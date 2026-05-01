Products of the Week: Formula 1 Watches and Salomon Margielas

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Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Tag Heuer drops a new Solargraph collection in partnership with Formula 1, Zara teams up with menswear designer Aaron Levine and Away releases a new insulated cooler tote for your beach day activities.
Tag x Formula 1 Solargraph
TAG Heuer is no stranger to the vibrant racing watch, but even for them, their latest Formula 1 Solargraph is as bold as it is poppy. The full collection of 38mm, pastel-hued TH-Polylight cases — available in shades like pink, blue and yellow — offers a dialed mix of eye-catching nostalgia and modern practicality (read: indestructibility) that F1 fans should appreciate.
Salomon Cross Dust MM6 Margielas
There’s very little reason why you would need an overdesigned, MM6-branded pair of gaitered trail runners, especially in a creamy white that will immediately get dirty as hell. And isn’t that what makes Salomon and Maison Margiela’s latest collaborative effort, the MM6 Crossdust, so beautiful? (Seriously, though.)
Zara x Aaron Levine Collection
If you thought the second capsule collection from Zara and Aaron Levine was going to be anything other than mind-blowing, you clearly aren’t familiar with menswear. Full of summer-ready designs, the duo’s latest drop offers lightweight fabrics and easy designs at seriously affordable pricing, with a mess of casual staples, wedding-ready tailoring and silky knitwear, all available for less than $250. Go crazy now — it’ll definitely sell out.
Away Cooler Tote
Get ready for the beach with this new bag from Away. The classic luggage brand has just released an insulated cooler tote that can keep your beverages chilled for up to nine hours with an ice pack. It has a 30L capacity (heck yes) and only weighs about five pounds. It comes equipped with waterproof zipper tape to prevent leaks and has multiple exterior pockets for all your necessary beachy add-ons.
Hedley&Bennett Cookware Collection
Hedley & Bennett just released their first ever cookware collection, ranging from quality cast iron (including a dutch oven) in three crisp colors, to stainless steel pots and pans. Get a discount for buying in bundles, and get cooking.
Anastacia Aesthetics Armor Skin Balm
Look out world, an unbelievably chic skin balm just hit the market. If you’re not familiar with Anastacia Aesthetics, they create high-quality, high-aesthetic skincare. Their new Armor skin balm is safe for hands, face, neck and chest and includes soothing ingredients like shea butter and jojoba seed oil. They call it “the layer between you and everything else” for a reason.
Cotopaxi Coraza Suitcase Carry-On
One of our most favorite sustainable brands, Cotopaxi, just released their very own hard-sided luggage collection. It consists of a carry on and medium checked bag in three colors, with four interchangeable wheel color options to boot. The shell of the suitcase is sleek and durable, and the inside comes with removable packing cubes. I can attest it rolls smoothly over New York City’s uneven streets and will stand well on its own amongst the competition.
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