The Best Watches of the Met Gala 2026

Given the Met Gala’s profound and continued ability to draw eyes, it was only a matter of time until the vast and extremely expensive universe of watches came knocking. Over the past few years, luxury timepieces have quietly infiltrated the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual fundraiser, semi-incognito on the wrists of big-stepper celebrities that range from Rami Malek to The Rock. (The watches, to their credit, are bigger than ever.)

This year was no exception, especially given the dominant “Fashion is Art” dress code. From Jaeger-LeCoultre to Cartier to Omega, some of the biggest names in heritage watchmaking stepped up in a big way to make their presence known; there were brand-new models, deep-cut vintage pieces and a few blinged-out, busted-down references so rare that they’re practically priceless…or, at least, priced in the millions.

Below, you’ll find the best watches from the Met Gala 2026.

The Rock, wearing many rocks. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images) Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Given the size of the moment for Dwayne Johnson — it was his first-ever Met Gala, if you can believe it — and given the literal size of Dwayne Johnson, it only makes sense that the The Smashing Machine actor would choose an equally massive watch to accompany his risky-in-the-sense-that-he’s-wearing-a-skirt-but-also-he’s-wearing-trousers-underneath Thom Browne ensemble. That being said, it’s still hard to comprehend the ultra-thick Billionaire III he had strapped to his wrist, given its 129.61 carats (that’s 714) worth of white diamonds…or it’s $3.3 million price tag.

Anderson .Paak is out here having fun. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Normally, fashion journalists have to go hunting for details on the minutiae of an outfit. Not with Anderson .Paak, though. The actor was more than happy to show off his (admittedly impressive) Royal Oak “Jumbo” Ultra-Thin. Honestly, I get it — if I had a $400,000 openworked white-gold AP, I’d be telling everyone I could, too.

JFK Jr. lookalike Paul Anthony Kelly with a very burgundy VC. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images) Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Paul Anthony Kelly’s Vacheron Constantin Overseas Tourbillon Titanium

Pro move: matching your jewelry to your jacket. Expert move: matching your satin-finished, sunburst-lacquered dial to your jacket. Beyond being a horological wonder — watch’s 5.65 millimeter casing manages to house a Maltese cross-inspired caged tourbillon —Love Story sensation Paul Anthony Kelly’s burgundy-faced Vacheron Constantin had the added benefit of pairing nicely with his Dior long coat.

Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie in a fresh Omega Constellation. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images) Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Connor Storrie’s Omega Constellation Observatory

A newly minted icon in a newly minted icon? Connor Storrie and the recently revived Omega Constellation are a match written in the stars. The Heated Rivalry star donned a flashy Moonshine gold version of the historic watch, a reference from the brand’s new Constellation Observatory collection.

Leave it to Colman Domingo to pull up in a vintage Connie. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On the other end of the galactic spectrum, Colman Domingo also donned a Connie, but, rather than something from the new Observatory collection, the seasoned actor (and a perennial red carpet best-dressed) opted for an elite vintage reference; the 1982 Constellation “Manhattan,” was reported pulled straight from the brand’s museum.

Big fit, bigger bang. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images) Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Luke Evans’s Hublot Big Bang Unico

The Rock wasn’t the only celeb to pull out the diamond timepiece. Welsh actor Luke Evans was spotted in Hublot’s high-jewelry Big Bang Unico, which sports an icy white-gold case encrusted with a whopping 334 diamonds and really stood out against his all-leather (Tom of Finland-coded) look.

Underrated move: matching the watch with the bag. (Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

There’s new, and then there’s Tyriq Withers emerald-adorned white gold Reverso, which was officially announced just moments before the Gala kicked off. The cocktail watch is exactly what an up-and-coming Hollywood darling should be wearing — svelte and understated, with just enough intrigue to keep things interesting. (Fun fact: Finn Wolfhard also wore a version of the release last night.)

The most Jay-Z watch out there. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hov and Patek go way back, but it’s not every day that you see a Grandmaster Chime in the wild; with over 1,500 individual components (and a price quoted at $2.2 million), the timepiece is the rarer Pateks – certainly, the most complex — ever made.

Rami Malek with the watch of the night. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Mike Coppola/Getty Images



Of all the historic references out there, Cartier’s asymmetrical, Dali-esque Crash (a cousin of the Tank) is a clear frontrunner for a watch that is also art, making it (by proxy) the clear frontrunner for timepiece of the night. Shockingly, they were far and few between — the only one we spotted was a vintage platinum edition from 1992, seen on known Cartier savant Rami Malek’s wrist.

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »