherDOSE gift for someone you love. If you’ve got people in your life who live for the post-workout sweat sesh or who won’t stop talking about the benefits of red-light therapy, then let this article be your gifting guidepost. 

Fat Cells' Memory Might Affect Your Ability to Lose Weight
Fat Cells' Memory Might Affect Your Ability to Lose Weight
 A new study reached interesting conclusions

There’s something extra special about getting someone a HigherDOSE product — knowing that it’s probably one of the more unique gifts they’ll receive and that it won’t break down on them anytime soon. These products aren’t quick fixes to wellness trends but rather, can be regularly integrated into someone’s lifestyle. 

From LED face and neck masks to mega-gifts like a personal infrared sauna — HigherDOSE does it all. Below, we’ve rounded up the best gifts for the wellness guru, the recovery enthusiast or the person who deserves a little relaxation. As always, you can shop the entirety of HigherDOSES’s site here, if you’re looking for more.

HigherDose Red Light Neck Enhancer
HigherDose Red Light Neck Enhancer
buy here: $349
HigherDose Red Light Hat
HigherDose Red Light Hat
buy here: $449
Higherdose Infrared Sauna Blanket
Higherdose Infrared Sauna Blanket
buy here: $699
HigherDose Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna
HigherDose Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna
buy here: $9000
HigherDose Red Light Face Mask
HigherDose Red Light Face Mask
buy here: $349

More Like This

Plunge CEO and co-founder Ryan Duey shares his work routine for InsideHook's "How I Work" series
Plunge CEO Ryan Duey Goes to Sleep Thinking About the Roman Empire
The best coffee table books to gift this season
Smarten Up Your Space With Coffee Table Books This Holiday Season
American Tall
The Best Gifts for the Vertically Blessed People in Your Life
A mini-fridge like you've never seen
Your College Mini-Fridge, Upgraded: Meet the Rocco Super Smart Fridge

Leisure > Gear

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Q Timex GMT 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Take 30% (Almost) Everything at Timex

From Our Partner

Beats Pill
Kim Kardashian Has a Speaker and It’s on Sale

$150$100

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth Headphones
Save $130 on These Bose Headphones

$429$299

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
This Is the Only Blender You Need

$380$300

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall (and Zak, the dog, as Colin) in "Colin From Accounts."
“Colin From Accounts” and the Joys of Second-Tier Streaming 
From Huckberry to Supreme this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Watches, Cardigans and Cologne
The best watches of November
The Best Watches of the Past Month
A cyclist in a bike lane, tinted in sepia, with orange jotted lines around the border.
How Strava Became the Secret Weapon of City Planners
what to wear for holidays
The Holidays Have Arrived. Here’s What to Wear.
December 2024 books
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This December

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

Keep Reading

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.

Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche

NFL game in London

The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence

Laboratory microscope

A Virologist Took a Dramatic Step to Treat Her Cancer

Nick Bosa

NFL Fined the 49ers' Nick Bosa for Political Headgear