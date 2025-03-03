Mick Jagger Wore Some Extremely Sensible Footwear to the Oscars Last Night

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

When you are the lead singer of one of the biggest rock and roll bands in the history of the universe, you can kinda do whatever the fuck you want. When you are the lead singer of one of the biggest rock bands in the history of the universe and you’re 81 years old, you can really do whatever the fuck you want.

For Mick Jagger last night, that involved showing up at the Oscars wearing a slim black suit, a white dress shirt sans tie, and…his most sensible pair of running shoes. Or trainers as he might call them.

The Rolling Stones frontman was on hand to present the award for Best Song, and he appears to have been wearing an all-black version of Nike’s best-selling Pegasus 41 road runners. Inappropriate? For some smarmy little Hollywood upstart, sure. For you? Probably. But Sir Michael is playing by a different set of rules, and we salute him for it. Or whatever you do to a knight.