Mick Jagger Wore Some Extremely Sensible Footwear to the Oscars Last Night

And at 81 years old, who could blame him?

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
March 3, 2025 12:09 pm EST
Mick Jagger speaks onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars
When you are the lead singer of one of the biggest rock and roll bands in the history of the universe, you can kinda do whatever the fuck you want. When you are the lead singer of one of the biggest rock bands in the history of the universe and you’re 81 years old, you can really do whatever the fuck you want.

For Mick Jagger last night, that involved showing up at the Oscars wearing a slim black suit, a white dress shirt sans tie, and…his most sensible pair of running shoes. Or trainers as he might call them.

The Rolling Stones frontman was on hand to present the award for Best Song, and he appears to have been wearing an all-black version of Nike’s best-selling Pegasus 41 road runners. Inappropriate? For some smarmy little Hollywood upstart, sure. For you? Probably. But Sir Michael is playing by a different set of rules, and we salute him for it. Or whatever you do to a knight.

Nike Pegasus 41
Nike Pegasus 41
Buy Here : $140

Mike Conklin is InsideHook's Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men's Journal.

