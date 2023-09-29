Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

From Glassware to Camp Collars: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Plus, a sale on our favorite couches

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated May 15, 2026 11:32 am EDT
The best deals we found this week span tech and style.
The best deals we found this week span tech and style.
Courtesy of brands

The Gist

For those looking to snag the best online deals without the hunt, this week's curated list offers everything from stylish Viski glassware and Todd Snyder apparel to sleep-enhancing earbuds and Meta's smart AI glasses.

Key Takeaways

  • Shoppers can find significant savings across a diverse range of products, including home goods, fashion and personal tech.
  • Discounts vary widely, with some items like the Italian Gurkha Short marked down by as much as 50%.
  • Featured brands include Viski, Todd Snyder, Article, Theory, J.Crew, Madewell, Kiehl's, Cotopaxi, Untuckit and Ray-Ban Meta.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From Viski glassware to Todd Snyder camp collars, these are the best deals we found on the internet this week.

The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Viski Makes Some of Our Favorite Drink Glasses (and They’re on Sale)
Viski Makes Some of Our Favorite Drink Glasses (and They’re on Sale)

Rocks, tiki, coupes — whatever funky glassware you need, Viski offers it, and probably in multiple colorways. Right now, you can find deals on the drinks glasses for up to 42% off.

Shop the Sale Here
Stock Up On Sun Protection During Supergoop’s Sitewide Sale
Stock Up On Sun Protection During Supergoop’s Sitewide Sale
 Essential SPF products are 20% off
These Earbuds Help You Sleep Better
These Earbuds Help You Sleep Better

If you need some passive noise blocking, these snug, tiny earbuds offer white noise and noise-masking options. They’re currently on sale at Best Buy.

Buy Here : $180 $149
Article’s Memorial Day Sale Has Started
Article’s Memorial Day Sale Has Started

Save up to 40% on some of our favorite furniture (I have two of their couches myself) for a limited time.

Shop Here
Theory’s Open Collar Sweater Is 25% Off
Theory’s Open Collar Sweater Is 25% Off

With a refined and easygoing look, this sweater is a wardrobe staple for polished, minimalist style.

Buy Here : $245 $184
The Pile-Lined Coat Built Perfectly for Spring Nights, On Sale
The Pile-Lined Coat Built Perfectly for Spring Nights, On Sale

This timeless chore coat jacket is the perfect addition to your daily wear. Grab it now for 30% off.

Buy Here : $298 $208
This J.Crew Rugby in the Color of the Season Is On Sale
This J.Crew Rugby in the Color of the Season Is On Sale

Rugby shirts are an instant staple, especially this one in banana yellow, now 40% off.

Buy Here : $98 $80
Get the Vintage Look For a Reduced Price
Get the Vintage Look For a Reduced Price

Madewell’s jeans are obviously made well; this style of denim is an ode to the ’90s and it’s 33% off.

Buy Here : $148 $99
Aviron’s Memorial Day Sale Is Here
Aviron’s Memorial Day Sale Is Here
 The at-home exercise equipment brand is offering up to $1,200 off on rowers, bikes and treadmills
The Italian Gurkha Short Is Having a Moment and a Markdown
The Italian Gurkha Short Is Having a Moment and a Markdown

Tailored, relaxed and currently over half off. These are the shorts your summer wardrobe was missing.

Buy Here : $99 $49
A Linen Camp Collar Shirt Is the Summer Essential
A Linen Camp Collar Shirt Is the Summer Essential

Todd Snyder’s relaxed Italian poplin shirt with effortless energy and the right amount of polish is the answer to hot weather dressing.

Buy Here : $158 $119
These Denim Pants From Todd Snyder Are Just $159
These Denim Pants From Todd Snyder Are Just $159

Baggy jeans have been all the rage for the past few years, and they don’t plan on going anywhere. Grab these in dark wash now.

Buy Here : $198 $159
Spruce Up the Traditional Quarter Zip for 30% Off
Spruce Up the Traditional Quarter Zip for 30% Off

Ribbed and sunwashed-dyed, this sweater from Faherty gives off that vintage look that’s made to last.

Buy Here : $228 $159
Up Your Skincare Game Via This Kiehl's Sale
Up Your Skincare Game Via This Kiehl’s Sale

Kiehl’s is currently taking 30% off several skincare products, including eye cream, sunscreen, gift sets and more.

Shop the Sale Here
For a Limited Time, You Can Take $450 Off Hydrow’s Origin Rower
For a Limited Time, You Can Take $450 Off Hydrow’s Origin Rower

InsideHook’s favorite at-home exercise brand is having a sale on its award-winning rowers, including the Origin Rower, which is now $450 off (and more if you buy with a bundle).

Buy Here : $2195 $1745
Untuckit Is Taking 30% Off Wrinkle-Resistant Linen
Untuckit Is Taking 30% Off Wrinkle-Resistant Linen

Just in time for summer, Untuckit has a nice discount on nearly two dozen wrinkle-resistant linen shirts and shorts. Use the code SALE to save 30%.

Shop the Sale Here
Meta’s Smart AI Glasses Are Never This Cheap
Meta’s Smart AI Glasses Are Never This Cheap

Amazon is hosting a rare sale on the second-generation Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarers, a pair of smart glasses that allow you to capture video and photos, chat with AI and listen to music.

Buy Here : $379 $322

Meet your guide

Logan Mahan

Logan Mahan

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen.
More from Logan Mahan »

More Like This

Aviron at-home fitness equipment
Aviron’s Memorial Day Sale Is Here
Paul Newman White Pants
These White Trousers Will Unlock Your Sprezzatura This Summer
A model in tan diamond-cutout shorts and a pair of burgundy sandals
Don't Miss This Week's Best Menswear Drops
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and even a little culture.
From Sunnies to Crisp Polos: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Leisure > Gear
Leisure
Leisure > Style

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Wrinkle-Resistant Linen Short-Sleeve Cameron Shirt
Untuckit Is Taking 30% Off Wrinkle-Resistant Linen

From Our Partner

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2
Meta’s Smart AI Glasses Are Never This Cheap

$379$322

Abercrombie & Fitch — Pull-On Baggy Trouser in Navy Pinstripe — $50 from $80 — 38% off
These Baggy Trousers That Look Tailored Are Only $50

$80$50

Todd Snyder — Brushed Poplin Camp Collar Shirt — $119 from $158 — 24% off
A Linen Camp Collar Shirt Is the Summer Essential

$158$119

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A human hand extending to reach for a rose being given by a robot hand
The Swipe Is Dying. What Comes Next May Be Worse.
A collage of travel imagery — a thumbs-down illustration, a cobblestone European alley, a traveler pulling a suitcase, a plane in flight and a hand holding a passport with boarding passes — set against a map background in orange, teal and black-and-white tones.
Travel Myths, Debunked
a man holding a goblet and pouring sparkling wine into it
What Is Crémant, and Why Is It Suddenly Everywhere?
Star Hill Farm Whisky, 2026
A Limited Release From Maker's Mark Is Here
Man standing on a life-sized chessboard.
Critical Thinking Is Vital to a Wellness Routine
Audemars Piguet x Swatch
Is the Divisive Audemars Piguet x Swatch Collab Actually Genius?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

A person stands between two loaded blue rafts numbered 24 and 26 at a sunny river launch site, with a Momentum Alaska raft visible nearby. A braided glacial river winds through a rocky gravel bar, backed by a dense spruce forest and dramatic snow-capped peaks under a clear blue sky.

Rafting Into the Wildest Corner of North America

lifestyle image of Flamingo Estate items on a counter in sunlight

Review: This Limited-Edition Curated Box From Flamingo Estate Elevates Every Moment

brown loafers, a bose speaker and straw bag all on a white background with a yellow border

Products of the Week: Converse Sneakers, Bose Speakers and Jansport Luggage

A Hotel We Love: Omni Fort Lauderdale

A Hotel We Love: Omni Fort Lauderdale

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Two men laughing while dressed in suits with a third man in a tie behind them

TV Co-Stars Put on a Style Clinic

A woman standing behind a man walking in front of her

Please Stop Walking So Far Ahead of Your Girlfriend

Delicious seafood right to your door? Say less.

Stock Up on High-Quality Seafood During This Vital Choice Sale

A platter of different cheeses sitting next to a piece of paper describing them

This Mother’s Day, Consider the Delightful, Delectable Gift of Cheese