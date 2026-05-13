No one does it like Cannes. Set in one of the chicest locations on the planet and steeped in fashion history, the 12-day film festival is one of the most important cinematic events of the year, and unquestionably the most glamorous. The annual invitation-only fete also operates as a two-week immersion in luxury hotels and Riviera culture for the actors, directors, models and socialites who are lucky enough to attend. (There’s a reason the fourth season of The White Lotus is filming there as we speak.)
While this year’s lineup lacks some of the star power of last year’s festival — which included a Mission Impossible premiere and Leonardo DiCaprio — the slate of movies from the likes of Pedro Almodóvar, Ryusuke Hamaguchi and James Gray is still predicted to impress, as over 20 films vie for the Palme d’Or.
It’s not just the films that are being judged. From arrival terminals and coffee runs to photocalls and red carpets, stars like Rami Malek and Adam Driver are also competing for the equally prestigious title of best dressed. The unofficial dress code? Casual elegance, which means plenty of opportunities for suede shoes, linen tailoring and other menswear you can really only wear on holiday.
Who are the sartorial contenders this year? We’ve got our slate below, which we’ll be updating with our favorite menswear moments until the festival ends on May 23. Make sure to check back for even more celebrity looks straight from the Riviera.
Stellan Skarsgård
Park Chan-wook
Charles Leclerc
Alton Mason
Diego Calva
Vimala Pons
William Abadie
Harry Melling
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