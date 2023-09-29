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You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From Viski glassware to Todd Snyder camp collars, these are the best deals we found on the internet this week.
The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Viski Makes Some of Our Favorite Drink Glasses (and They’re on Sale)
Rocks, tiki, coupes — whatever funky glassware you need, Viski offers it, and probably in multiple colorways. Right now, you can find deals on the drinks glasses for up to 42% off.
Stock Up On Sun Protection During Supergoop’s Sitewide SaleEssential SPF products are 20% off
These Earbuds Help You Sleep Better
If you need some passive noise blocking, these snug, tiny earbuds offer white noise and noise-masking options. They’re currently on sale at Best Buy.
Article’s Memorial Day Sale Has Started
Save up to 40% on some of our favorite furniture (I have two of their couches myself) for a limited time.
Theory’s Open Collar Sweater Is 25% Off
With a refined and easygoing look, this sweater is a wardrobe staple for polished, minimalist style.
The Pile-Lined Coat Built Perfectly for Spring Nights, On Sale
This timeless chore coat jacket is the perfect addition to your daily wear. Grab it now for 30% off.
This J.Crew Rugby in the Color of the Season Is On Sale
Rugby shirts are an instant staple, especially this one in banana yellow, now 40% off.
Get the Vintage Look For a Reduced Price
Madewell’s jeans are obviously made well; this style of denim is an ode to the ’90s and it’s 33% off.
Aviron’s Memorial Day Sale Is HereThe at-home exercise equipment brand is offering up to $1,200 off on rowers, bikes and treadmills
The Italian Gurkha Short Is Having a Moment and a Markdown
Tailored, relaxed and currently over half off. These are the shorts your summer wardrobe was missing.
A Linen Camp Collar Shirt Is the Summer Essential
Todd Snyder’s relaxed Italian poplin shirt with effortless energy and the right amount of polish is the answer to hot weather dressing.
These Denim Pants From Todd Snyder Are Just $159
Baggy jeans have been all the rage for the past few years, and they don’t plan on going anywhere. Grab these in dark wash now.
Spruce Up the Traditional Quarter Zip for 30% Off
Ribbed and sunwashed-dyed, this sweater from Faherty gives off that vintage look that’s made to last.
Up Your Skincare Game Via This Kiehl’s Sale
Kiehl’s is currently taking 30% off several skincare products, including eye cream, sunscreen, gift sets and more.
For a Limited Time, You Can Take $450 Off Hydrow’s Origin Rower
InsideHook’s favorite at-home exercise brand is having a sale on its award-winning rowers, including the Origin Rower, which is now $450 off (and more if you buy with a bundle).
Untuckit Is Taking 30% Off Wrinkle-Resistant Linen
Just in time for summer, Untuckit has a nice discount on nearly two dozen wrinkle-resistant linen shirts and shorts. Use the code SALE to save 30%.
Meta’s Smart AI Glasses Are Never This Cheap
Amazon is hosting a rare sale on the second-generation Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarers, a pair of smart glasses that allow you to capture video and photos, chat with AI and listen to music.
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