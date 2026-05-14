Buck Mason and G.H. Bass Just Revived the Old-School Loafer

If Buck Mason is the new (and rapidly growing) face of the casual menswear space, then G.H. Bass is something of a grizzled elder statesman. Founded in 1876, the outdoor retailer-turned-premier-footwear-purveyor has had a hand in everyman style for well over a century, most notably through its beloved, prep-endorsed loafers.

And now, after partnering on a sell-out style last year, Buck and Bass are back together again on a collab to reissue a fresh take on the classic shoe. Just in time for wedding season, the two are rebooting the Larson, the brand’s iconic beefroll penny loafer, introducing a heritage material in the process.

The Larson may look like your average Bass penny loafer, but, instead of using standard leather, the collab utilizes a special full-grain Chromexcel leather, produced by the legendary Chicago-based tannery, Horween. (They also supply the leather for NFL-grade footballs and Schott’s lineup of leather outerwear.)

A close up of the new G.H. Bass x Buck Mason Larson Loafer. Buck Mason

Beloved for its lasting durability and water resistance, the vegetable-tanned material is widely considered some of the best American-made leather on the market, due in large part to the rich pull-up finish — where the leather is infused with natural oils and waxes rather than paints or pigments — that quickly develops a handsome patina in high-contact areas.

It’s not just the material that’s a throwback. The Larson is fully lined, and built with traditional moccasin construction, featuring detailing like a handsewn toe lip and Blake-stitched sole that give it a collegiate feel. This also means the style runs large — the brand recommends sizing down by a half-size.

The G.H. Bass x Buck Mason Larson Loafer retails for $248, which is about $50 more than what you’d pay for an average pair of Bass loafers, and is available now at Buck Mason’s website and in select retail locations. Inventory is moving fast, so if you want a pair we suggest you act fast.

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »