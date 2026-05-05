The Best Watches of the Met Gala 2026

Given the Met Gala’s profound and continued ability to draw eyes, it was only a matter of time until the vast and extremely expensive universe of watches came knocking. Over the past few years, luxury timepieces have quietly infiltrated the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual fundraiser, semi-incognito on the wrists of big-stepper celebrities that range from Rami Malek to The Rock. (The watches, to their credit, are bigger than ever.)
This year was no exception, especially given the dominant “Fashion is Art” dress code. From Jaeger-LeCoultre to Cartier to Omega, some of the biggest names in heritage watchmaking stepped up in a big way to make their presence known; there were brand-new models, deep-cut vintage pieces and a few blinged-out, busted-down references so rare that they’re practically priceless…or, at least, priced in the millions.
Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet: See All the Celebrity Looks From Last NightRegardless of whether celebs stuck to the “Fashion Is Art” dress code, fashion’s biggest night delivered
Below, you’ll find the best watches from the Met Gala 2026.
Dwayne Johnson’s Jacob & Co. Billionaire III
Given the size of the moment for Dwayne Johnson — it was his first-ever Met Gala, if you can believe it — and given the literal size of Dwayne Johnson, it only makes sense that the The Smashing Machine actor would choose an equally massive watch to accompany his risky-in-the-sense-that-he’s-wearing-a-skirt-but-also-he’s-wearing-trousers-underneath Thom Browne ensemble. That being said, it’s still hard to comprehend the ultra-thick Billionaire III he had strapped to his wrist, given its 129.61 carats (that’s 714) worth of white diamonds…or it’s $3.3 million price tag.
Anderson .Paak’s Audemars Piguet Royal Oak “Jumbo” Extra-Thin
Normally, fashion journalists have to go hunting for details on the minutiae of an outfit. Not with Anderson .Paak, though. The actor was more than happy to show off his (admittedly impressive) Royal Oak “Jumbo” Ultra-Thin. Honestly, I get it — if I had a $400,000 openworked white-gold AP, I’d be telling everyone I could, too.
Paul Anthony Kelly’s Vacheron Constantin Overseas Tourbillon Titanium
Pro move: matching your jewelry to your jacket. Expert move: matching your satin-finished, sunburst-lacquered dial to your jacket. Beyond being a horological wonder — watch’s 5.65 millimeter casing manages to house a Maltese cross-inspired caged tourbillon —Love Story sensation Paul Anthony Kelly’s burgundy-faced Vacheron Constantin had the added benefit of pairing nicely with his Dior long coat.
The 10 Best-Dressed Men at the Met Gala 2026, RankedFashion’s biggest night delivered even bigger looks. We ranked them.
Connor Storrie’s Omega Constellation Observatory
A newly minted icon in a newly minted icon? Connor Storrie and the recently revived Omega Constellation are a match written in the stars. The Heated Rivalry star donned a flashy Moonshine gold version of the historic watch, a reference from the brand’s new Constellation Observatory collection.
Colman Domingo’s Omega Constellation (1982)
On the other end of the galactic spectrum, Colman Domingo also donned a Connie, but, rather than something from the new Observatory collection, the seasoned actor (and a perennial red carpet best-dressed) opted for an elite vintage reference; the 1982 Constellation “Manhattan,” was reported pulled straight from the brand’s museum.
Luke Evans’s Hublot Big Bang Unico
The Rock wasn’t the only celeb to pull out the diamond timepiece. Welsh actor Luke Evans was spotted in Hublot’s high-jewelry Big Bang Unico, which sports an icy white-gold case encrusted with a whopping 334 diamonds and really stood out against his all-leather (Tom of Finland-coded) look.
Tyriq Wither’s Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Monoface Small Seconds
There’s new, and then there’s Tyriq Withers emerald-adorned white gold Reverso, which was officially announced just moments before the Gala kicked off. The cocktail watch is exactly what an up-and-coming Hollywood darling should be wearing — svelte and understated, with just enough intrigue to keep things interesting. (Fun fact: Finn Wolfhard also wore a version of the release last night.)
Jay-Z’s Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime
Hov and Patek go way back, but it’s not every day that you see a Grandmaster Chime in the wild; with over 1,500 individual components (and a price quoted at $2.2 million), the timepiece is the rarer Pateks – certainly, the most complex — ever made.
Rami Malek’s Cartier Crash Platinum (1992)
Of all the historic references out there, Cartier’s asymmetrical, Dali-esque Crash (a cousin of the Tank) is a clear frontrunner for a watch that is also art, making it (by proxy) the clear frontrunner for timepiece of the night. Shockingly, they were far and few between — the only one we spotted was a vintage platinum edition from 1992, seen on known Cartier savant Rami Malek’s wrist.
This article appeared in The Stitch. Sign up for free to get an expertly curated guide to the ever-changing world of celebrity fashion, offering insights and and advice on how to navigate current trends and elevate your personal style.