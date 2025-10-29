Review: We Tried the Most Powerful Body Sculptor on the Market

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Here at InsideHook, we’re wellness tech aficionados (read: addicts?). We’ve tested all kinds of innovations. Over the years, however, we’ve found ourselves particularly obsessed with the one wellness tech brand to rule them all — HigherDose.

If you aren’t familiar with the brand, we’ve written about them at length, from detailed reviews on their Red Light Hat or Sauna Blanket to roundups of their most giftable offerings. Their MO is to provide wellness tools that give you a dose of feel-good chemicals — that is, dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin and endorphins. And we’ve found time and time again that their products do just that.

So, in keeping up with our favorite pastime of testing our everything the wellness innovator has to offer, we most recently tried out HigherDose’s new Microcurrent Body Sculptor.

Why Choose the HigherDose Body Sculptor?

As is the case with these wellness gadgets, there are many a microcurrent tool on the market (I actually already have the NuFACE Body Toning Device). The HigherDose Body Sculptor stands out from the crowd as the most powerful at-home device on the market. I also immediately noticed how much smaller (and more portable) the HigherDose Body Sculptor is in comparison, at exactly the same price point of $399.

My goals for this tool were firming, improving skin texture and post-workout recovery. Since the beginning of September, I’ve been using it around three times a week (HigherDose recommends three to five times a week) and noting my results.

What I Like About HigherDose

Easy Set-Up, Easy Use

Pretty self-explanatory: This device gets right to the point! I was a little nervous at first because of the warnings (like don’t use near your heart or on your neck!), but those are typical to the tool and easy enough to heed.

The only thing that felt slightly cumbersome was the need for both the gel and the spray, but it’s not prohibitively so. I actually like the Magnesium Spray for its other benefits as well — the Transdermal Magnesium absorbs directly into your skin and supports muscle relief, restorative sleep and calm and balance. I didn’t have any irritation after using it, but you do need to make sure the skin stays moist for good conduction. The gel and spray rub into the skin nicely, so you don’t feel like you have to wipe them off afterward.

I’ve used each of the four microcurrent levels the Body Sculptor has to offer. Each level creates this tingling, buzzing sensation of current going through you. It’s slightly uncomfortable at first, but totally manageable. I accidentally did level three on my arms (you’re only supposed to go up to two there), and it was definitely buzzy and tingly, but still fine. You get used to the sensation quickly. (If you’ve ever used EMS devices, you know what I’m talking about).

On larger areas like the stomach and legs, levels one and two are almost imperceptible, so I found myself gravitating toward three and four.

Travel-Friendly

The HigherDose Body Sculptor is small enough to fit just about anywhere on your travels, and it’s easy to clean. You might just need to bring a smaller conductor gel.

Cost-Effective

It surprised me that HigherDose is similar in cost to other models on the market, given how much more powerful it is. When compared to my NuFACE, the HigherDose Body Sculptor feels much more intense.

It’s a sleek, compact device that fits easily alongside other beauty tools. The value is there: for the same cost, it’s that much more powerful and portable — the impressive reason we find ourselves coming back to HigherDose time and time again.

What You May Not Like About Higher Dose

It Hurts

Beauty is pain, and the Microcurrent Body Sculptor is no exception. There’s no avoiding the fact that this kind of sculpting work is simply uncomfortable in nature (especially when it’s work that can stimulate and remodel your fascia!). They also provide a warning not to use the Body Sculptor on your face given its strength. Given this, I don’t think I would recommend this device to people who are super-sensitive to the microcurrent sensation.

You May Want to Try a Different Spray

Using the Activator Gel, I noticed it dries up pretty quickly. The Magnesium Spray is perfect for rehydrating and bringing back the moisture to the gel, but I started using a different conductor gel I already had that doesn’t dry up as fast.

It Doesn’t Have Any Sound Cues

My one wish for this device was that it had a built-in timer or sound cue. I’d love a beep every minute or at the five-minute mark so you know when to switch areas or finish without needing to watch the clock.

Final Thoughts

The HigherDose Body Sculptor feels luxurious — expensive, even — because it’s so small yet so mighty. It looks like a little personal futuristic healing tool, which is a nice touch. Since it’s so easy to turn on and use for just a few minutes, there’s really no barrier to consistency other than maybe frustration with the gel drying too fast (but again, that’s easily fixed with another gel or the spray).

For me, it’s becoming a must-have for muscle tension relief. I originally got it for skin firming and texture, but have been pleasantly surprised by how much it helps with muscle recovery and tension.

The Body Sculptor is especially great for people who already have a wellness routine. If you’re someone who uses red light, an at-home sauna, microcurrent tools, a Theragun or foam roller regularly, this slots right in and is super easy to turn into habit.

If you want to add an incredible, cost-effective sculpting tool to your weekly wellness routine, we highly recommend it.

Best At-Home Microcurrent Device: HigherDose Microcurrent Body Sculptor

Why We Love It: Easy and compact, at the same price point as its competitors, this robust device does exactly what it promises

Who It’s For: The wellness junkie

Recommended Use: 3-5x a week | Treatment Time: 10 minutes/session | Warnings: Don’t use device on face, near heart or on neck | Battery Life: 60 minutes | Battery Charging Time: 3 hours