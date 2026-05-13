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Cannes Film Festival 2026: All the Best Celebrity Menswear Looks

The most interesting 'fits at the French film festival are often away from the red carpet, when the dress code tips toward Riviera holiday

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
May 13, 2026 4:01 pm EDT
A man in a blazer with a T-shirt and sunglasses hanging from the neck holding the hand of a woman in sunglasses
Charles Leclerc takes a break from the F1 circuit with his wife Alexandra Malena Leclerc.
Arnold Jerocki/GC Images via Getty

No one does it like Cannes. Set in one of the chicest locations on the planet and steeped in fashion history, the 12-day film festival is one of the most important cinematic events of the year, and unquestionably the most glamorous. The annual invitation-only fete also operates as a two-week immersion in luxury hotels and Riviera culture for the actors, directors, models and socialites who are lucky enough to attend. (There’s a reason the fourth season of The White Lotus is filming there as we speak.)

While this year’s lineup lacks some of the star power of last year’s festival — which included a Mission Impossible premiere and Leonardo DiCaprio — the slate of movies from the likes of Pedro Almodóvar, Ryusuke Hamaguchi and James Gray is still predicted to impress, as over 20 films vie for the Palme d’Or.

It’s not just the films that are being judged. From arrival terminals and coffee runs to photocalls and red carpets, stars like Rami Malek and Adam Driver are also competing for the equally prestigious title of best dressed. The unofficial dress code? Casual elegance, which means plenty of opportunities for suede shoes, linen tailoring and other menswear you can really only wear on holiday.

Who are the sartorial contenders this year? We’ve got our slate below, which we’ll be updating with our favorite menswear moments until the festival ends on May 23. Make sure to check back for even more celebrity looks straight from the Riviera.

Stellan Skarsgård
An absolutely insane ‘fit from Stellan Skarsgård.
Corbis via Getty Images

Stellan Skarsgård

Park Chan-wook
Cannes Jury President Park Chan-wook keeps things buttoned up.
Aurore Marechal/Getty Images

Park Chan-wook

Charles Leclerc
F1 all-star and apparent film buff Charles Leclerc.
Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Charles Leclerc

Alton Mason
We call this shade of purple “supermodel violet.”
Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Alton Mason

Diego Calva
An early contender for wildest look of the year.
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for ABA

Diego Calva

Vimala Pons
Menswear? Kinda. Elite? Definitely.
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis via Getty Images

Vimala Pons

William Abadie
The texture on Abadie’s crispy white tuxedo suit is bananas.
GC Images

William Abadie

Harry Melling
GORP on the Riviera is new to me.
GC Images

Harry Melling

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
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